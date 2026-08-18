Denver Life

Watch a grown woman attempt to roller skate for the first time

Heather Walker wants you to see her fulfill her destiny...and maybe fall on her face.
By Hannah Metzger
"Embarrassment is the spice of life," Heather Walker says.

Lance Walker
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You are invited to a truly once-in-a-lifetime event.

A 34-year-old Denver woman, armed with knee pads and bubble wrap, is going to Cheesman Park on Saturday, Aug. 22, to attempt a milestone most people reach as children: roller skating for the very first time.

Heather Walker has a pair of bubblegum pink skates, two live sports commentators and the strength of her ancestors behind her. Now, she just needs an audience to witness her fulfill her “destiny.” Walker plastered flyers for the event all over town and shared a TikTok post with nearly 60,000 views. But why does she want a bunch of strangers to watch her roll, and probably fall?

“Embarrassment is the spice of life,” Walker says. “There’s nothing more exhilarating than failing in front of somebody.”

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A former ballerina and current dancewear business owner, Walker began doing improv comedy in the last year. She was recently inspired by a comedian who attracted 1,000 spectators by simply folding a fitted sheet. She wanted an act of her own that would get a crowd to cheer for her.

Walker considered eating an entire watermelon or performing magic. Eventually, she landed on roller skating.

“I want to do things that encourage people to be silly,” Walker says. “My goal is to make comedy a little more accessible to people and to get the community a little more involved.”

@heatherwalkertexasranger

I am Heather. I am attempting to rollerskate for the first time in my life. It will be highly public. Training has begun. I will not let you down. See you all August 22nd. 🥊🛼💪 #denvercolorado #HeatherTriesToSkate #denverevents #fyp

♬ original sound – Heather Walker

Despite the silliness, she is taking the endeavor very seriously. Walker recruited her husband and a friend/former news broadcaster to serve as sports commentators, who will narrate her skating attempt. She put together a playlist inspired by the soundtracks of “Braveheart” and “Chariots of Fire.” She is also looking into hiring an artist to live-paint the event.

Walker even refused to stand up while trying on the roller skates in the store, determined to preserve the purity of the experience.

“This is the first time that roller skating is even coming into my life,” Walker says. “Nobody that I know roller skates. [As a child,] I didn’t even know that other kids did it. I wasn’t aware that it was a popular thing.”

As a former professional dancer, one might expect Walker to be graceful on roller skates. However, she says she has a poor track record for these kinds of activities. She couldn’t stand when she tried ice skating. And though she was able to ride a bike as a child, she failed while trying to pick it back up as an adult; “I literally forgot how to ride a bike,” she laughs.

Regardless, Walker is prepared to give roller skating her all. She plans to set up a finish line to mark the completion of her herculean feat.

“Whether I can actually skate to it or if I’m crawling, I will reach the finish line one way or another,” she says.

Godspeed, Walker.

Heather Walker’s first skate will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at Cheesman Park in Denver. Attendees are asked to meet at the Pavilion within the park at 1900 E.11th Ave. Admission is free.

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Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.

hannah.metzger@westword.com

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