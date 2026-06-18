Sun’s out, fun’s out: Over 100 things to do across Colorado this summer

What’s summer without a sweet scoop from Little Man?

It’s summer in Colorado, and there are hot times ahead, from movies and markets to concerts, theater and festivals.

For our annual Summer Guide, we rounded up all the coolest events during Denver’s hottest season. If you can’t find fun over the next few months, don’t blame us!

Looking for low-budget fun around Denver? We created a whole list of options. And if you’re looking to splurge on a memorable experience, we have a list for that too.

Want to get out of Denver? Here are some one-tank road trips out of the city that we think are worth the price of gas.

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Now keep reading for hundreds of other events this summer:

June events

June 18-21: FIBArk: Watch kayak and raft races, a surf competition and swimming dogs at the country’s longest-standing whitewater festival. Thursday, June 18, 3:45 to 10 p.m.; Friday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 20, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 21, 7 to 4 p.m., free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, Salida, fibark.com.

June 19: For The Culture Cookout: A Juneteenth gathering rooted in celebration, connection and unity. Friday, June 19, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., free. Cheesman Park, 1900 East 11th Ave., denverpride.org.

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June 19-21: Aspen Food & Wine Classic: Grand tastings, cooking demos, seminars and more across three days of culinary excellence. Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 21, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $2,950. Multiple locations, Aspen, classic.foodandwine.com.

June 19-21: Strawberry Days: One of the state’s oldest festivals, this 129th annual event will feature free strawberries and ice cream, live music, a colorful parade and more family fun. Friday, June 19, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road, Glenwood Springs, glenwoodchamber.com.

Juneteenth Music Festival. Jensen Sutta

June 19-21: Juneteenth Music Festival: Join Juneteenth festivities in the historic Five Points neighborhood, which will host music performances, vendors and the city’s longest-running parade. Friday, June 19, 7 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, June 20, noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 21, 2 p.m. to midnight, free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, juneteenthmusicfestival.com.

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June 20: Longmont Juneteenth: A vibrant celebration of culture and freedom featuring delicious food, live entertainment, special guests and community spirit. Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont, longmontjuneteenth.com.

June 20: Brilliant RiNo: Illuminated circus performances, light projections, aura photography and live music will come together for this summer solstice celebration. Saturday, June 20, 5 to 10 p.m., free. RiNo Art Park, 1900 35th St., rinoartdistrict.org.

June 20: 1940s Summer Ball: Wear your finest ’40s attire for a night of Old Hollywood reenactments, plus swing dancing among World War II-era planes and vintage cars. Saturday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. to midnight, $105.87-$336.65. Boulder Municipal Airport, 3327 Airport Road, Boulder, 1940sball.org.

June 21: Voulez-Vous: Dress to impress for this disco-fueled Pride cocktail soirée. Sunday, June 21, 6 to 10 p.m., $28. Lady Jane, 2021 W. 32nd Ave., denverpride.org.

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June 22-28: X Fest: Expect bold performances, local queer talent and community energy during this weeklong Pride celebration. Monday, June 22 through Sunday, June 28, $32.55-$43.40 day ticket ($86.80 weekend pass). X BAR, 629 E. Colfax Ave., xbardenver.com.

June 24: Bike to Work Day: Cycle alongside thousands of Denver residents, stopping at registered stations for free food and other giveaways. Wednesday, June 24, free. Multiple locations, drcog.org.

June 24-July 5: Greeley Stampede: An annual summer celebration that brings together rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and more family fun. Wednesday, June 24 through Sunday, July 5, free and ticketed events. Island Grove Regional Park, 600 N. 14th Ave., Greeley, greeleystampede.org.

June 25: Top Taco: More than sixty local restaurants will join this flavorful fiesta starring unlimited tacos, tequila tastings, lucha libre wrestling and live music. Thursday, June 25, 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP entry), $110.58-$205.56. 5453 W. 88th Ave., Westminster, denver.toptaco.com.

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June 25-28: Telluride Yoga Festival: The country’s longest-running yoga festival offers guided sessions, meditation, hiking, wellness workshops and more. Thursday, June 25, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 28, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., $153.84-$164.03 day pass ($586.91 full festival pass). Multiple locations, Telluride, tellurideyogafestival.com.

June 25-July 1: Aspen Ideas Festival: Public officials, scientists, authors, entrepreneurs and leaders of all kinds will gather to uncover ideas and explore critical issues of the day. Thursday, June 25 through Wednesday, July 1, $4,200-$5,200. Aspen Institute, 1000 N. Third St., Aspen, aspenideas.org.

June 26: Drag Nation: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winners will perform alongside local superstar queens at this 18+ event. Friday, June 26, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., $30.93-$69.78. ReelWorks, 1399 35th St., denverpride.org.

June 26-28: Lavender Festival: Experience lavender farm tours, crafting workshops, educational lectures and more family fun. Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, Palisade, coloradolavender.org.

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June 26-28: Breckenridge Agave Festival: Indulge in tequila, mezcal and an array of tacos while enjoying live music and cultural performances. Friday, June 26, 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 27, 12:30 to 6 p.m.; Sunday, June 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; $87.35-$230.91 grand tasting ticket ($374.49 all-access pass). Multiple locations, Breckenridge, rockymountainevents.com.

June 27: Pride 5K: Grab your tutu and glitter for the gayest race of the year. Saturday, June 27, 7:30 to 11 a.m., $54.25 (free for spectators). Cheesman Park, 1900 E. 11th Ave., denverpride.org.

June 27: Bubbles and Boas: Food trucks, a full bar and drag performers will appear at this outdoor brunch extravaganza. Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9:30 a.m. VIP entry), $106.60-$133.17. Cheesman Park, 1599 E. Eighth Ave., denverpride.org.

June 27: Denver Dog Fair: Adopt a rescue, watch bulldog races and herding demos, get smooched in the puppy kissing booth and more at this pet-friendly event. Saturday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $20 ($5 dog ticket). National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., denverdogfair.com.

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June 27: Basalt River Jams: A family-friendly festival featuring food and beverages, live music and activities on the Roaring Fork River. Saturday, June 27, 12 to 9 p.m., free. Basalt River Park, corner of Two Rivers Road and Midland Avenue, Basalt, basalt.net.

June 27: Snowmass Rendezvous: Sip on bottomless adult beverages from makers near and far during this tenth annual event. Saturday, June 27, 4 to 8 p.m., $59.12. Base Village, 73 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, snowmassrendezvous.com.

June 28: Cultivate & CO-Create Garden Tour: Learn about sustainable landscaping while touring neighborhood gardens featuring live plein air artists, then take part in a sunset celebration. Sunday, June 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tour and 4 to 7 p.m. celebration, $25-$30 ($40-$45 VIP). Erie Community Center, 450 Powers St., Erie, eriemakerspace.org.

People dance to upbeat music at the 2025 Denver Pride. Kristen Fiore

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June 28: Denver PrideFest: A day of joy, celebration and protest that kicks off with a vibrant downtown parade. Sunday, June 28, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., free. 17th Avenue from Franklin to Lincoln streets (parade); 16th Street from Broadway to Arapahoe Street (main event), denverpride.org.

June 27-28: Grand Slam Paint Jam: A live mural festival benefiting Art For Eyes, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about a rare childhood eye cancer. Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, 10 a.m., free. 2239 Lawrence St., artforeyes.org.

June 27-28: Evergreen Art Festival: A curated selection of fine art focused on mountain living, regional and rustic themes. Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Evergreen North Shopping Center, 3719 Evergreen Parkway, Evergreen, coloradoartshows.com.

Taiko drumming is a popular attraction at the Denver Cherry Blossom Festival. Cherry Blossom Denver

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June 27-28: Cherry Blossom Festival: Live entertainment, food and drink, a marketplace and informative exhibits will come together for this event honoring Japanese heritage and culture. Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, June 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Sakura Square, 1255 19th Street, cherryblossomdenver.org.

June 29-July 3: Creepaway Camp: Some of the most exciting voices in horror fiction will host author talks, writing workshops, book signings and slasher-themed shenanigans during this immersive campout. Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 3, $350 single night ticket ($1,250 all-access pass). La Foret Conference and Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Colorado Springs, creepawaycamp.com.

July events

July 2: Stars and Stripes Forever: Symphony of the Rockies will perform a patriotic lineup during this event featuring a drone light show, great food and craft beer. Thursday, July 2, 7 to 10 p.m., $43.14 ($14.78 for children ages 2 to 12). Breckenridge Brewery Farm House, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, breckbrew.com.

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July 2-12: Breckenridge Wildflower Week: Experience peak blooms during this inaugural fest featuring plein air painting, guided hikes, creative workshops and nature education. Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 12, free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, Breckenridge, gobreck.com.

July 3: Big Belmar Bash: A community celebration filled with music, food, family-friendly activities and a drone show finale. Friday, July 3, 5 to 9:30 p.m., free. The Plaza at Belmar, 439 S. Upham St., Lakewood, belmarcolorado.com.

July 3: Red, White and Rock: Dance to ’80s and ’90s hits, sip on themed cocktails and cap off the evening with spectacular fireworks. Friday, July 3, 5 to 9:30 p.m., $29.04 ($17.06 for children ages 3 to 12). Hudson Gardens and Event Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, hudsongardens.org.

Woodway, Texas-based artist Nichol Brinkman’s whimsical characters were a highlight of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. Kristen Fiore

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July 3-5: Cherry Creek Arts Festival: This 35th annual event will feature hundreds of artists from around the world, live performances and interactive all-ages experiences. Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., free. Second Avenue from Clayton to Adams streets, cherryarts.org.

July 4: Park Hill Parade: Floats, marching bands and costumed performers will participate in Denver’s largest Independence Day parade. Saturday, July 4, 1:30 p.m., free. 23rd Ave. from Dexter to Krameria streets, parkhillparade.com.

July 4: 4thFEST: A family-friendly festival will precede two World Rugby Nations Cup games and the largest public fireworks show in the state. Saturday, July 4, 5 p.m., free ($32-291.55 for rugby tickets). Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, c3gov.com.

July 4-5: Broadmoor Traditions Fine Art Festival: Artists line a grassy courtyard during this polished outdoor show set against the historic Trianon mansion. Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. The Colorado Springs School, 21 Broadmoor Ave., Colorado Springs, coloradoartshows.com.

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July 4-19: Green Box Arts Festival: This year’s schedule includes visual art premieres, major performing arts events, classes, conversations and other experiences. Saturday, July 4 through Sunday, July 19, free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org.

July 6-11: Rooftop Rodeo: Watch top contestants compete in the nation’s highest altitude rodeo. Monday, July 6 through Saturday, July 11, gates open nightly at 5 p.m., $29.48-$42.58 ($20.74 for children ages 3 to 12). 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, rooftoprodeo.com.

July 9: Taste of Arvada: Sample more than fifty restaurants, craft breweries, distilleries and coffee shops from across the metro area. Thursday, July 9, 6 to 8 p.m. (5 p.m. VIP entry), $41.50-$62.10 ($20.91 for children ages 3 to 12). Apex Center, 13150 W. 72nd Ave., Arvada, arvadachamber.org.

July 9: Coming In Hot: Starring the nationally touring comedy show Moms Unhinged, this fundraiser for Boulder Valley Health Center focuses on menopause awareness, reproductive health access and community connection. Thursday, July 9, 7 to 9 p.m., $107.50-$507.50. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, bouldervalleyhealth.org.

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July 10-12: Denver French Fest: A Bastille Day celebration featuring culinary experiences, market vendors, music and other elements of French culture. Friday, July 10, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 11, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, July 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., free. Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St., denverfrenchfest.com.

July 10-12: Colorado Black Arts Festival: This fortieth annual event celebrating Black culture will feature multiple performance stages and more than a hundred vendors, visual artists and community groups. Friday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., free. City Park West, colbaf.org.

July 10-19: Crested Butte Wildflower Festival: Discover more than a hundred wildflower-inspired workshops, from art and culinary classes to guided hikes and Jeep adventures. Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 19, free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, Crested Butte, crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.org.

July 11: Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival: Cheers to live music, mountain views and craft brews at this tasting event that coincides with the town’s first annual Wildflower Week. Saturday, July 11, noon to 5 p.m. (11:45 a.m. VIP entry), $50-$125. Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge, summer.breckenridgebeerfestival.com.

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July 11: Colorado Brewers Rendezvous: The Arkansas River and dramatic Collegiate Peaks backdrop this highly anticipated craft beer festival. Saturday, July 11, 1 to 5 p.m. (noon VIP entry), $70.29-$139.56. Riverside Park, 170 E. Sackett Ave., Salida, coloradobeer.org.

July 11: PickleMatch Block Party: All abilities are welcome at this social gathering featuring open play by level, a fast-paced challenge court, lawn games, music and giveaways. Saturday, July 11, 4 to 7 p.m., $17. Gates Tennis Center, 3300 E. Bayaud Ave., picklematch.co.

July 11-12: Art in the Park: Browse nearly 150 booths at Northwest Colorado’s largest arts festival. Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, July 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. West Lincoln Park, 55 12th St., Steamboat Springs, steamboatcreates.org.

July 11-12: Winter Park Alpine ArtAffair: More than sixty worldwide artists will join this event featuring live music, local eats and interactive activities. Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 US-40, Winter Park, alpineartaffair.org.

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July 11-12: Silverthorne Fine Art Festival: A juried festival taking place in one the state’s newest certified creative districts. Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Outlets at Silverthorne Plaza, 227 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, mountainartfestivals.com.

July 11-12: ThriftCon: More than a hundred small businesses will participate in this premier vintage clothing and collectible convention. Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $27.51-$49.14 (free for children under 13). National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St., tickets.thriftcon.co.

July 11-12: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: This monster truck stunt show is back with more flames, more glow and more high-octane action. Saturday, July 11, 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 12, 1:30 p.m., $25.10-$176.40. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

July 12: America 250 – Colorado 150: Free Family Day: Enjoy a concert presented in both English and Spanish, a vendor marketplace, a petting zoo and more family entertainment. Sunday, July 12, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., free. Chautauqua Auditorium, 100 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder, chautauqua.com.

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July 12: Colorado Craft Walk: Sample wine, beer and spirits while perusing the local craft scene. Sunday, July 12, noon to 3 p.m. (11 a.m. VIP entry), $56.38-$102.50. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., coloradowinewalk.com.

July 13-18: Crested Butte Wine and Food Festival: Attend seminars, chef-curated dinners, a grand tasting event and foraging hikes during this epicurean celebration. Monday, July 13 through Saturday, July 18, free and ticketed events ($350 weekend pass). Multiple locations, Crested Butte, cbwineandfood.org.

July 14-18: Mesa County Fair: Rural heritage meets exciting entertainment at this time-honored fair featuring carnival rides, a rodeo and a monster truck show. Tuesday, July 14 through Friday, July 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., free and ticketed events. Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 US-50, Grand Junction, mesacountyfair.org.

July 16-19: Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale: As you stroll, look for the red balloons indicating discounts on shopping, dining and more. Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19, free. Cherry Creek North, cherrycreeknorth.com.

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July 17-18: Tennyson Street Fair: The Berkeley Beer Fest kicks off this community affair featuring live music, food trucks and hundreds of vendors. Friday, July 17, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., free ($30.02 beer fest ticket). Tennyson Street from 39th to 43rd avenues, tennysonstreetfair.com.

July 17-19: Victor Gold Rush Days: Pack burro racing, live mining demonstrations and vintage baseball games come together for this Western celebration. Friday, July 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 18, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, July 19, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., free. Multiple locations, Victor, victorgoldrushdays.com.

July 17-19: Pearl Street Arts Fest: A beautiful outdoor gallery of whimsical sculptures, watercolors, oil paintings, functional pieces and more. Friday, July 17, 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Pearl Street Mall, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.

July 18: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: See one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays performed against the Boulder foothills. Saturday, July 18, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., $16-$26. Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road and Ninth Street, Boulder, chautauqua.com.

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July 18-19: Lake Dillon Arts Festival: This juried fine arts show will celebrate its twentieth anniversary this season. Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. 120 Buffalo St., Dillon, coloradoartshows.com.

July 18-19: Summerfest: Visit the beer garden and browse dozens of booths at this long-running art and music festival. Saturday, July 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, July 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $5 (free for children 10 and under). Buchanan Field, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, evergreenarts.org.

July 18-19: One World Festival: Exhibitors from around the globe will represent an array of cultures through merchandise, food, music and dance. Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19, noon to 6 p.m., free. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., coloradoevents.org.

July 23: The Big Eat: Sample eighty local restaurants and beverage brands at this food festival benefiting EatDenver. Thursday, July 23, 6 to 9 p.m., $122.25. The Galleria, 1335 Curtis St., Denver, eatdenver.com.

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July 24: Illuminate Littleton: Enjoy lit up art installations, roaming musical performances and extended outdoor dining on Main Street, plus a spectacular drone show. Friday, July 24, 6 to 10 p.m., free. Main Street from Rio Grande to Rapp streets, Littleton, visitlittleton.org.

July 24-25: Elevation Archery Challenge: Bring your bows and arrows to shoot at eighteen target stations set throughout Loveland Ski Area. Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., $60-$150. 216 I-70, Keystone, aesbid.org.

July 24-26: Buffalo Bill Days: Honoring the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, this event will feature a downtown parade, craft booths and live music all weekend. Friday, July 24, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, July 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Parfet Park, 719 Tenth St., Golden, goldenbuffalobilldays.com.

July 24-26: Breckenridge Food and Wine Festival: This event brings more than three hundred wines from across the globe to the heart of the Rockies. Friday, July 24, 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 25, 12:30 to 6 p.m.; Sunday, July 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $87.35-$230.91 grand tasting ticket ($431.34 all-access pass). Multiple locations, Breckenridge, rockymountainevents.com.

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A dog peeks out from a booth at the Cheesman Park Art Festival. Kristen Fiore

July 25-26: Cheesman Park Art Fest: Discover a wide range of art styles and price points at this curated event, complete with live music and food trucks. Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Cheesman Park, 1599 E. Eighth Ave., dashevents.com.

July 25-26: Avon Arts Celebration: Stroll between fine art booths with a glass of wine or spirit in hand. Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Harry A Nottingham Park, One Lake Street, Avon, coloradoartshows.com.

July 30: Surf Seafood Championship: More than twenty of the metro area’s best seafood-centric restaurants will come together for this culinary competition. Thursday, July 30, 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. VIP entry), $154.35-$299.60. Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Blvd., surfseafoodfest.com.

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July 30-Aug. 1: Telluride Reserve: Small-format tastings, collaborative dinners and expert-led seminars are among this festival’s culinary experiences. Thursday, July 30 through Saturday, Aug. 1, $327.54 grand tasting ticket ($1,596.52 all-access pass). Multiple locations, Telluride, telluridereserve.com.

July 31: Civic Center Night Market: Local vendors will come together for this Colorado-themed night market featuring global eats, live music and cultural performances. Friday, July 31, 5 to 10 p.m., free. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., bonfireeventco.com.

July 31-Aug. 2: Crested Butte Arts Festival: Travel to this designated creative district to view the works of fine artists, engage in crafts and listen to live music. Friday, July 31, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Elk Avenue, Crested Butte, crestedbutteartsfestival.com.

July 31-Aug. 2: R!AHTFest: This campout in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains will involve a sunset sound bath, a silent disco, drum circles, immersive art installations, wellness workshops and artisan vendors. Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2, $194.25-$262.15. Agapé Valley Campground, 2299 County Road 328, Westcliffe, magnifywithmariah.com/riahtfest.

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July 31-Aug. 9: Denver Days: Host a residential block party, park picnic or another community event, as permit fees are waived during this period. Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 9, free. Multiple locations, denvergov.org.

July 31-Aug. 10: Vail Dance Festival: A two-week celebration of exceptional artistry in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Friday, July 31 through Monday, Aug. 10, free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, Vail, vaildance.org.

August events

Aug. 1: Run for the Ring: Patients, loyal supporters and running enthusiasts will participate in this 5K run/walk benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation. Saturday, Aug. 1, 7 a.m., $44.50 ($18.74 for children ages 2 to 10). CU Anschutz Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, 1775 Aurora Court, Aurora, childrensdiabetesfoundation.org.

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Aug. 1: Colorado Day: Spirit of the Centennial State: Enjoy bites from local restaurants, Historic Denver walking tours, National Western rodeo activations, family fun with the Colorado Rapids and more entertainment. Saturday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free ($15-$50 food tickets). Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., denverunionstation.com.

Aug. 1: Clayton Community Days: Engage with art and shop for goods from local small business vendors while enjoying live music. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2 to 6 p.m., free. 3840 York St., claytoncommunitydays.com.

Aug. 1: Heritage Fire: An all-inclusive, walk-around feast featuring local chefs competing in an open fire cook-off. Saturday, Aug. 1, 4:15 to 7 p.m. (3:30 p.m. VIP entry), $109-$159. Base Village, 73 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, toursbya21.com.

Aug. 1: Mile Long Table: Dine with 5,280 of your neighbors at this dinner event focused on connecting the city. Saturday, Aug. 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m., minimum donation of $5.28. National Western Center, 5115 Race Court, milelongtable.org.

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Aug. 1-3: Leadville Boom Days: Honoring the town’s gold and silver rush heritage, this three-day celebration will feature burro races, mining skill contests, theatrical gunfighter shows and more. Saturday, Aug. 1 through Monday, Aug. 3, free. Multiple locations, Leadville, leadvilleboomdays.org.

Aug. 2: Parker Honey Festival: Experience educational and entertaining activities from local beekeepers, artists and vendors. Sunday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., free. O’Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker, parkerarts.org.

Aug. 5-9: Boulder County Fair: Enjoy the carnival, classic fair foods, an action-packed rodeo and more grandstand events at the state’s oldest county fair. Wednesday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., free. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, bouldercountyfair.org.

Aug. 6-8: Breckenridge August Art Festival: Demonstrations and live music will take place during this event featuring more than a dozen fine art categories. Thursday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Main Street Station, 505 South Park Ave., Breckenridge, mountainartfestivals.com.

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Aug. 6-8: Vail Wine Classic: Grand tastings, guided hikes and pairing events will spotlight more than three hundred wines from around the world. Thursday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 8, $139.73-$201.83 grand tasting ticket. Multiple locations, Vail, vailwineclassic.com.

Aug. 7-9: Wheat Ridge Carnation Festival: This long-standing event will offer carnival rides, a classic car show, band performances, a pie baking contest and more. Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9, free ($38-$66 unlimited rides wristband). Anderson Park, 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge, thecarnationfestival.com.

Aug. 8: Denver Days Back to School Fest: Collect free backpacks and school supplies, enjoy family-friendly activities and discover valuable community resources. Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Westwood Community Center, 1000 South Lowell Blvd., denvergov.org.

Aug. 8-9: Snowmass Plein Air Art Festival: Twenty local artists will create distinctive landscape pieces in real time during this outdoor showcase. Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Base Village, 73 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, gosnowmass.com.

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Aug. 8-9: Estes Park Wine Festival: Sip unlimited wine tastings while enjoying live music, retail booths and food vendors. Saturday, Aug. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $44.43-$55.09 general admission ($108.39-$135.05 VIP tickets). Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park, estesparkwinefestival.com.

Aug. 9: Sazón Latin Food Festival: Savor Caribbean, Central and South American flavors during this cultural event featuring live music and vendors. Sunday, Aug. 9, noon to 5 p.m., free admission. Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., rinoartdistrict.org.

Aug. 12-16: Telluride Mushroom Festival: Join mycologists, artists, foragers and enthusiasts in exploring all things fungi. Wednesday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug.16, free and ticketed events ($502.77-$1,568.67 full festival pass). Multiple locations, Telluride, tellurideinstitute.org.

Aug. 14-16: Buffalo Days: A longstanding celebration of Western heritage featuring parade floats, a cornhole tournament, live performances and a barbecue feast. Friday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Aug. 16, free. 14700 US-34, Grand Lake, gograndlake.com.

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Aug. 15: Front Range Wine Festival: More than thirty Colorado wineries will serve free-flowing samples at this annual event. Saturday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $55.09-$135.05. Main Community Park, 300 Locust St., Windsor, frontrangewinefestival.com.

Aug. 20: Summer Scream: Enjoy thrill rides and open bars during Denver Film’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Thursday, Aug. 20, 6 to 11 p.m., $65-$85. Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Blvd., denverfilm.org.

Aug. 20: Chicken Fight and Burger Brawl: Forty local restaurants will be featured at this event offering unlimited chicken bites, burgers, booze and thrill rides. Thursday, Aug. 20, 6 to 10 p.m. (5 p.m. VIP entry), $60-$149. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, denver.chickenfightfest.com.

Aug. 20-22: Breckenridge Wine Classic: Enjoy grand tastings, guided hikes with wine-paired lunches, sommelier-planned dinners and live music performances. Thursday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 22, $134.55-$165.60 grand tasting ticket. Multiple locations, Breckenridge, breckenridgewineclassic.com.

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Aug. 20-25: Estes Valley Plein Air: Renowned national artists will paint on-site in Rocky Mountain National Park and throughout the valley, then auction their pieces to the public. Thursday, Aug. 20 through Tuesday, Aug. 25, free ($30 national park vehicle pass). Multiple locations, Estes Park, artcenterofestes.com.

Aug. 21-22: Palisade Peach Festival: This peachy event will involve a fruit-eating contest, elevated orchard dinners, music jams and more. Friday, Aug. 21, 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, Palisade, palisadecoc.com.

Aug. 22: Olathe Sweet Corn Festival: Nosh on free all-you-can-eat roasted sweet corn, join the corn-eating contest and wear a corny costume for the 5K. Saturday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., free. Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Shanes Way, Montrose, olathesweetcornfest.com.

Aug. 22-23: Summer Art Market: Hosted by the Art Students League of Denver, this annual event showcases diverse artists and demos for all ages. Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $7-$10. 200 N. Grant St., asld.org.

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Aug. 22-23: Handmade in Colorado Expo: Support local artists and craftspeople at this special market featuring original handcrafted goods. Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23, noon to 6 p.m., free. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., coloradoevents.org.

Aug. 29: Dashiki Festival: Now in its tenth year, this event honors Afrocentric culture through fashion, food, art and a range of cultural performances. Saturday, Aug. 29, 3 to 10 p.m., free. Centennial Center Park, 13050 East Peakview Avenue, Centennial, dashikiday.com.

A team gets ready to compete on Sloan’s Lake at the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. Claudia Hernandez Ponce

Aug. 29-30: Colorado Dragon Boat Festival: Enjoy dragon boat racing, live entertainment, cultural performances, food vendors, an Asian marketplace and interactive experiences. Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., free. Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 N. Sheridan Blvd., cdbf.org.

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Aug. 20-23: Breckenridge International Festival of Arts: A vibrant blend of music, dance, theatre and visual art that celebrates the connection between people and nature. Thursday, Aug. 20 through Sunday, Aug. 23, free ($495 two-person VIP pass). Multiple locations, Breckenridge Arts District Campus, breckcreate.org.

Aug. 27-28: DanceAspen: Crescendo: Watch riveting choreography set to composer Maurice Ravel’s iconic Boléro, brought to life with a live band on stage. Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., $45-$65. Wheeler Opera House, 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, wheeleroperahouse.com.

Aug. 28-30: Breckenridge Hogfest: Indulge in pork samples, premium whiskeys, single malt scotches and barrel-aged spirits. Friday, Aug. 28, 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 29, 12:30 to 6 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $87.35-$230.91 grand tasting ticket ($431.34 all-access pass). Multiple locations, Breckenridge, rockymountainevents.com.

Aug. 28-Sept. 7: Colorado State Fair and Rodeo: Experience pro rodeo events, music performances, monster truck shows and carnival rides at this end-of-summer event. Friday, Aug. 28 through Monday, Sept. 7, $7-$15 gate admission ($34-$202 unlimited rides wristband). 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, coloradostatefair.com.

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Aug. 29: Tour De Fat: The brewery behind Fat Tire amber ale will host this 25th annual event featuring a costumed bike parade, musical acts, a dance contest and more. Saturday, Aug. 29, 9:30 a.m., free. New Belgium Brewing Company, 500 Linden St., Fort Collins, newbelgium.com.

Aug. 29-30: Highlands Art Festival: More than one hundred fine artists will participate in this varied outdoor showcase. Saturday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free. Highlands Masonic Lodge, 3550 Federal Blvd., coloradoartshows.com.

Aug. 29-Sept. 4: Colfax Canvas: An annual mural festival that elevates public art and amplifies community voices in the Aurora Cultural Arts District. Saturday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 4, free. East Colfax Avenue between Dayton and Galena streets, Aurora, colfaxcanvas.com.

September events

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Sept. 5-7: Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival: More than a hundred booths will display paintings, jewelry, metalwork, pottery, glass and other handmade goods. Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park, estesartscrafts.com.

Sept. 5-7: Breckenridge Gathering at the Great Divide Art Festival: Top talent from across the country will gather for the longest-running art festival in Summit County. Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free. Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, mountainartfestivals.com.

Sept. 10-13: Winter Park Film Festival: View the Granby-centered documentary Tread and other high-end cinema at one of Colorado’s emerging film festivals. Thursday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 13, from $21.99. Foundry Cinema and Bowl, 22 Second St., Fraser, winterparkfilmfestival.com.

Sept. 11-20: Colorado Minerals, Fossils and Gems Show: Hundreds of dealers, collectors and enthusiasts will attend this event showcasing rare discoveries and stunning exhibits. Friday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., free. Denver Coliseum, 4600 N. Humboldt St., colorado.show.

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Sept. 18-20: Telluride Blues and Brews Festival: This multi-stage celebration pairs world-class music with top-tier craft beer. Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20, $126.51-$131.64 day ticket ($329.90-$1150.41 full festival pass). Multiple locations, Telluride, tellurideblues.com.

Sept. 19: Walk With Autism: This inclusive event will feature a resource fair and fundraising walk, with proceeds benefiting the Autism Society of Colorado. Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $43.40 ($27.50 for children ages 3 to 12). Berkeley Lake Park, 4601 W. 46th Ave., autismcolorado.org.

Sept.19: Colorado Mountain Winefest: With its new reduced capacity, this event promises unlimited tastings of Colorado wines and expanded culinary offerings in an intimate atmosphere. Saturday, Sept. 19, noon to 4 p.m. (11 a.m. VIP entry), $213.62-$345.40. Riverbend Park, 451 Pendleton Street, Palisade, coloradowinefest.com.

Sept. 19: Boulder Ballet: InHuman: This bold program explores the intersection of instinct and identity through three striking contemporary works. Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., $45.80-$69.40. Chautauqua Auditorium, 100 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder, chautauqua.com.

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ONGOING EVENTS

Art

Artist Andrea Fischer (left) and friends at August First Friday. Kristen Fiore

Art District on Santa Fe: First Friday Art Walk, first Friday of each month, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. (through 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 for the district’s annual block party); Third Friday Art Nights, third Friday of each month, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sundays on Santa Fe, last Sunday of each month, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free. Santa Fe Drive between Sixth and 11th avenues, denversartdistrict.org.

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Aurora Fashion Week: This creative initiative brings fashion, art, film and music together across multiple city venues, which will host themed nights featuring Western wear, elegant attire and more. Friday, July 3; Saturday, July 11; Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19; Saturday, July 25, ticket pricing varies. Multiple locations, instagram.com/aurorafashionweek_.

Denver Art Museum: The museum’s extensive permanent collections are complemented by “Southwest Impressions,” on view through June 21; “The Stars We Do Not See,” through July 26; “John E. Thompson and Colorado Modernism,” opens July 19; “Storytellers: The Blackfeet Nation & Charles M. Russell,” opens Sept. 6; and “What We’ve Been Up To: People,” through Sept. 29, $22-$25 Colorado residents (free for youth 18 and under). 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, denverartmuseum.org.

Gregory Allicar Museum of Art: This museum on the Colorado State University campus is hosting “Meticulous,” on view through Aug. 9; “Unexpected Connections: Warhol Prints and Collection Portraits,” from June 17 to Aug. 16; “Of a Feather,” from Aug. 19 to December 13; “Ralph Steadman: And Another Thing,” from Aug. 26 to December 13; and “AfroBohemian Home: An Installation by Zsudayka Nzinga,” from Sept. 2 to December 13. 1400 Remington St., Fort Collins, artmuseum.colostate.edu.

Museum of Contemporary Art: Vibrant textile works and paintings appear in “Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing),” on view through July 5, $14 or $5 after 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday (free for youth 18 and under). 1485 Delgany St., mcadenver.org.

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Museum of Outdoor Arts: Twenty artists depict aspects of the American West in “Beyond the Western Horizon,” on view through July 31, free. Madden Gallery, 6363 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, Greenwood Village, moaonline.org.

PACE Center: View landscapes, abstract expressions and moments of adventure in “Call of the Wild,” on view through Aug. 8, free. Schoolhouse Gallery, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, parkerarts.org.

THEATER

Central City Opera: Discover the perfect harmony of comedy, drama and musical brilliance at this year’s festival featuring “The Marriage of Figaro,” “The Ballad of Baby Doe, Master Class” and “CCO in Concert.” All shows in repertory from Saturday, June 27 through Sunday, Aug. 2, $33.63-$155.78. 120 Main St., Central City, centralcityopera.org.

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The Colorado Shakespeare Festival. Jennifer Koskinen, Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Colorado Shakespeare Festival: Joy, romance and drama will once again unfold in the shadow of the Flatirons, with this season’s productions including “Twelfth Night,” “Julius Caesar,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Friends/Romans/Countrymen.” All shows in repertory through Sunday, Aug. 2, $31-$109. Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, 277 UCB, Boulder; and Roe Green Theatre, 1515 Central Campus Mall, Boulder, cupresents.org.

Creede Repertory Theatre: This season features “Fully Committed,” a comic marathon in which one actor plays forty characters; “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a musical about six students trying to spell their way through adolescence; a localized version of “Working: A Musical;” and “Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure.” All shows in repertory through Saturday, Sept. 19, $30-$55 ($25-$30 for youth ages 2 to 16). 124 N. Main St., Creede, creederep.org.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts: See Broadway tours and local theatre company productions at this sprawling downtown arts complex. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” through June 21; The Improvised Shakespeare Company, through July 26; “The Sound of Music,” July 29 to Aug. 2; “Beetlejuice,” Aug. 4 to 9; “504: The Musical,” Aug. 6 to 23; “Spamalot,” Aug. 11 to 23; “The Outsiders,” Sept. 8 to 27; “Destiny of Desire,” Sept. 11 to Oct. 4; “Hold On To Your Butts,” Sept. 16 to Oct. 4. Multiple locations, 1101 13th St., denvercenter.org.

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Little Theatre of the Rockies: The region’s oldest professional summer stock theater will present “The Spitfire Grill,” a folk-inspired musical, from June 11 to 14; “Eleanor,” spotlighting one of American history’s most influential women, from July 9 to 12; and the country music comedy “Honky Tonk Angels” from July 23 to 26, $24-$32. University of Northern Colorado, 501 20th St., Greeley, unco.edu.

Miners Alley Performing Arts Center: To help keep live theatre affordable and accessible, this venue is offering up to 25% discounts on tickets to “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” showing through June 14; and “Taco Town,” from Aug. 7 through Sept. 13, $35-$50. 1100 Miner’s Alley, Golden, minersalley.com.

Parker Arts: This season’s shows include “All Shook Up,” a musical inspired by Elvis Presley hits and Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night;” and the frightfully funny musical “Beetlejuice Jr.” Friday, June 26 through Sunday, July 19, $40-$45. Pace Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker; and Friday, July 24 through Saturday, Aug. 1, $18. The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker, parkerarts.org.

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre: “Shrek The Musical” starts the summer season, with “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” opening June 19 and “Urinetown: The Musical” on July 3. All shows in repertory through Saturday, Aug. 29, $48-$70 ($48-$60 for children). 800 Grand Ave., Grand Lake, rockymountainrep.com.

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Theatre Aspen: Three main stage productions make up this season: “Sylvia,” a comedy involving a street-smart dog, will run June 15 to 27; Broadway classic “A Chorus Line” will show from July 3 to 25; and Grease will appear from July 31 to Aug. 29, $87.50-$155. Hurst Theatre, 470 Rio Grande Place, Aspen, theatreaspen.org.

Film on the Rocks is just one of the many great places to watch a movie outside this summer. Photo by Toni Tresca

FILM

Avanti Outdoor Movie Nights: Enjoy themed drinks, food specials and costume contests during these screenings. Thursdays, June 11: “Holes;” June 18: “10 Things I Hate About You;” June 25: “Clueless;” July 2: “The Sandlot;” July 9: “The Parent Trap;” July 16: “High School Musical;” July 23: “Anchorman;” July 30: “White Chicks;” Aug. 6: “Shrek;” Aug. 13: “The Hangover;” Aug. 20: “Pitch Perfect;” Aug. 27: “Mean Girls;” Sept. 3: “The Princess Bride.” Events start at 8:30 p.m., free. 3200 North Pecos St., avantifandb.com.

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Backcountry Outdoor Movie Series: Park your car and set up in front of a 33-foot outdoor screen during these drive-in-style movie nights. Saturdays, June 13: “The Goonies;” June 20: “The Wild Robot;” June 27: “The Sandlot;” July 11: “Jurassic Park;” July 18: “Hoppers;” July 25: “Zootopia 2;” Aug. 8: “School of Rock;” Aug. 22: “How To Train Your Dragon;” Aug. 29: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.” Events start at 8 p.m., $30 per vehicle. Backcountry Base Camp, 6005 Ron King Trail, Littleton, hrcaonline.org.

Brighton Flix and Kicks: This family-friendly series begins with kids’ activities, followed by movies in various parks. Thursdays, June 11: “Zootopia 2;” June 18: “Lilo & Stitch;” June 25: “The Greatest Showman;” July 9: “Field of Dreams;” July 16: “Trolls: Band Together;” July 30: “If;” Aug. 6: “Elio;” Aug. 13: “Monsters University.” Events start at 5:30 p.m., free. Multiple locations, Brighton, brightonco.gov.

Central Park Movies on the Green: Visit the concession stand and local food trucks before each showtime. Fridays, June 26: “The Princess Bride;” July 10: “Zootopia 2;” July 24: “National Treasure;” Aug. 14: “Shrek;” Sept. 4: “Wicked: For Good.” Events start at dusk, free. South Green, 29th Avenue and Roslyn Street, mca80238.com.

Champagne Tiger Movie Nights: Hosted by local drag performer Evelyn Evermoor, these free outdoor screenings will spotlight queer cult classics. Fridays, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18. Events start at 7:30 p.m., free. Champagne Tiger, 601 East Colfax Avenue, champagnetiger.com.

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Edgewater Public Market Monday Night Movies: Enjoy dinner from the market’s eclectic vendors, then settle in for an outdoor screening. Mondays, July 13: “Zootopia 2;” July 20: “10 Things I Hate About You;” July 27: “Stand By Me;” Aug. 3: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower;” Aug. 10: “Sleepless in Seattle;” Aug. 17: “The Goonies;” Aug. 24: “The Birdcage;” Aug. 31: “The Parent Trap;” Sept. 14: “Crazy Rich Asians;” Sept. 21: “Sinners;” Sept. 28: “Hocus Pocus.” Events start at dusk, free. 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater, edgewaterpublicmarket.com.

EPRD Family Movie Nights: In addition to screenings, this Evergreen series offers inflatable activities, face painting, yard games and food trucks. Fridays, July 31: “The Incredibles;” Aug. 28: “Wall-E;” Sept. 25: “Jurassic Park.” Events start at 5 p.m., free. Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, evergreenrecreation.com.

Film on the Rocks: Live entertainment will precede each film in this outdoor series. Mondays, June 22: “Sinners;” July 13: “Little Miss Sunshine;” Aug. 3: “Bridesmaids;” Aug. 10: “Jurassic Park.” Events start at 7 p.m., $25-$50. Red Rocks Park Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, redrocksonline.com.

Golden Movies and Music in the Park: Picnic alongside neighbors, friends and family prior to movies under the stars. Fridays, June 12: “Zootopia 2;” July 10: “Balto;” August: “Lilo & Stitch.” Events start at 7 p.m., free. Parfet Park, 719 Tenth Street, Golden, cityofgolden.gov.

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Larimer Square Movie Night on the Block: A new outdoor film series within the city’s most historic district. Wednesday, July 22: “The Sandlot;” Sunday, Aug. 30: “Legally Blonde;” Tuesday, Sept. 23: “School of Rock.” Events start at dusk, free. 1430 Larimer Street, larimersquare.com.

Movie Nights at Infinity Park: Bring chairs and pack a cooler for these free flicks in the park. Monday, June 22: “Zootopia 2;” Thursday, July 2: “F1;” Mondays, July 6: “Ratatouille;” July 20: “The Princess Bride;” Aug. 3: “Cars.” Events start at 7 p.m., free. 950 S. Birch St., Glendale, infinityparkatglendale.com.

Movies at McGregor: Lay a blanket on the lawn or gather at plaza tables for a view of the square’s 66-foot LED screen. Saturday, July 4: “Project Hail Mary;” Thursdays, July 16: “Zootopia” and “Zootopia 2;” July 30: “A League of Their Own;” Aug. 6: “10 Things I Hate About You;” Aug. 20: “Super Mario Galaxy.” Events start at 6:30 p.m. (6 p.m. on double feature night), free. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St., mcgregorsquare.com.

Northglenn Neighborhood Nights: These outdoor cinema nights begin with music from local bands. Thursdays, June 18: “Zootopia 2;” July 16: “How to Train Your Dragon;” July 23: “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie;” July 30: “Hook.” Events start at 6 p.m., free. Multiple locations, Northglenn,