Watch this: Crowd shows up at Cheesman Park to support a roller skating newbie

"Embarrassment is the spice of life," Heather Walker says.

Denver residents watched a once-in-a-lifetime event this past Saturday in an evening that felt straight out of an episode of Portlandia.

Heather Walker, a 34-year-old Denver resident and amateur improv comedian, drew a crowd of supporters to Cheesman Park on Aug. 22 to watch her roller skate for the first time. Walker plastered flyers around town and posted a TikTok advertising the event, which amassed over 70,000 views. The promotion paid off.

Supporters showed up with signs, ready to cheer on the newbie skater through every fall that comes with replacing your feet with eight wheels for the first time. Westword attended the event to talk to Walker and the people cheering her on.