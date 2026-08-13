What’s your kink? Find out at Denver’s largest Fetish Ball

Check out entertainment, vendors, kink tasting and more at Friday night's Fetish Ball at Tracks.

“Denver’s kinky,” says Rufio Jimenez.

He attributes this quality to Denver’s open-minded and progressive nature. “As a queer, gay man, I feel like Denver’s been a safe place for me to be able to explore,” he says.

The longtime bartender and decoration manager at Tracks nightclub admits he never thought he’d be managing dominatrixes, but it’s part of Jimenez’s daily life now in his work for his production company, RU Entertainment. Since partnering up with AJ Ritual’s Ritual Noize Entertainment several years ago, RU Entertainment has produced frequent freaky events at Tracks and ReelWorks Denver, from fetish, vampire and sinners balls to a kinky circus and goth dance parties.

AJ Ritual and Rufio Jimenez are icons of the Denver goth scene. Rufio Jimenez

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The quarterly Fetish Ball returns Friday, Aug. 14, at Tracks, and Jimenez says participants can expect performances, vendors, dancing, and, of course, kink tasting. Kink tastings are one-on-one educational experiences attendees can have with a kink professional, who will teach the ins and outs of activities like impact play, wax play, electric play, shibari suspension and more.

Attendees of the Aug. 14 event can also look forward to a confession booth in which they can confess their sins and then repent with spankings. Additionally, there will be a pup playpen — not for real puppies, but for people roleplaying as them.

The Fetish Ball will include vendors, entertainment, kink tastings and more. Photo by Monica Lloyd

“A kink is not necessarily a fetish,” Jimenez explains. “It doesn’t have to be sexualized. Kink culture is about exploring more about yourself first, and then with others. [It’s about] figuring out what you like and what you’re into.”

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And the Fetish Ball is a good way to find out more about kinks. The first event in February 2020 was attended by around 1,400 people; Jimenez says that recent events usually bring in between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees.

“You can dabble in it or go dance and have fun,” says Jimenez, who started out as a go-go dancer at Tracks.

RU Entertainment will bring aerialists, fire performers and choreographed dances to the event, as well, while vendors will sell handcrafted products, from whips and sex toys to art.

“It’s about creating a platform for the kink community, and the culture and small businesses to be able to grow, network and build themselves,” Jimenez says. “After the pandemic, a lot of the dungeons and small businesses went down, and we create a platform for not only the community to learn one-on-one experience, but also small businesses to be able to grow.”

Jimenez’s favorite part about producing the event is “creating magic.”

“People find themselves,” he says. “When they first come, they’re nervous. Then you see them explore themselves and evolve, grow and just have fun.”

The Fetish Ball is from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Tracks + ReelWorks, 3500 Walnut St. General admission tickets start at $25. Learn about more events at kinkdenver.com.