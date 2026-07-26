Meet the Mile High Queer Club: The grassroots movement redefining Denver’s LGBTQ+ scene

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If you’ve ever gone looking for local community on Denver social media, you’ve likely caught glimpses of a distinct, vibrant aesthetic: Smiling faces at lively Pride events, mountain ski trips and sunny park picnics. It’s the digital footprint of the Mile High Queer Club (MHQC), a community juggernaut boasting over 10,000 Instagram followers and an event calendar busier than a weekend night on Colfax. To the casual observer, it’s a highly polished social machine. To me — a straight ally who moved across the country with an LGBTQ+ roommate, both of us 33 and starting from scratch — it is the ultimate blueprint for how a city finds its heartbeat.

When we first arrived, engulfed in transplant paralysis and longing for connection, my roommate stumbled across MHQC while scrolling Hinge — a brilliant, grassroots recruitment strategy for a social club.

Our first foray was at a backyard barbecue. As someone who doesn’t identify as queer, I walked up to the house with a slight case of imposter syndrome: Am I taking up space? What does this group do? Is it weird that I’m here?

That worry went out the window in seconds. The vibe was disarmingly warm as we chatted, mingled, and gamed our way through the event. Four years later, some of those random backyard goers are the friends who continue to help me carry couches, celebrate my wins, and bowl every November to honor my late father — a chosen Denver family. Moving across the country is a gamble, but so many of us have come out winners betting on MHQC.

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What is MHQC? Decentralizing the queer space

While MHQC welcomes gay men, trans folks, and non-binary individuals with open arms, it has evolved into a crucial sanctuary for Denver’s queer women community. Historically, physical lesbian spaces are the first to vanish when gentrification and rising rents hit a city. MHQC bypassed the brick-and-mortar problem entirely. Instead of fighting for a lease, the group made the entire city of Denver their clubhouse.

“It honestly started because I wanted queer friends,” says founder Whitney Nasse. “I started posting on a dating app that I was looking for friendships instead of dates, which turned into one-on-one meetups. As more people joined, I realized there was a real need for community, so I launched Mile High Queer Club to bring people together on a larger scale.”

Traditional options were heavily centered around dating or nightlife, leaving a massive gap for those seeking platonic, everyday connections. To fill this gap, MHQC leans heavily into Colorado’s active culture, while making sure there’s space for everyone.

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The Mile High Queer Club on a hike. Photo by Megan Williams

“The ‘Mile High’ lifestyle definitely influences us,” Nasse says. “We love taking advantage of Colorado with hikes, outdoor meetups and seasonal events, but we also balance that with book clubs, social gatherings, volunteering and large celebrations. We try to create something for every type of person.”

Beyond standard meetups, the club’s calendar stretches into athletics, sober hangs, community service and festive traditions. On any given week, members can be found trying out niche sports during rugby clinics, tackling local rock-climbing walls, or giving back at MHQC volunteer days. The social energy extends from bar crawls and lively drag brunches to massive, high-energy holiday bashes for Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

“The first thing I hope people notice is that there’s no ‘right’ way to belong,” adds Megan Williams, MHQC’s VP of Operations. “You’ll see someone who just moved to Denver nervously introducing themselves next to a group that’s been coming for years, and somehow those conversations naturally blend together. There are people laughing across the room, introducing friends to other friends, hugging hello, exchanging numbers, and planning their next hike before the current event is even over.”

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For active members like Alexis Hoffend — the roommate I moved here with — this variety provides a scale of community that simply doesn’t exist in many other places. “Coming from smaller cities that didn’t have organized groups for queers, I had never had a strong queer community,” Hoffend says. “I have developed really great friendships within this community that have made me feel confident in who I am. This group has kept me very active and shown me so many different parts of Denver and Colorado.”

The wholesome, the wild, and the work behind it

What makes MHQC unique is its ability to wear two completely different masks. On one hand, it acts as a crucial, cozy support system. Take the annual Friendsgiving for example, filling a void for those who need it most.

“The Friendsgiving event is very special,” Hoffend shares. “It’s a wholesome event focused on coming together. Many queers do not have supporting families and are alone on the holidays. This event ensures that no matter who you love, you are loved and have a place to go and like-minded people to gather with.”

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When June rolls around, the cozy energy is traded in for pure, unadulterated electricity. To kick off Pride weekend, MHQC takes over Summit Music Hall for what has easily become the city’s largest, most legendary Pride party, bringing together over 1,400 people. I personally have been welcomed into all of this with open arms, holding rainbow flags.

Running an organization of this scale requires immense behind-the-scenes effort. “There’s a lot more behind the scenes than people realize,” Nasse says, noting that while she works as a psychologist by day, MHQC allows her to simply be Whitney, helping to run a growing nonprofit where people can show up authentically and build meaningful friendships.

Williams echoes the sheer logistics required — from venue sponsorships to financial planning and conflict resolution. “At the end of the day, keeping a community this big running comes down to three things: professionalism, respect, and excitement,” Williams says. “Professionalism means treating this like a real organization, because our members deserve that. Respect means remembering that every person walking through the door is trusting us to create a space where they feel welcome. And excitement is what keeps the engine running!”

A Mile High Queer Club holiday party. Photo by Ashley Ragan

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An anchor in a transient city

“We intentionally offer a mix of event sizes,” Nasse explains. “While our big celebrations bring together over a thousand people, we also host smaller events where it’s easier to meet people. We also created a buddy system, where first-time attendees who are coming alone can request to be paired with a returning member before the event. It’s a simple way to make sure people have a familiar face when they walk in and feel welcomed from the start.”

You join because you’re longing for a community that understands. You may find roommates, you may find love, but you’ll almost certainly find a core crew. I’ve witnessed each example with my own eyes. And unlike other social clubs where members drift away once they establish a friend group, people don’t really leave MHQC in a typical sense. Or at least, it never leaves them.

“I’m most proud of MHQC’s legacy,” Williams reflects. “Not legacy in terms of numbers or events, but in the friendships that have lasted long after the event ended. Hearing people say, ‘Oh, we actually met at an MHQC event a few years ago,’ never gets old. I’ve watched friend groups form, relationships grow, and entire communities take shape. And truly all you have to do is simply show up one night.”

As a straight ally, I sit in a privileged position. I get to witness the fierce, protective, and joyful beauty of Denver’s queer community from the inside. MHQC isn’t just an Instagram account or an event organizer. It’s the heartbeat of Denver’s queer scene — and for this transplant, the welcoming space that turned a big, unfamiliar city into a place full of friends. All because I simply showed up one night.

Visit Mile High Queer Club’s website or Instagram profile to learn more.