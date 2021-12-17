16th Street Mall: Ten Stores Where You Can Find Holiday Gifts

click to enlarge The exterior and lobby of the University Building, and Musselman Jewelers on the 4th Floor Teague Bohlen

The 16th Street Mall is a nearly forty-year-old experiment in downtown urban renewal that’s become one of Denver’s tourist hot spots. For years, it has struggled to re-establish the juggernaut of its retail history, especially in the old digs of much-loved stores like May D&F, Joslins, Neusteter’s and Denver Dry Goods; the pandemic set back many of those efforts.Can anything worthwhile be purchased on the mall today, especially anything that works as a holiday present. We decided to find out, walking the length of the mall from Broadway down to Union Station, looking for gift ideas. Our rules: no gift cards and nothing from big chain stores like Target, Walgreens, CVS, Ross or TJ Maxx. Here’s what we found, in no particular order:910 16th Street, Suite 400The jewelry business was swinging in the University Building between Curtis and Champa for many years: Kortz was there for 113 years, until 2005, and William Crow made it to 2019 before closing its doors. Musselman is a family business that prides itself on strong customer service, and it’s one of the few remaining jewelers in what might still be considered Denver’s own diamond district. There were rumblings a little over a year back that the University Building’s old-world grandeur might get redeveloped into a boutique hotel — so gather your jewels while you can.1600 California StreetThese delicious discs of Midwest decadence can be purchased frozen, so you can wrap up the pies with some cold packs and put them under the tree (for a while). They come in two sizes, with four choices of toppings pepperoni, sausage, cheese or spinach. If you know someone from Chicago, one of these slabs of cheesy nostalgia will do their heart — and their stomach — lots of good.715 16th StreetWild West (the T may be missing from the sign, but the gift shop hasn't been bought and relabeled by a guy named Wes) is a typical gift shop — "souvenir" is right there on the weatherbeaten sign. You can load up on everything from refrigerator magnets to T-shirts to the typical "Western" stuff that mostly appeals to old folks who come to Colorado because they really like John Wayne. But a cowboy hat doesn't have to seem mega-touristy.1610 16th StreetLoDo's oldest liquor store still in operation is Wines Off Wynkoop, which sells vino the old-fashioned way: from an alley. Patrons might have to keep their eyes peeled to find the shop tucked in an alley off 16th Street not far from Union Station. But its selection of wines, craft beers, and even cigars and small gift items is worth seeking out. Check it out on a Friday night, when there are often a couple of wines available for tasting and at discount prices.716 16th StreetIf you're buying for a shoe enthusiast, then you'll be in good company at Sole St. Shoes. The windows might be boarded up and the place might look like it's closed, but it's not. Sole St. Shoes is surviving on a street where even NikeTown couldn't last.1601 Arapahoe StreetBeneath the historic Daniels & Fisher Tower — the only remaining remnant of one of the great department stores in Denver history — nestles the Clocktower Cabaret, which describes itself as "like falling down a rabbit hole into another world." And that it is, with a variety of burlesque, comedy, drag, circus and dance acts that grace the vintage venue.1435 16th StreetDanner's newest store is right on the 16th Street Mall, offering up "the largest assortment of Danner boots outside of the Pacific Northwest," according to its website. Danner has slung its roughing-it style since 1932, and the Denver location also sells wallets, leather goods and smaller gift items. A long-established company opening up a new store on the aging 16th Street Mall — could this be a harbinger of retail resurgence? Here's hoping.705 16th StreetThe Rocky Mountains and the Himalayas might be pretty distant in terms of geography, but they come together philosophically at Mt. Everest Imports. Aside from beautiful statuaries of Ganesh and Shiva and Kali, this store brings in items often handmade in Nepal, from jewelry to clothing to home decor, incense and more. If someone on your list is missing out on their Pier 1 merch, this is where you can buy the real deal.1512 Larimer Street, Suite 2ROverland Sheepskin might have an address in Writer's Square, but it faces 16th Street, proudly anchoring the corner of 16th and Larimer. Originally founded in Taos, it established itself in Denver early on as a provider of coats, hats, mittens and gloves, slippers and sheepskin rugs. One of the best presents for a newborn (or one on the way) is Overland's baby rug. It's soft and hypoallergenic, it wicks away moisture, and — most important — it's washable. But really, these rugs are good for anyone who likes to be comfy.1626 Wazee StreetLast but not least is Denver legend Rockmount, whose Western shirts and other regionally inspired apparel have absolutely transcended kitsch and gone straight into cool. Rockmount was started by local retail legend Jack Weil in 1935, and it's stubbornly refused to change much since that time. It's still putting out gorgeous shirts and other clothing that's meant to turn heads in a good way. A lot of celebrities love this stuff: Elvis, members of the Avett Brothers, David Bowie, Bob Dylan and Jack White, to name a few. It's a Denver classic and a Colorado original.