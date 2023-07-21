Goldberg Brothers Still Makes Reels for the Movies, Including Oppenheimer

click to enlarge A film reel with the stamped company logo. Goldberg Brothers

click to enlarge Reel workshop at the company's current location in Littleton. John Flathman

Having weathered more than a century of changes within and without, Goldberg Brothers is proud of its long history with the movies and continuing status as an industry "go-to" for film reels and projection ports.



"Film reels are very much a part of [our] brand identity," says Reid. "We want to keep that connection to our past as we look toward the future."