A Dozen Things to Do for Free In and Around Denver This Week

The Front Range is aglow with light shows this week: Some are ticketed extravaganzas, others are free displays, and all are guaranteed to light up your holidays (see our list of can't-miss holiday light shows here). But there are plenty of other things to do, whether you're ready to go out on the town or simply want to snuggle up at home.

Here are a dozen things to do this week, including four you can access any day:

David Rollman Reads A Christmas Carol

Available Monday, December 21

Buntport Theater is sharing the perfect platform for a quiet holiday countdown together for your family or safe pod of friends: a free virtual reading in five parts of Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, as told by David Rollman (the father of Buntport’s Erin Rollman), who celebrated his seventieth birthday earlier this month by filming the 2020 performance of a longtime Rollman family tradition. Buntport is sharing the wealth in five chapters, ranging from twenty to fifty minutes in length and meant to be listened to over four days — although bingeing is perfectly okay, too. Learn more here.

Living Room Local, with Discount Ghost Stories: Colorado Solstice Listening Party

Monday, December 21, 7 to 8 p.m.

Creativity in the theater has not completely abated since the pandemic shut the normal world down, even when performance venue doors are shut, and the concept album Discount Ghost Stories: Colorado is proof. Recorded virtually between March and August with a cast of Broadway talent as stars, the fundraiser for Local Theater Company sourced musicians from across the country and as far away as Germany. As a solstice treat, you can now mingle and enjoy performances online with Discount Ghost Stories composer Alexander Sage Oyen and some of his Broadway cronies; it’s free, but if you’re not hurting for cash, a donation of $20 would be happily accepted. Get info and reserve a spot at Eventbrite.

The Longest Night of the Year

Monday, December 21, 7 p.m.

Casa de Paz, metro Denver's "House of Peace," is organizing this virtual gathering to remember the lives of immigrants who died crossing the Mexico/U.S. border. The experience is interactive; you can participate in a variety of ways — saying a prayer, lighting a candle. RSVP to receive the Zoom link; the event will also be on the Casa de Paz Facebook page.

Drag Queen Storytime

Tuesday, December 22, 4:30 p.m.

Don't miss this virtual storytime full of glitter and glamour with Miss Shirley Delta Blow, hosted by BookBar. Email marilyn@bookbardenver.com to join...and don't forget to do some last-minute shopping at this independent local store.

Colorado Chorale Holiday Concert

Tuesday, December 22, 7 p.m.

The Colorado Chorale, which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary, is giving listeners the present with a free holiday concert. The hundred singers are under the direction of artistic director Dr. Kevin T. Padworski; sign up for the show here.

Theatre Aspen Virtual Holiday Cabaret

Wednesday, December 23, and Sunday, December 27, 6 p.m.

The second annual Best of Broadway holiday cabaret presented by Theatre Aspen has gone virtual, after last year's sell-out. Performers include Kate Baldwin, Beth Malone, Charity Angel Dawson, J. Harrison Ghee, Aaron Kaburick and Emily Britt; the show is directed by Lorin Latarro, with musical direction by David Dabbon and Andy Einhorn. It's streaming for free, but you must make reservations in advance here.

Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker

December 24, 7 p.m., December 25, 12 a.m.

For decades, the Colorado Ballet has brought The Nutcracker to life. This year, Denver's premier dance troupe has partnered with Rocky Mountain PBS to air a previously recorded version of the ballet, free on Christmas Eve and again on Christmas Day. For more information or to donate to the company's Relief and Recovery Fund, visit the Colorado Ballet website.

COVID-19 Vigil to Mourn Those Who've Passed

Thursday, December 24, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Colorado State Capitol

Black Hammer is hosting candlelight vigils across the country to celebrate life and unity, and to remember all the lives we’ve lost to COVID-19. Come to the Colorado State Capitol for free food, entertainment and testimonials (and remember to observe all safety procedures). Find out more here.

And these are free anytime....

L’Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour

Through December 25, anytime

After 43 years as a signature holiday event in Denver, L’Esprit de Noël Home Tour went virtual for the first time ever in 2020. The Central City Opera Guild’s only fundraiser of the year, L’Esprit has a long history of featuring Denver’s most interesting neighborhoods through a two-day walking tour of grand and historical homes. This year, “Le Petit” tour moves online, in the form of a video walk-through of the Fisher Mansion, complete with performances by Central City Opera artists. Although it's free to watch, donations are definitely requested to support Central City Opera. Find out more here.

A Christmas to Remember

Through December 31, anytime

Sound of the Rockies, a barbershop chorus, is offering a special virtual Christmas performance that you can listen to any time this month. Hear it here.

UCCS Presents Theatreworks Month of Joy

Through December 31, 7 p.m. nightly

Theatreworks has invited 31 artists to share their work — poems, songs, speeches — through the month. Find the full lineup and the YouTube link here.

Lumonics Mind Spa: Light Intersection Through January 31

UnderStudy, 700 14th Street

One of the big losses this year was artist Dorothy Tanner who, along with her late husband, Mel Tanner, made light sculptures designed to create a state of comfort, relaxation and creativity. Many of them are currently presented in a “fishbowl”-style installation at UnderStudy, located at the Colorado Convention Center — which is closed, but you can see the Lumonics exhibit through the window. Find out more here.



