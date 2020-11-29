Let There Be Lights: These Ten Holiday Shows Get Glowing Reviews!

Have a bad case of cabin fever? The Front Range is suddenly aglow with holiday light shows...some paid, some free, and all observing strict social-distancing rules.

Grab your mask and get out of the house! Here's where to go:



Winter in the City

Through December 31

Downtown Denver

This collection of experiences, sights and festivities will light up downtown Denver through the holidays. The celebration includes the reimagined 9News Parade of Lights, which features non-moving floats that you can walk around (9News will also show an hour-long special on the parade at 8 p.m. December 4), as well as Winter Wonderlights, an artist-designed light show with projection mapping technology illuminating Union Station that runs 5 to 10 p.m. nightly. You can take a 1.5-hour Denver Lights & Sights Walking Tour of all the lights and sights downtown at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; tickets are $24.99 at Denver Walking Tours. But you'll also find all the sights and sounds on this Winter in the City map from the Downtown Partnership; they're all free to see.

Mile High Tree

Through January 2, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays, 5 to 8 p.m. some Sundays

16th Street Mall at Welton Street

Last year the Mile High Tree debuted downtown in front of the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This year the 110-foot digital art installation is back, in a different location. Watch the choreographed lights dance to the holiday music, or join the socially distanced line to get inside the tree to see the five-minute program up close. Even when the tree is closed to visitors, it will still be lit for all to see. Find out more and get the complete schedule here.

EXPAND Kenny Clayton's illuminated art for the Clocktower. Night Lights Denver

Night Lights Denver

Daily through December, 5 to 10 p.m.

1601 Arapahoe Street

Night Lights Denver has been brightening spirits on the 16th Street Mall for over a year, but the new holiday display that debuts on November 30 is something special, full of holiday- and winter-themed work by Colorado-based artists for "the people's projector" that uses the Clocktower as a canvas. The new lineup includes pieces by Estee Fox, Erin Anderson, Steve Smith, Maya Dite-Shepard, Michael Sperandeo, Chandler Bree Dolan, Waveform.exp, Rainbow Militia, ArtToyz, Wendy Shattil and others. Watch for updates here; this free display gets glowing reviews!

Winter Wanderland Light Walk and Prismatica

Through January 3

Cherry Creek North

Wander the streets of Cherry Creek North and take in the half a million lights twinkling in the trees; eight of the trees are adorned with dancing lights choreographed to festive music. At Gart Plaza (Milwaukee Street and East Third Avenue), you'll find the Prismatica, a temporary art installation of 25 pivoting prisms bursting with light and dancing with color; it was designed by RAW Design in collaboration with ATOMIC3. Find out more here.

Loveland Winter Wonderlights

Through January 1

Loveland, Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra

More than 80,000 lights illuminate Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra. It's free to wander through the sculptures in the area, where you can catch a free, thirty-minute musical light show, with six songs and moving lights on the twenty-foot tree. There will also be a special Live celebration on December 4, watch for details here. And don't miss the Hunt for the Loveland Holiday Gnomes, a free, socially distanced scavenger hunt for ten holiday gnomes around the city; to play, download the free mobile app EVENTZEE from either Apple or Google app stores and register, then use the code HERBIE to find The Hunt for the Loveland Holiday Gnomes game. While searching for gnomes, you can also follow the Loveland Light Trail, seeing illuminated sights around the town. Find the map here.

Ticketed shows with paid admission (and few spots left!)

Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Through January 16

1007 York Street

Get a dose of pure beauty and holiday magic at the annual light display at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The venue is keeping admission numbers low and there are no interactive components this year — but there is plenty to marvel at as you walk the path through the illuminated gardens. Take a break near the end of the trail and purchase treats such as gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, hot cider and soup from on-site Hive cafe. Keep in mind that masks are required at all times for those ages three and up — which isn't so bad given the chill that usually graces the season. Tickets run $16 to $21; get them here.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Christmas in Color

Through January 3

Water World, 8801 Pecos Street

Bandimere Speedway, 3051 South Rooney Road

Visit Bandimere Speedway or Water World for a drive-through Christmas-light experience that involves no contact beyond the party in your car. Tune in to a special station to hear holiday music that's synchronized to the lights, so while you drive slowly through the dazzling colors, the illuminated features (toys, trees, candy canes) dance along. Feel free to sing, too: No one but your family will hear that off-tune rendition of "Jingle Bells." Tickets are $30 per car; purchase them in advance here.

I Love Christmas Movies at Gaylord Rockies

Through January 3

6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora 720-452-6900

There have been a lot of safety protocols put into place for this year's Gaylord holiday fest, which is themed around Christmas movies. The interactive exhibit showcases scenes from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Elf, Polar Express and more; there's also snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread house kits and snacks for purchase. Tickets start at $13.99 for kids and $24.99 for adults. Get them here.

Trail of Lights

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through December 18, then daily until January 3

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

The country cousin to Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens, Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms pairs magnificent holiday lighting with attractions designed for family-friendly fun: a play area, illuminated antique tractors, singing Christmas trees and synchronized music. Two separate paths — one that goes straight to the playground and a longer route perfect for exploring the historic buildings preserved in the park — wind through the lighted areas, and somewhere in between it all, you can stop for a hot chocolate and kettle corn treat. Dress warmly, mask up and take your credit cards; find info and timed-entry tickets, free to $13.50, here.

Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo

December 4 through December 31

2300 Steele Street

The annual tradition continues with a few changes, including one-way paths through the giraffes, zebras, monkeys and hippos, where a million lights twinkle along the zoo's eighty acres. While booking your time slot ($25 adult, $15 child, free under three), make the visit brighter with a special add-on package like the Holiday Animal Adventure, which, for between $235 and $300, gets your party an exclusive meet-and-greet with the Zoo’s Animal Ambassadors, including the hawk, porcupine, snake and more. Or book the simple VIP package that includes access to warm-up areas, a souvenir mug, cocoa or cider, a cookie kit, animal demos and HoloSpex glasses for $50. Get your tickets here.



Know of more light shows around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com. And don't miss our lists of family-friendly activities and holiday markets.