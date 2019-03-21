Amazon Books Cherry Creek: Reviewed and Interviewed

Future civilizations may well mark this as the beginning of the end: The Internet taking up actual real estate.

Earlier his month, Amazon opened its first retail location in Colorado at 2787 East Second Avenue in Cherry Creek North. When we stopped by Amazon Books on March 12, at the end of its first week of operation (and the day before the Bomb Cyclone), the employees outnumbered patrons. The space is small but sunny, and well organized if uninspired. There are some nice touches, like digital price tags on the shelves so that prices can change with the speed of the Internet, and displays that place cookbooks next to cutting boards and can openers and other cooking paraphernalia that you might need. The staffers were helpful and cheery, and while the selection of books isn't as wide as you'd find elsewhere, it does seem to hit the highlights, essentially carrying the books that would be on display in other bookstores. But despite its name, this store is about far more than books; there are iRobots and television sets and Kindle tablets and cards and wrapping paper and “gifts for grown-ups” and some toys and games and gadgets. In short, it’s like a Costco, only you trade the groceries for books and reduce the size of the store — and the inventory — by at least a factor of ten. Frankly, the store is a lot like much of the Internet: smooth and shiny, potentially useful, and instantly forgettable.

Even so, the viability of Amazon Books is bolstered by all the losses that Cherry Creek North has seen in the relatively recent past. If Tattered Cover still had its flagship store there — no chance. But it moved to Colfax. Kazoo & Company closed up shop. Wizard’s Chest moved to Broadway. And on, and on. Amazon Books is, at least, a place where you can once again buy some of the things those stores stocked, but other offerings are a mystery. What’s the point of Amazon Books having a small but significant selection of culinary tools in a neighborhood that has Sur La Table?