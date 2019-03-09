Reader: It's Almost Sacrilege for Amazon to Open a Bookstore

Last year, Denver was still in the running for a second headquarters for Amazon. Instead, the corporate behemoth split its plans for H2Q between Washington, D.C., and Queens — and then dropped the latter in the wake of heated criticism of the deal.

While Denver didn't get H2Q (or the complaints that would have surely followed), on March 7 Amazon opened its first bookstore in Colorado, at 2787 East Second Avenue in Cherry Creek. Second Star to the Right Books, a locally owned shop at 1545 South Pearl Street, didn't exactly roll out the welcome mat. Instead, it posted an open letter under the banner hashtag #ChooseIndie with these words: “The day has come. We all have been waiting — maybe with trepidation, maybe with anticipation — and Amazon Books has arrived in Denver. Therefore, we at Second Star to the Right Books wanted to take this opportunity to re-introduce ourselves, our bookstore, and the magic of an independent bookstore.”

That magic isn't lost on readers. Says Jane: