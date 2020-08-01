Visit the Molly Brown House During a Twelve-Hour Virtual Road Trip Today

Take a quick trip without leaving town today. America's Summer Road Trip is a day-long, virtual road trip that promises viewers they'll "travel across the country and through our nation's history" as they take twelve live tours over the next twelve hours.
And Denver's Molly Brown House Museum is one of the sites; it will get its close-up at noon local time.
Each tour will include a behind-the-scenes look at areas, exhibits and artifacts that visitors would not get to see even if they visited the places in person. In addition to the Molly Brown House Museum, the other sites are:
Historic New Bridge Landing (River Edge, New Jersey): Revolutionary War battle site and Washington headquarters
The Rebecca Nurse Homestead (Salem, Massachusetts): Home of a woman convicted and executed in Salem Witch Trials
Faneuil Hall (Boston): Cradle of Liberty. The site of historic meetings, speeches and debates for 275 years
Minute Man National Park (Lexington and Concord): Site of the first battle in the Revolutionary War
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center (Cincinnati): Abolitionist-era museum and education center dedicated to the ongoing struggle for freedom and equality
Thomas Edison National Historical Park (West Orange, New Jersey): Industrial facility built by Edison in 1887 to research and develop his inventions
Wright Brothers National Memorial (Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina): Site of the first successful, sustained, powered flights in a heavier-than-air machine
American Heritage Museum (Hudson, Massachusetts): Military history museum with extensive collection of vehicles from World War II, as well as World War I and other wars
Heart Mountain Interpretive Center (Powell, Wyoming): WW II Japanese-American confinement camp
Chaco Culture National Historical Park (New Mexico): Ruins of the largest and most advanced ancient Pueblo villages in the Southwest
Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park (near Sacramento): Site of discovery that sparked California’s 1849 “Gold Rush”
The virtual trip, hosted by ThePursuitofHistory.org, runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, with all tours broadcast at AmericasSummerRoadtrip.org (where they'll all be archived for future viewing). The segment on the Molly Brown House Museum airs at noon.
And if you'd rather see the place in person, the Molly Brown House Museum is now open, with new procedures in place for social distancing and other safety measures. Find out more here.
