The Beavers Opens at Arapahoe Basin on November 26

The 2018-2019 ski season is off to a very fast start, with plenty of early snow followed by this weekend's big dump. It's perfect timing for Arapahoe Basin, which will open its newest terrain expansion, The Beavers, tomorrow, November 26.

The 468-acre expansion boasts 34 new runs, including two new intermediate groomed runs, open bowls and more glade skiing, all served by a new quad chairlift that will operate from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The Beavers also includes 129 acres of for-experts-only extreme terrain known as the Steep Gullies, which can only be accessed by a twenty- to thirty-minute hike to the bottom of the Pallavicini Lift.

“We’ve been fortunate to have received good snow in October and November. This past week’s storm of an additional 22 inches has given us the opportunity to put the finishing touches on the new terrain. The conditions are fantastic,” said Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin chief operating officer, in a statement confirming the opening. “We couldn’t be more excited to open this new, lift-served terrain to the public.”

And powder hounds couldn't be more excited, either, especially since it looks like Interstate 70 is finally clear. The Beavers could account for plenty of sick days tomorrow.