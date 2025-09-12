It's Time to Get Spooky: Things to Do Around Colorado This Fall

For our annual Fall Arts Guide, we rounded up the best autumnal events in and around Denver. There's no way you'll be bored this fall, even if the weather forces activities inside.
But before it does, go leaf peeping. Here is when and where to see the best fall leaves in Colorado.
And read on for hundreds of other events happening this fall. There's something for everyone!
September EventsSeptember 12: Le Diner en Blanc: The blooming elegance of flowers inspires this secretive soirée, where guests dressed in white will enjoy gourmet picnic bites and glasses of champagne. Friday, September 12, 6 p.m., $14 membership fee plus $67-$85 participation cost. Venue shared upon registration, denver.dinerenblanc.com.
September 12: Mile High Q & Groove: An ’80s-themed fundraiser supporting the Tennyson Center for Children, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the mental health of kids and families impacted by trauma. Friday, September 12, 6-10 p.m., $110. Mile High Station, 2027 West Colfax Avenue, tennysoncenter.org.
September 12-14: Spirit of Japan: Join a delightful culinary journey celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Japan. Friday, September 12, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, September 13, noon-9 p.m.; and Sunday, September 14, noon-5 p.m. (weekend premium tickets grant entry at 11 a.m.), $45-$85 general admission, $65-$100 VIP. Sakura Square, 1255 19th Street, spirit-jpn.com.
September 12-14: Snowmass Balloon Festival: More than thirty colorful hot air balloons will take to the skies during this fiftieth annual event. Friday, September 12, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, 7-9 a.m., free. 2000 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, gosnowmass.com.
September 13: Centennial Chalk Art Festival: Nearly a hundred talented artists will transform the pavement into stunning chalk art masterpieces during this event featuring live music, local merchants and a children's entrepreneur market. Saturday, September 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. The Streets at SouthGlenn, 6851 South Vine Street, Centennial, centennial-art.org.
September 13: Foothills Animal Shelter Fall Market: An event featuring craft vendors, food trucks and family entertainment in support of adoptable shelter pets. Saturday, September 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 West Sixth Avenue, Golden, foothillsanimalshelter.org.
September 13-14: Community Roots Arts Festival: Celebrate and support BIPOC creatives during this event featuring diverse performances and art displays, plus local food and drink vendors. Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, 12 to 6 p.m., free, $19-$49 suggested donation. VisionQuest Brewery, 2510 47th Street, Boulder, communityrootsartfestival.com.
September 13-14: Denver Orchid Society Show and Sale: Shop from breathtaking orchid displays, vibrant colors and exotic blooms. Saturday, September 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, September 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Nick’s Garden Center and Farm Market, 2001 South Chambers Road, Aurora, denverorchidsociety.org.
September 14: Denver Zine Fest: More than 85 independent zine creators will collaborate, share their work and build community during this annual event. Sunday, September 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Denver Public Library Central branch, 10 West 14th Avenue, denverzinelibrary.org.
September 14: Taste of Ethiopia Festival: Experience the food, music and culture of one of Colorado’s largest immigrant communities. Sunday, September 14, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., free. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele Street, tasteofethiopia.org.
September 18: Spice Detective: Journey to the World of Middle Eastern Spices: Enjoy live cooking demonstrations with delectable tastings and engaging stories about the region’s most essential seasonings. Thursday, September 18, 7-9 p.m., $18-$36. Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, jccdenver.org.
September 18-20: High Plains Comedy Festival: Laugh along with high-profile national acts including Kyle Kinane, Mo Welch, Sean Patton and Eddie Pepitone, plus new faces and returning favorites. Thursday, September 18, to Saturday, September 20, $160. Multiple venues on South Broadway, highplainscomedyfestival.com.
September 19: Cornucopia 2025: Nourish What Matters: Attend this annual fundraising dinner for Metro Caring, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing access to nutritious, culturally relevant food. Friday, September 19, 6-9:30 p.m., $80-$100. Mile High Station, 2027 West Colfax Avenue, metrocaring.org.
September 19: Fiesta en el Mercado: Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at this night market offering diverse street food, cocktails and aguas frescas, handcrafted wares and Latin beats. Friday, September 19, 5-10 p.m., free. Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue, civiccenterpark.org.
September 19-21: Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival: This harvest-season celebration will host a jalapeño-eating contest, a Chihuahua parade, a chili and salsa showdown, a balloon festival, live music and more. Friday, September 19, 3 p.m.-midnight; Saturday, September 20, 10 a.m.-midnight; Sunday, September 21, 10 a.m-5 p.m., free. Historic Downtown Pueblo, pueblochilefestival.com.
September 19-21 and 26-28: Denver Oktoberfest: Don your lederhosen for this annual event featuring keg bowling, stein hoisting, a long dog derby race and polka performers. Friday, September 19/26, starting at 2 p.m.; Saturday, September 20/27 and Sunday, September 21/28, starting at 11 a.m., free. 21st and Larimer streets, thedenveroktoberfest.com.
September 20: Fall Horseshoe Market: Find handmade goods, vintage treasures, unique apparel and culinary delights at this artisan craft and flea market. Saturday, September 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard, horseshoemarket.com.
September 20: Front Range Fantasy Festival: A market with whimsical performances, interactive quests and magical merchandise, followed by an immersive fantasy ball where guests will help a familiar fairy tale heroine rewrite her fate. Saturday, September 20, 10 a.m.-midnight, $10 market admission, $50 ball tickets. The Forge Event Center, 815 14th Street, Loveland, larkspurevents.com.
September 20: Hop Festival: Learn about hops, sip samples from local craft breweries and enjoy live acoustic performances. Saturday, September 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., $32. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, botanicgardens.org.
September 21: Festival del Sol: Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month at this bilingual festival featuring live music, global fare, guided hikes, Latin dance lessons and family activities. Sunday, September 21, noon-5 p.m., free. Outside Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com.
September 21: Down to Earth Mile High V: View more than 300 show cars inside and outside the Broncos' stadium during this automotive event. Sunday, September 21, noon-6 p.m., $25 adults, free for children under twelve. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant Street, autolnkusa.com.
September 25: Babi Yar Commemoration: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and acclaimed violinist Sandra Wong will appear at this event commemorating one of the largest mass killings of the Holocaust. Thursday, September 25, 3 p.m., $5. Mizel Museum, 400 South Kearney Street, mizelmuseum.org.
September 25: Exposed Storytelling: Five storytellers will bare their darkest secrets on stage, inviting guests to journey into their struggles and triumphs. Thursday, September 25, 7 p.m., $18-$30. The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street, exposedstorytelling.com.
September 25-28: Doors Open Denver: The Denver Architecture Foundation will explore this year's theme, “Architecture and Nature in Harmony,” through special events and guided tours inside iconic local landmarks. Thursday, September 25, through Sunday, September 28, times vary, free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, denverarchitecture.org.
September 26: Afterglow: Radiance in Community: Hosted by The Center on Colfax, this fashion-forward celebration will feature glam red-carpet arrivals, candid interviews with featured talent and striking runway presentations that highlight queer style. Friday, September 26, 6-9:30 p.m., $125 general admission, $165 VIP ticket. Rook Rooftop at the Catbird Hotel, 3770 Walnut Street, lgbtqcolorado.org.
September 26: Unsent Show: Sex Edition: Ten brave readers will share unsent messages about sex during this cathartic, wild and hilarious night. Friday, September 26, 6-9 p.m., $28.52. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive, unsentshow.com.
September 26-27: Street Wise Mural Festival: See the installation of vibrant new murals across Boulder during this two-day event with walking and biking tours, workshops and panel discussions. Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., free. Multiple locations, streetwisearts.org.
September 26-27: Tarantula Fest: During their annual mating season, hundreds of hairy spiders skitter through the southeastern town of La Junta. Come celebrate their journey on Friday, September 26, 1-8 p.m., and Saturday, September 27, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., free. Multiple locations, visitlajunta.net.
September 26-28: Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo: Live tattooing from world-renowned artists, ink competitions, barber battles, a custom car and motorcycle show and more will take place during this tenth annual event. Friday, September 26, through Sunday, September 28, noon-10 p.m., $30.68-$38.20 general admission ($53.91 weekend ticket). National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, coloradotattooconvention.com.
September 27: Barktember Fest: Bring your four-legged friend to this event featuring dog games, a treat bar, pet gear vendors, weiner dog races and more. Saturday, September 13, noon-3 p.m., free. Belmar Plaza, 439 South Teller Street, Lakewood, foothillsanimalshelter.org.
September 27: Aurora Mini-Con: Celebrate comics, cosplay and all things pop culture at this family-friendly event. Saturday, September 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free. Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora, auroragov.org.
September 27-28: Central Park Artists Open Studios Tour: View the creative spaces of 25 local artists on this self-guided tour through the Central Park neighborhood. Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Multiple locations, centralparkartists.org.
September 27-28: Estes Park Elk Fest: Local musicians, Native American dancers and bugling contests will appear at this annual event coinciding with the region's elk rut. Saturday, September 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, September 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Bond Park, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park, visitestespark.com.
September 28: Boulderthon: Experience new marathon and half-marathon routes during the state's largest running event of the season. Sunday, September 28, 7 a.m., $31.03-$191.53. 18th and Pearl Street, Boulder, boulderthon.org.
September 28: Colorado Domestic Duck Rescue 5k Run to Rescue: A fun run that builds awareness around proper domestic duck care and supports the rehoming of those abandoned in the wild. Sunday, September 28, 8:30-11 a.m., $35. Berkeley Lake Park, 4601 West 46th Avenue, sites.google.com/view/colorado-duck-rescue.
September 28: Sustainable Living Association Anniversary: Riverside eats and beats at the Mishawaka to honor the 25th year of this climate-conscious nonprofit. Sunday, September 28, free (suggested donation of $25). 13714 Poudre Canyon Road, Bellvue, sustainablelivingassociation.org.
September 28: VegFest Colorado: A celebration of plant-based living, with vegan food trucks, artisan vendors, live music, morning yoga and more. Sunday, September 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $10, free for youth under twelve. Tivoli Quad, Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer Street, vegfestco.com.
October EventsOctober 2: Gather ’Round: An annual fundraising gala for Denver Urban Gardens, featuring a multi-course meal by the Easy Vegan, a silent auction and live music from the Dollhouse Thieves. Thursday, October 2, 6-9 p.m., $250. ReelWorks, 1399 35th Street, dug.org.
October 2-5: Steamboat Food & Wine Festival: This premier festival offers a grand tasting and intimate culinary experiences from top local chefs. Thursday, October 2, through Sunday, October 5, times vary, $100-$200 per event, $1500 all-inclusive package. Multiple locations, Steamboat Springs, steamboatfoodandwine.com.
October 3-5: áyA Con: An annual comic and arts festival with a focus on Indigenous voices. Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, October 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Truss House in RiNo Art Park, 3400 Arkins Court, createaya.org.
October 3-5: Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival: Attend seminars, pairing dinners, a spirited grand tasting and Breckenridge Distillery tours. Friday, October 3, through Sunday, October 5, times vary, free and ticketed events. Multiple locations, breckenridgecraftspiritsfestival.com.
October 3-5: Cedaredge Applefest: This longstanding event will celebrate the region's agricultural heritage with live music, local vendors, a chili cook-off, an apple pie sale and plenty of produce from nearby orchards. Friday, October 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, October 4, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, October 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Cedaredge Town Park, 350-398 SW 2nd Avenue, Cedaredge, cedaredgeapplefest.com.
October 3-5: Downtown Boulder Fall Fest: Enjoy beverages from the beer garden, a battle of the bands competition, family activities and an artisan market from Firefly Handmade. Friday, October 3, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, October 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free. 1320 Pearl Street, Boulder, boulderdowntown.com.
October 3-5: LANFest Colorado: Gamers will gather for three days of PC and console free play, tournaments, raffles and community fun. Friday, October 3, 9 a.m., to Sunday, October 5, 6 p.m, $60-$135. Douglas County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, lanfestcolorado.com.
October 4: 16th Street Grand Opening: A momentous celebration featuring live music, exclusive day-only deals, limited-edition merchandise and more surprises in honor of the newly renovated 16th Street. Saturday, October 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free. 16th Street, downtowndenver.com.
October 4: Denver Bake Fest: Sample creations from competing home bakers, take a kitchen tour and more at this event supporting mental health nonprofit CHOW. Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Rebel Bread, 675 South Broadway, rebelbreadco.com.
October 4: Fusion Flight Festival: An event packed with live performances, interactive movement classes, drone racing, a community art market, and fare from Duets Tap & Grill. Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.-midnight, free. 2403 Champa Street, authenticgrooves.com.
October 4: Heritage Brewfest: This key annual fundraiser for the Manitou Springs Heritage Museum will feature tastings from twenty local craft breweries, food vendors, yard games and live music. Saturday, October 4, 1-5 p.m., $45 general admission, $55 for entry at noon. 502 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs, manitouspringsheritagecenter.org.
October 4: Hike Doggie Denver East Launch Party: Enjoy food and drinks, mingle with fellow dog lovers and learn about hiking adventures for your furry friends during this local company's grand opening. Saturday, October 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., free. Stanley Beer Hall, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, hikedoggie.com.
October 4: Queen City Sake Festival: Savor Japanese bites and over a hundred sakes while learning about its brewing process, regional variations and more. Saturday, October 4, 1-4 p.m. (premium tickets grant entry at noon), $71.21 general admission, $161.90 VIP. Finn's Manor, 2927 Larimer Street, queencitysakefest.com.
October 4-5: Lakewood Cider Days: A harvest season celebration featuring live performances, family activities and an artisan village with a variety of apple goodies. Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $10-$15 adults, $8 children ages twelve and under. Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood, lakewood.org.
October 9: Family Promise Presents: A Home for Every Season: Attend this fundraising event that helps families facing housing instability find lasting solutions. Thursday, October 9, 5-9 p.m., $85. The Lake House, 4800 South Dayton Street, Greenwood Village, fpgd.org.
October 9-11: Great American Beer Festival: The largest beer festival in the country will offer thousands of beverage samples including craft brews, full-strength spirits and non-alcoholic options. Thursday, October 9, and Friday, October 10, 5:30-9:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 11, 12:30-4:30 p.m., $85-$95 general admission, $220 three-day festival pass. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, greatamericanbeerfestival.com.
October 10-11: Aurora Borealis Festival: Immerse yourself in interactive light displays, silent discos, laser shows and dynamic concerts during this epic family event. Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, 4-10 p.m., $15 general admission, $75 VIP pass. High Prairie Park, 21448 East 59th Place, Aurora, auroraborealisfestival.com.
October 11: Carousel Ball: This charity event benefiting the Children's Diabetes Foundation will feature a cocktail reception and dinner, a silent auction, an award ceremony honoring Neil Diamond, and entertainment from the Goo Goo Dolls. Saturday, October 11, 5:30-11:30 p.m., $650-$10,000. Hyatt Regency Denver, 650 15th Street, childrensdiabetesfoundation.org.
October 11: Weaver Creek Park Fall Fest: Jovial Concepts, a nonprofit dedicated to creating local food-focused gardens, will host this fundraiser featuring live music, a vendor market, barbecue eats and a beer garden. Saturday, October 11, noon-4 p.m., free. 4700 South Cole Street, Morrison, jovialconcepts.org.
October 11-12: FoCo Fall Fest: Crisp fall vibes will meet hometown pride at this community celebration featuring local makers, live music across two stages, family-friendly activities, tasty bites and bar pop-ups. Saturday, October 11, and Sunday, October 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free. 19 Old Town Square, Fort Collins, focofallfest.com.
October 16-19: The Unscripted Retreat: A high-energy experience designed for entrepreneurs who want to stand out, own their voice and build unforgettable personal brands. Thursday, October 16, through Sunday, October 19, free lightning talk showcase, $3,600 retreat pass. The Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street, meridithgrundei.com.
October 17: Nonprofit Networking Breakfast Summit: Nonprofit professionals, 501(c)(3) organizations and human service providers will foster collaboration with the corporate sector during this local event. Friday, October 17, 8-11 a.m., free. Serendipity Labs, 1801 Wewatta Street, thedenverbusinessbeatpodcast.com.
October 18-19: Flatstock: More than a dozen local and national artists will participate in this touring poster exhibition, which will also feature live music, a vinyl pop-up, artist discussions and culinary delights. Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19, noon-5 p.m., free. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street, dairyblock.com.
October 18-19: Pumpkin Harvest Festival: A family-friendly tradition with fall crafts, Western-themed experiences, live entertainment and seasonal treats. Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $15-$40 adults, $12-$30 children ages four to twelve. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, fourmilepark.org.
October 18-19: Park Hill Open Studio Tour and Art Market: Meet fine artists in their Park Hill studios and shop from a range of works. Saturday, October 18, and Sunday, October 19, free. Multiple locations, facebook.com/artgaragedenver.
October 25: Danceportation: In collaboration with local queer arts collective PlayHaus, Meow Wolf will host a Halloween dance party featuring four stages of top DJs, live performances and psychedelic theatrics. Saturday, October 25, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m., $80.50. 1338 First Street, meowwolf.com.
October 25: Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival: This offbeat festival will feature live music, a parade and coffin races honoring the unearthed body of Emma Crawford. Saturday, October 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free. 900 Block of Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs, manitousprings.org.
October 25: Fall Into Fun: Enjoy live music, craft vendors and children's attractions including a pumpkin patch, hay-bale maze and a petting farm. Saturday, October 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, 15151 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, auroragov.org.
October 25: Spirits and Spirits: Sip craft cocktails during this shadowy celebration featuring drag performances, flash tattoos, tarot readings, a metaphysical marketplace and an intimate séance within a historic Victorian home. Saturday, October 25, 6-10 p.m., $20-$30 general admission, $65-$85 VIP pass. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, fourmilepark.org.
October 26: The Bloody Mary Festival: Sample this beloved brunch cocktail from competing bars, restaurants and craft bottle makers during the largest event of its kind. Sunday, October 26, 12:15-2:30 p.m. $58.26 general admission, $77.93 VIP (grants entry at 11:30 a.m.). ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th Street, thebloodymaryfest.com.
October 26: Howl-a-Ween Pet Parade: Bring your furry friends in their spookiest, funniest or most creative costumes to this fun-filled event. Sunday, October 26, noon-3 p.m., free. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, denverunionstation.com.
October 26: Walk This Way: A Fashion Fundraiser for DAVA: Youth with Downtown Aurora Visual Arts will premiere original designs during this vibrant runway show. Sunday, October 26, 3-6 p.m., $55.20-$161.90. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, davarts.org.
October 30: Monster Masquerade: Dress up for the most popular adult night at the Denver Zoo, offering a costume contest, carousel karaoke, a silent disco, live music and festive photo ops. Thursday, October 30, 5:30-9 p.m., $35. 2300 Steele Street, denverzoo.org.
November Events
November 7: Cirque Kalabanté: Experience West African culture through stunning acrobatics, vibrant choreography and colorful rhythms. Friday, November 7, 7:30 p.m., $28-$107. Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder, cupresents.org.
November 7: Día de los Muertos Colfax Art Crawl: View vibrant altars adorned with photos, candles and marigolds during this celebration of Latin and and Indigenous cultures. Friday, November 7, 5-9 p.m., free. 40 West Arts District, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 40westarts.org.
November 7-16: Denver Arts Week: Discover First Fridays in creative districts, free admission at more than a dozen museums, and hundreds of additional events celebrating the city's vibrant arts scene. Friday, November 7, through Sunday, November 16, free and ticketed events. Multiple venues, denver.org.
Galleries/Art Museums40 West Gallery: Drumstick: An Homage to The HUB Building, through September 28; members showcase, October 3-November 2; Inside/Outside, November 7-30. 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 40westarts.org.
Abend Gallery: Sandra Pratt: Elegant Spaces, November 15-29. 1261 Delaware Street, abendgallery.com.
Art Gym Denver: Not Dead Yet: Contemporary Landscape Painting and The First 10 Days, through September 21. 1460 Leyden Street, artgymdenver.com.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities: Jeremy Grant: Through Lines; Deborah Jang: Sum of the Parts; and Collage, through November 9. 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, arvadacenter.org.
Bell Projects: Where You Really Are, And Where I Really Am, through September 28; Indigo Horizons: A New Beginning, October 4-November 2; Fragments in Time, November 8-December 14. 2822 East 17th Avenue, bell-projects.com.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: MediaLive: Data Rich, Dirt Poor, through January 11, 2026; Ana González Barragán: Intimacy with a (non) site, through March 2026. 1750 13th Street, Boulder, bmoca.org.
Boulder Public Libraries: What Makes You Flourish?, through September 24; ImmigrantAmerica: Reclaiming Our Presence, through September 30; Ikenobo Ikebana Fall Show, October 4 and 5; Making Homelands: Tufting San Lazaro Lifeways, through October 29; Dreams in the Smoke of Story, October 9-November 28; Maker Made, November 1-January 29, 2026. Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. A Cure for the Curious: WeeBees, through October 24, Meadows Library, 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder. The World Next Door, through October 31, George F. Reynolds Library, 3595 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder, boulderlibrary.org.
Center for Visual Art - MSU Denver: Dance of Resistance, through October 25; Fall 2025 BFA Thesis Exhibition, November 7-December 5. 965 Santa Fe Drive, msudenver.edu.
Chicano Humanities Arts Council Gallery: Members Showcase, through September 28. 834 Santa Fe Drive, chacgallery.org.
Clyfford Still Museum: Temporary Exhibitions: Held Impermanence, through September 14; “Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’”: An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes, September 19-May 10, 2026. Events: Stillness: Meditation in the Galleries, first Saturdays monthly, 9-10 a.m.; Maker Mornings, second Saturdays monthly, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Music in the Galleries, second Sundays monthly, noon-2 p.m., $15 adults, free ages 17 and under. 1250 Bannock Street, clyffordstillmuseum.org.
Colorado Photographic Arts Center: What Remains, through September 27. 1200 Lincoln Street, cpacphoto.org.
Core Art Space: Fiber Art: Embracing the Craft and Wendi Richardson solo exhibition, September 12-28; Barbara Veatch, Camie Rigirozzi, Maggie Stewart and Leslie Bailey showcase, October 3-19; Gina Smith Caswell, Eric Davidson and Adam Weinzapfel showcase, October 24-November 9; Sebnem Duzgun, Mary Cay and Claire Stufflebeam showcase, November 14-30. 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, coreartspace.com.
CU Art Museum: Biogenic Futures: Women Shaping Material Ecologies and Shaping Time: CU Ceramics Alumni 2000-2020, through December 19; Turn, Turn, Turn: Picturing Time, through July 2026. University of Colorado Boulder, 1085 18th Street, Boulder, colorado.edu.
CU Denver Experience Gallery: Ireland Abroad, September 18-October 5; ILL 2, October 9-19. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1025 13th Street, cudenverexpgallery.org.
Curtis Center for the Arts: Temporary Exhibition: Reflection: A Solo Exhibition With Jo Stealey, through November 1. Event: Art on the Green, an outdoor fair with dozens of local artist booths, food trucks and live music. September 13 and 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free. Curtis Park, 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, artonthegreencolorado.com.
Dairy Arts Center: We Are From Iran: Persian Typographic Posters, In Concrete Contrast: Samira Hemmat and Marking the Space: Steven Tassin, September 13-November 11. 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, thedairy.org.
D’art Gallery: Parallel Visions, Seeing Through: The Radiance Within and Without, Afterglow and James-Allan Holmes showcase, through September 21; ColorFall, through October 5. 900 Santa Fe Drive, dartgallery.org.
Denver Art Museum: Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton, through October 19; What We’ve Been Up To: Landscape, through December 7; Eyes On: Susan Wick, through July 26, 2026; Fuse Box: Sarah Sze, through July 2026; Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky, October 5-February 16, 2026; The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism, October 26-February 8, 2026, $22 to $25 adults, free age 18 and under. 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, denverartmuseum.org.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Blue Grass, Green Skies, through September 14; Nourished: Works by Jazz Holmes and Agave: Symbol and Spirit, September 27-March 22, 2026; Contemporary Fiber: Botanicals, through September 28; Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero, October 11-March 22, 2026. 1007 York Street, botanicgardens.org.
Edge Gallery: Faith Williams Dyrsten, John Horner, Katherine Johnson and Mala Setaram-Wolfe showcase, September 12-28. 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, edgeart.org.
Emmanuel Art Gallery: Made in Colorado, through September 12; Homeland: Nepali Modernism and the Art of Lain Singh Bangdel, September 25-December 13. MSU Denver, Auraria Campus, 1205 10th Street Plaza, emmanuelgallery.org.
Fine Arts Center - Colorado College: Martha Poggioli: Transmissions, through September 13; The Many Travels of Mary Chenoweth and Margarita Cabrera: Space in Between + Care, through December 13; Contemporary Film, Video and Sound, September 12-June 20, 2026; Open-Hearted, September 26-January 17, 2026. 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
The Fort: This adobe restaurant on the National Register of Historic Places hosts weekly showcases featuring Spanish, Native American and Western artists. Sherwood family, September 12-14; Juan Lopez, September 19-21; Gisela Boderke and Mary Biefel, September 26-28; Adrian Wall, October 3-5. 19192 CO-8, Morrison, thefort.com.
Green Box Arts: Off the Beaten Path, through October 19. 6990 Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls, greenboxarts.org.
Kanon Collective Gallery: Eric Jones: Out There, through September 28; Kym Bloom showcase, through October; Jeanne Trueaux: Out of the Box, November 7-30. 40 West Arts, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, kanonart.com.
Lone Tree Arts Center: The Artistry of Roland Bernier, through September 19. 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, lonetreeartscenter.org.
McNichols Civic Center Building: Fiber Art Today and Fashion Photography in Denver, through September 30. 144 West Colfax Avenue, mcnicholsbuilding.com.
Memento Mori Gallery and Tattoo: The Abyss, through September 26; Haunted Refrigerator, through November 11. 6451 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, mementomorigallery.co.
Meow Wolf Convergence Station: Temporary Exhibit: Beau Carnes: Sweet Summer Goodbye, through October 15. Events: Adulti-Verse Fifty Two Hazy, Saturday, September 20, 5-9 p.m., $42. 13th Annual Global Cup Challenge trivia tournament, Wednesday, September 24, 5:30 p.m., $50. Adulti-Verse Howl-O-Ween costume party, Saturday, October 18, 5-9 p.m., $43. 1338 First Street, meowwolf.com.
Michael Warren Contemporary: Nancy Lovendahl: Coming to Our Senses and Meghan Wilbar: Chasing the Day, through October 11. 760 Santa Fe Drive, michaelwarrencontemporary.com.
Museo de las Americas: Museo Es Tu Casa, through September 21; Rosas y Revelaciones, October 16-January 11, 2026. 861 Santa Fe Drive, museo.org.
Museum of Contemporary Art Denver: Roni Horn: Water, Water on the Wall, You’re the Fairest of Them All and Deborah Jack: The Haunting of Estuaries… An (After)math of Confluence, September 12-February 15, 2026, $14 adults, $5 after 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, free ages 18 and under. 1485 Delgany Street, mcadenver.org.
PACE Center: Parker Artists Guild: What’s So Funny?, through September 20; Mosaic Perspectives, through October 30. 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, parkerarts.org.
Pirate: Contemporary Art: Calamity: A Curious Collection of Objects and Circumstances and Tiffany Kennedy solo exhibition, through September 14; Louis Recchia and Marcus Fingerlin showcase, September 19-October 5; Bug and Dan Root showcase, October 10-26; Day of the Dead, October 31-November 16. 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood, pirateartonline.org.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center: High Walls: Artists Navigate Structures of Confinement, through October 12, $5 suggested donation. 2350 Arapahoe Street, redlineart.org.
Robischon Gallery: Duologies, through September 27; concurrent solo exhibitions featuring sculpture by Ted Larsen and Pard Morrison, with paintings by Marcelyn McNeil, Jason Karolak and Lloyd Martin, September 18-November 15. 1740 Wazee Street, robischongallery.com.
Space Gallery: Ian McLaughlin: Rainbows in the Dirt and Mila Garcia: The State of Being Intertwined, through September 20. 400 Santa Fe Drive, spacegallery.org.
Surface Gallery: Allison Jones Hunt, Melinda Briggs and Michael S. Ortiz showcase, through September 26; Elizabeth Selby, Brett Andrus and Road Trip group show, October 3 to 31; Lance Green and Carol Dickerson showcase, November 7 to 28. 2752 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, surfacegallerycos.com.
Sync Gallery: Pamela Hake and Patricia A. Rucker: In This Moment..., through September 14. 931 Santa Fe Drive, syncgallery.com.
Valkarie Gallery: Penney Bidwell, Miki Harder and Valerie Savarie showcase, through October 5; Lisa Lee Adams and Lisa Luree showcase and Familiars Spirit Animal Totems, October 9-November 2; Maria Valentina Sheets and Christy Lynne Seving showcase, November 6-30. 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood, valkariefineart.com.
Visions West Contemporary: Beau Carey: Brightness Bound, October 3-November 29. 2605 Walnut Street, visionswestcontemporary.com.
Walker Fine Art: Finding Currents and Topographies of Being, September 12-November 8; Perfectly Lost, November 14-January 10, 2026. 300 West 11th Avenue, Unit A, walkerfineart.com.
William Havu Gallery: Homare Ikeda: The Boat, Naomi Scheck: Tactile Horizons and Cheryl Ann Thomas: Final Porcelain Sculptures, through September 20; Sam Scott and Dana Hart-Stone showcase, September 26-January 10, 2026. 1040 Cherokee Street, williamhavugallery.com.
Theater
The Arts Hub: Barefoot in the Park produced by ImagineASL, through September 14, $15-28; The Wood, September 19-21, $18-$28. 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, artshub.org.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities: The Mousetrap, through October 12, $58-$88; Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, September 26-November 2, $51-$73. 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, arvadacenter.org.
The Aurora Fox Arts Center: Schoolhouse Rock Live!, September 19-October 18; Lizzie, October 10-November 2, $30-$42 adults, $17 ages 12 and under. 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, aurorafoxartscenter.org.
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company: The Thin Place, September 12-28, $25-$42 general, $15 students. The Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street, and the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, betc.org.
The Bug Theatre: Sister Seance, October 3-19, $20. 3654 Navajo Street, bugtheatre.org.
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse: Steel Magnolias, through November 9, $56-$88.50. 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, coloradocandlelight.com.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company: Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson Apt. 2B, September 18-October 5, $30-$70; Raquel’s Purple Pineapple Adventures, October 25-November 2, $31 adults, $18 ages 12 and under. 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
CU Presents: Pride and Prejudice, October 3-12, $32. Roe Green Theatre, 1515 Central Campus Mall, Boulder; Dead Man Walking, October 24-26, $18-$59. Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder; The Olive Tree, November 7-16, $24. Loft Theatre, 1515 Central Campus Mall, Boulder; Cabaret, November 13-16, $32-$53. Music Theatre, 1020 18th Street, Boulder, cupresents.org.
Curious Theatre Company: Eureka Day, through October 5, $46-$63; Job, November 8-December 7, $37-$63. 1080 Acoma Street, curioustheatre.org.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts: Broadway: Shucked, October 7-19, $47.20-$147.50; Disney’s The Lion King, October 23-November 16, $47.20-$230.10; 1350 Curtis Street.
Theatre Company: The Happiest Man on Earth, September 19-November 2, $41.30-$93.81; Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, October 3-November 2, $41.30-$116.82; 1400 Curtis Street.
Off-Center at Broadway Park: Sweet & Lucky: Echo, through October 5, $59-$90.86; 407 South Broadway, denvercenter.org.
Elitch Encore: Elizabeth I: In Her Own Words, September 20 and 21, $20. Historic Elitch Theatre, 4600 West 37th Place, historicelitchtheatre.org.
Firehouse Theater Company: Alabama Story, September 27-October 26, $20-$32. John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place, firehousetheatercompany.com.
Motus Playback Theater: Grandparents, Grand Stories: Stories Honoring Our Grandparents, September 20; The Gift of Unexpected Kindness, October 18, $50 suggested donation. Erie Community Center, 450 Powers Street, Erie, motustheater.org.
MSU Denver Department of Theatre and Dance: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, September 25-October 5, $25 adults, $15 children. Eugenia Rawls Courtyard Theatre, 855 Lawrence Way; The Wolves, November 13-23, ticket prices TBD. MSU Denver Studio Theatre, 1150 Tenth Street Plaza, msudenver.edu.
Neustadt Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Festival (JAAMM): This vibrant celebration of Jewish culture and creativity features extensive programming, including theatrical performances. Grandiloquent, September 26 and 27, $29-$69.50; Jerry's Girls, select dates between September 26 and October 12, $39. 350 South Dahlia Street, jccdenver.org.
New American Arts Festival: Roshni, an Aurora-based arts organization, will host event programming through September 21, with a special production of the play Cage on September 11, 13 and 18. Free, donations appreciated. Roshni Healing Arts Sanctuary, 9709 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, roshniislight.org.
Stories on Stage: Enslaved by Ducks, September 28, $26. Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, storiesonstage.org.
Theatreworks: Cabaret, September 18-October 12, $20.75-$53. Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, entcenterforthearts.org.
Upstart Crow Theatre Company: Medea, through September 14, $32.20 adults, $27.60 students. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, theupstartcrow.org.
DanceBallet Hispánico: A vibrant and dynamic celebration of Latinx culture, movement and storytelling. Saturday, October 11, 7:30 p.m., $33-$79. Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, newmancenterpresents.com.
Colorado Ballet: Based on the novel by Bram Stoker, Dracula captures the spine-chilling drama of the classic Gothic love story. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between October 3 and 12, $40-$160. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis Street, coloradoballet.org.
Flamenco Denver: Dance company members and internationally known artists will demonstrate the roots of flamenco during a performance of Raíces. Tuesday, September 30, 7:30 p.m., $45-$75. Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, flamencodenver.com.
Hot Jazz Jamboree: A weekend of swing dances to live music, classes taught by international champion instructors and fun contests like the infamous fast feet competition. Friday, November 14, 6:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Saturday, November 15, 10 a.m.-3 a.m.; Sunday, November 16, 10 a.m.-1 a.m., $50-$140 single-day tickets, $130-$289 all-access passes. Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, cmdance.org.
Lindy on the Rocks and Hot Night Fusion: Engage in workshops and social dances ranging from vintage swing to tango. Friday, September 12, 7:30 p.m.-3 a.m.; Saturday, September 13, 11:15 a.m.-3 a.m.; Sunday, September 14, 10:15 a.m.-2 a.m., $46.25-$173.38 single-day tickets, $204-$320.63 all-access passes. Ellie Caulkins Studio Loft, 980 14th Street, and The Curtis, 1405 Curtis Street, cmdance.org.
New American Arts Festival: Abrazo Latino: A showcase of traditional dances from Mexico, Costa Rica, Venezuela and other Latin countries, plus celebratory food and music. Saturday, September 20, noon, $5-$10 suggested donation. Roshni Healing Arts Sanctuary, 9709 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, roshniislight.org.
New American Arts Festival: Sing & Dance: Tap performers, a popping crew and Persian-inspired dances will all be part of this event. Wednesday, September 17, 6 p.m., $5-$10 suggested donation. Roshni Healing Arts Sanctuary, 9709 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, roshniislight.org.
MSU Denver Student Dance and Interdisciplinary Performance: Set within an off-campus gallery, this student performance will explore themes presented by LGBTQ+ artists' Dance of Resistance exhibition. Friday, October 24, 7:30 p.m., free. Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, msudenver.edu.
Zikr Dance Ensemble: The company’s exclusive premiere of In Memoriam, from internationally acclaimed Moroccan/Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui; various dates between Friday, October 3, and Sunday, October 26, $15-$35. Multiple locations, zikrdance.com.
Film Festivals/Events
Aspen Filmfest: Engaging and thought-provoking films from top talent around the world. Tuesday, September 16, through Sunday, September 21, times vary, $350 festival pass. Isis Theatre, 406 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, aspenfilm.org.
Breckenridge Film Festival: This 45th annual event will offer filmmaker talks and screenings, including a series of adventure shorts honoring the town's outdoor culture. Thursday, September 18, 3 p.m.-midnight; Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, 10 a.m.-midnight; Sunday, September 21, 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m, $60-$275. Multiple venues, breckfilm.org.
Denver Film Festival: The city's longest-running celebration of cinema will feature thought-provoking film screenings, red-carpet events and parties, plus panels starring filmmakers, celebrities and industry guests. Friday, October 31, through Sunday, November 9, $115-$1,000. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, denverfilm.org.
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Halloween Film Event: This 1920 silent film will be brought to life by the booming sounds of live organ music. Saturday, October 25, 6-8:30 p.m., $45. Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 East Alameda Avenue, augustanaarts.org.
Mountainfilm on Tour: See short documentary films that celebrate adventure, activism, social justice, environment and indomitable spirit. Thursday, October 2, 7 p.m., $25.85, Chautauqua Auditorium, 100 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder; Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, 5:30 p.m., $25, Ovation West Performing Arts at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, mountainfilm.org.
Shining Mountains Film Festival: Watch feature films and documentaries that showcase the rich culture, wisdom and diversity of the country's Indigenous peoples. Friday, October 17, 6:30-8:45 p.m.; Saturday, October 18, 2-4:40 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m., $20 adults, $10 students. Wheeler Opera House, 320 East Hyman Avenue, Aspen, shiningmountainsfilm.com.
Telluride Horror Show: Colorado's first and longest-running horror film festival. Friday, October 10, through Sunday, October 12, times vary, $124.57 six-ticket pack, $248.12 three-day pass. Multiple locations, Telluride, telluridehorrorshow.com.
Literary Events/Lectures
Aspen Literary Festival: This inaugural event will offer engaging panel discussions, solo talks and book signings from best-selling and award-winning authors. Friday, September 26, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, September 27, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, September 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free and $45 ticketed events. Multiple venues, aspenliteraryfestival.org.
JLF Colorado: International Literature Festival: Inspiring authors and global thought leaders will host engaging sessions during this annual literary event. Saturday, September 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, September 14, 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m., free. Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, jlflitfest.org.
She Journeys Book Tour: On select dates through mid-October, author and full-time van-lifer Sarah May will premiere her memoir She Journeys: A Memoir of Heartbreak and Homecoming at bookstores in Durango, Edwards, Denver, Castle Rock and Colorado Springs. Tuesday, October 7; Thursday, October 9; Saturday, October 11; Sunday, October 12; and Sunday, October 19, free. Multiple venues, authorsonwheels.com.
Tattered Cover Author Events: Authors will promote new works in person at the Colfax (2526 East Colfax Avenue) and Aspen Grove (7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton) locations. Friday, September 12: John Edward and Robert Hilland, 6 p.m., $39.33, Colfax; Tuesday, September 16: Antonio Farias, 5:30 p.m., $7.25-$19.09, Aspen Grove; Thursday, September 18: Richard Estep, 5:30 p.m., $7.25-$22.55, Aspen Grove; Sunday, September 21: John Scalzi, 3 p.m., $37, Colfax; Wednesday, September 24: Holly Black, 6 p.m., $37, Colfax; Thursday, September 25: Walter Mosley, 6 p.m., $7.25-$35.86, Colfax; Saturday, September 27: Amanda Skenandore, 1 p.m., $7.25-$21.36, Aspen Grove; Thursday, October 30: Noelle Ihli, 6 p.m., $7.25-$24.18, Colfax, tatteredcover.com.
Museums/Attractions
13th Floor Haunted House: Open select nights through November 9, $19.99-$36.99 general admission, $99.99 VIP pass. 3400 East 52nd Avenue, 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Glow Before Dark, October 18-20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and October 21-26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Glow at the Gardens, October 21-26, 6-9 p.m., $34 adults, $28 ages 3-15. 1007 York Street, botanicgardens.org.
Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms: Corn Maze, Fridays through Sundays from September 19-November 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Pumpkin Festival, October 10-12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $20 adults, $12 ages 3-15. 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, botanicgardens.org.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science: The Secret World of Elephants, October 24-January 25, 2026, $25.95 adults, $20.95 ages 3-18. 2001 Colorado Boulevard, dmns.org.
Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance: Boo at the Zoo, select dates, October 3-26, 4:30-9 p.m., $26-$28 adults, $19-$21 ages 3-15. 2300 Steele Street, denverzoo.org.
Elitch Gardens: Fright Fest, Saturdays and Sundays, September 27-November 2, times vary between noon and 10 p.m., $54.99. 2000 Elitch Circle, elitchgardens.com.
Four Mile Historic Park: Bright Nights, Wednesdays through Sundays until October 5 (adults only on September 17), 7-11 p.m., $26-$28 adults, $19-$21 ages 3-12. 715 South Forest Street, fourmilepark.org.
History Colorado Center: ¡Viva La Causa! Long Live the Cause! The Art of Change, through October 5; The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future, through October 26; Horizon: On the Plains With John Fielder, through January 1, 2026; The Bombing of United 629, through February 8, 2026; The Disappearance of Thomas Riha, through March 16, 2026; Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante, through August 2, 2026; 38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State, September 26, 2025, to September 6, 2026, $15 adults, free for ages 18 and under. 1200 Broadway, historycolorado.org.
Molly Brown House Museum: October 14: Death at 1340 Penn: Mourning With the Browns; October 21: Architecture of a Haunted House Tour; October 29: Is Mrs. Brown Still Here?; November 1: Victorian Horrors and Seance Party. Times and ticket prices vary; 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum: September 12: SCFD Free Day; September 20: Cockpit Demo Day; October 7, 15, 22 and 30: Wicked Wings: Tales From the Dark Side of Aerospace; November 9: U.S. Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball Celebration. 7711 East Academy Boulevard, Denver, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org.
These listings were compiled for the Fall Arts Guide inserted in the September 11 issue of Westword.