Art Attack: A 40 West Trifecta, a Band Booker Turned Artist and More in Denver This Week

It’s a lazy summer weekend, but that’s no excuse to forego an art adventure. Options include a jaunt to an outdoor show or a trio of openings under one roof in Lakewood, a big group show by graffiti and mural artists, and a debut show by a famous hardcore-band booker who is reinventing himself as an artist.
As always, that’s just a start. Beyond that there are virtual art talks and changes of scenery for a couple of local galleries. Find all the details below.
Modern Abstract: féminin
BRDG Project at Modis in the City, 1553 Platte Street
Thursday, July 14, through mid-October
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 14, 6 to 10 p.m.
Three abstract painters — Kristina Davies, Peggy Feliot Jensen and Emily Roan — express their femininity from personal points of view for the show Modern Abstract: féminin. The exhibit also represents a new chapter in the itinerant nonprofit BRDG Project gallery, while founders Michael Dowling and Brett Matarazzo search for a new permanent space.
In partnership with Vacchiano Art, they will program a quarterly series of exhibitions at Modis in the City, just a door away from the old BRDG Project space by the Millennium Bridge. Future shows will launch in October, January and April, and beyond the openings, artist-driven events and demonstrations will keep things lively over each three-month run. This show’s extracurriculars are still TBA; check back at BRDG Project on Instagram for news.
Guadalupe Maravilla Artist Talk: Art and Collective Healing
Thursday, July 14, 1 p.m., on MCA’s YouTube channel
Free, RSVP in advance
The interdisciplinary Salvadoran artist and activist Guadalupe Maravilla’s practice stretches boundaries by providing healing relief from the collective trauma of marginalized immigrants, cancer patients and the global working-class Latinx community. The idea, stemming from Maravilla’s own battle with stage 3 colon cancer, is expressed through exhibition artworks, including three "Disease Throwers" sculptures, a "Retablo" painting and a "Maravilla" mural, all of which combine as cogs in performative rituals activated by the artist.
Whether or not you have tickets for one of Maravilla’s sold-out Sound Bath performances at MCA, the artist’s Thursday-afternoon virtual talk (with curator Larry Ossei-Mensah) will parse out the purpose of each element, while explaining how they are activated — information that’s interesting either way. It’s also free; all you have to do is RSVP.
Lisa Calzavara and Kristy Smith, Indulgent Vitality
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, July 14, through August 14
Opening Reception: Friday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
Abstract painters Lisa Calzavara and Kristy Smith will commune on the walls at Sync Gallery for a month, after the exhibition Indulgent Vitality opens this week as an open invitation for viewers to experience life’s everyday moments of vitality and joy. Though both artists employ different styles, they both exude a sense of energy, movement and color, without darkness or shadows, making this a feel-good summer show.
Wall 2 Wall
Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, July 15, through August 15
Opening Reception: Friday, July 15, 6 p.m.
A cross-section of Denver’s hardest-working muralists, street artists and graffitists (including a few who cross state lines) share the limelight for Bitfactory’s Wall 2 Wall exhibition, curated by graffiti artist and graphic designer Emit, who helped found the legendary DF Crew graffiti association thirty years ago. If the names Emit, East, Keith Jive, Scribe and Tuke One (and so many more) mean something to you, don’t miss it.
Clara Nulty, Palimpsest
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
Friday, July 15, through September 4
Artist Talk: Sunday, July 17, 3 p.m.
Artist Reception/Second Saturday: Saturday, August 13, 6 to 9 p.m.
For artist Clara Nulty, observation and an eye for the minute is paramount to her exhibition, Palimpsest. The word refers to writing (or in this case, perhaps mark-making) that’s been erased yet still co-habits with new marks made on a recycled surface, obscuring the line between what is evident in the present and what is a memory. The resulting mixed-media works are layered, but with the accuracy of trompe l’oeil on varied surfaces, including furniture, wood, paper and the bare wall, intimating the liminal half-life that lingers between the present and the past.
Rich Hall
Talk Gallery, 4382 South Broadway
Opening Reception: Friday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
Rich Hall is best-known as the last band booker at the fabled Bowery punk club CBGB, which closed in 2006. But it turns out his interests go beyond the hardcore metal bands he favors. Now based in Tacoma, Hall has revisited his first love of making art, and returned to what he learned long ago as an art student in New York, by painting vivid, shattered, pop canvases that he’s hoping will kickstart a new career as a painter. The big reveal? Hall will premiere his work in the Denver area on Friday with a show at the always offbeat Talk Gallery in Englewood, where he hopes to make a splash and maybe tell some stories from his rock ’n’ roll past.
WOW! (Wide Open Whatever)
Core New Art Space, The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax
Friday, July 15, through July 31
Opening Reception: Friday, July 15, 5 to 10 p.m.
Over its storied 41-year run as one of Denver’s earliest co-op galleries, Core has survived a few moves, including moving to Lakewood from central Denver a few years ago. Now relocated again at the new Hub at 40 West, Core celebrates its longevity with a tradition: the anything goes, open-call community show, WOW! (Wide Open Whatever), which has been around almost as long as the gallery. Maybe it seemed a little more revolutionary back then, but it’s still mounted with the same intention: to give artists of any background a chance to hang work in a legitimate art space.
Mark Farrell, Infernal and Feral
Eric Havelock-Bailie, Abandoned II/More Small Paintings
Philip Rader
Edge Gallery, The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue
Friday, July 15, through July 31
Opening Reception: Friday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m.
Edge, just a few years younger than Core, is also opening new shows in the Hub at 40 West this weekend, showcasing work by associate members. There's Rachael Amos, whose collection of drawings were drafted in the shadow of COVID; Mark Farrell, with a series of colorful, mark-heavy urban landscapes; Eric Havelock-Bailie, who offers small abstracted canvases and photographs of abandoned objects and places; and Philip Rader, who paints loose, liquid, organic abstracts. Edge, by the way, is accepting entries for its annual On Edge open juried show, which is themed to encourage entrants to push their limits as artists. The deadline is August 12; find info here.
Pam Farris, Like Home
Joy Redstone, Lineage
Unified
Next Gallery, The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue
Friday, July 15, through July 31
Opening Reception: Friday, July 15, 6 to 10 p.m.
One more Hub at 40 West gallery, Next, will open shows, too: A pair of member shows by assemblage artist Joy Redstone, who works with lost and found objects, both manmade and from nature, to create personal works with a spiritual feel; and mosaicist Pam Farris, who jams with the idea of “home” and what it means. In the community gallery, Next presents student works from Deer Creek Middle School and Chatfield High School, facilitated by Farris, who teaches at Deer Creek and Kelly Aragon from Chatfield.
Mélange
5 X 5 Project
Abend Cherry Creek North, 303 Detroit Street
Grand Opening: Saturday, July 16
303-355-0950
Representational-art gallery Abend is opening the doors to a new satellite location in Cherry Creek North, right in step with CCN’s annual Summer Sidewalk Sale, and with two new shows: A 5 X 5 Project small-works exhibition and Mélange, both with an with a wide, international scope. In addition, Abend will honor the sidewalk sale by offering some works at 20 percent off, and live painting by local artist Christopher Clark. Call 303-355-0950 for information.
Art @ River Bend
River Bend, 501 West Main Street, Lyons
Sunday, July 17, noon to 7 p.m.
Free, $5 parking on-site (free parking in town)
It’s not a long drive to Lyons, a foothills town on the St. Vrain River with a mountain vibe, and besides its natural beauty, here’s another reason to make it: Art @ River Bend, a folksy art and craft show on the banks of a tributary, North St. Vrain Creek. The family affair also promises live demos, children's activities, and food and drink along with the art.
