Art Attack: Follow the Mo'Print Trail and More This Weekend in Denver

Look into the lasting legacy of painter Stevon Lucero’s work based in Aztec lore and spirituality, pick up art by your favorites or nobody in particular at BMoCa’s Open Wall fundraiser, get hip to Boulder Arts Week and keep following the Mo’Print trail this weekend.
And there are plenty of other stops along the way. Here’s where the action is:
METAREAL: The Life and Work of Stevon Lucero, In Memoriam
Galleri Gallery, Convergence Station, Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
Through May 28
Opening Reception: Friday, March 25, 7 to 10 p.m.
The late artist Stevon Lucero, whose cultural legacy reached a peak with the installation of the Indigenous Futurist Dreamscapes Lounge at Denver’s Meow Wolf outpost before he passed in November. Now he’s getting a little extra love from Meow Wolf with a memorial exhibition of his artwork in the attraction’s Galleri Gallery space, curated by his wife Arlette Lucero and their children, with help from installation partner Molina Speaks and artist liaison Annie Geimer. A walk through the gallery might be the most authentic moment you spend inside the ultra-surreal Meow Wolf building, viewing Lucero’s meta-realist and neo-Precolumbian canvases.
Open Wall: Exhibition and Sale
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder
Friday, March 25, 6 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The BMoCA tradition Open Wall is on, just in time for Boulder Arts Week and the rejuvenation of our cultural spaces after two years on the rocky ground of navigating a pandemic. The museum drops its arty facade for a long weekend and invites local artists at every level to hang up their art for all the world to see, with all sales partially benefiting BMoCA’s education and programming wing. It’s a fifty-fifty deal for the artists (sixty-forty for artists who are also museum members) and often a deal-maker for patrons looking to add new art to their collections without breaking the bank.
Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street
Closing Reception: Friday, March 25, 6 to 8 p.m.
What goes up, must come down: As current shows by Deborah Zlotsky, Altoon Sultan, Kate Petley, Scott Chamberlain and Stephanie Robison come to an end, Robischon Gallery offers a last-look reception.
Heads of Hydra
Bardo Coffeehouse, 238 South Broadway
Through April 30
Public Opening: Friday, March 25, 5 p.m. to midnight
The loose art collective Heads of Hydra, an ongoing “anti-curation” project jump-started by photographer Richard Alden Peterson, will raise its heads once again for what Peterson says is the beginning of a new series of exhibitions for the group. The first is an introduction to the concept, with photographs and collages by Peterson and fellow organizer and troublemaker Dave Seiler on view; see what they are up to at a casual opening at Bardo Coffeehouse.
Boulder Arts Week Downtown Mural Tour
Downtown Boulder
RSVP here for link
Boulder Arts Week was devised to get people out of their houses and be reminded of how and where Boulderites are entertained and delighted all year long, year after year. Especially meaningful after surviving the ups and downs of two pandemic-driven years, it can be an eye-opener and an invitation to rediscover Boulder’s cultural depth. For instance, you can treat yourself to this self-guided tour of murals painted over the last three years as part of the Street Wise Mural Festival. Along with a handy map, the tour comes in long and shorter versions with extras, including interview bites from the artists, special videos and other content; the tour is free, but Street Wise is asking for donations if you can spare one.
Jeff Russell, Hexagonal Ways of Thinking
Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street
Friday, March 25, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m
Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hexagons, it turns out, are not simply six-sided polygons. For some folks, they represent the binding sacred center of the universe, as a strange combination of mathematics and magical thinking. Artist Jeff Russell has created a body of prints based on hexagonal shapes for a two-day Mo’Print pop-up show at the Savoy, bent on reminding us that March is Hexagonal Awareness Month and why.
Impressions of Nature
Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, March 25, through May 8
Opening Reception: Friday, March 25, 5 to 8 p.m.
Niza Knoll invited a quartet of women in printmaking — Susan T. Fisher, Theresa Haberkorn, Vanessa Martin and Carol Till — for this Mo’Print show, a straightforward exhibition of botanicals by some of the best.
Mario Zoots, Fragments
K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street
Saturday, March 26, through April 30
Opening Reception: Saturday, March 26, 3 to 6 p.m.
Denver collagist Mario Zoots works modernist magic in his chosen cut-and-pasted medium, working with common imagery from magazines, found photos and other ephemera to shape perfect compositions laden with subconscious secrets and skewed definitions. He’ll have nine new works to show at K Contemporary beginning Saturday.
Mo’Print 2022 Studio and Print Tour
Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Mo’Print has several events that allow the public to get up close and personal with printmakers working in all styles, but the Studio and Print Tour, a regional safari that lands art lovers rights inside the studios where the artists make their magic, is probably the most comprehensive. It’s also a lot of fun — an opportunity to schmooze, learn about techniques, see works-in-process and finished ones, too. Interesting stopovers on the itinerary, technically speaking, include the open studios at Art Gym, Ink Lounge, Processus and Red Delicious Press. Keep in mind that Saturday is the most packed itinerary of the weekend, and some artists only participate on one day or the other, so it’s best to choose your course in advance, using the maps provided online.
Peter Miles Bergman, Artist Tales
Dateline Gallery, 3004 Larimer Street
Artist’s Tales: Wednesday, March 30, 7 p.m.
Peter Miles Bergman’s three-book release inspired by Bergman’s adventures and woes hiking the Pacific Coast Trail from is PRESS has been the focus of an exhibit this month at Dateline. Now hear more about the story from Bergman himself as the show closes.
