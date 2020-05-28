Art Attack: Fourteen Ways to Get Inside a Gallery This Weekend

Many exhibitions that opened before March 26 in Denver's galleries went dark before people could see them. Some galleries fought back with virtual viewing on their websites; others chose to sit it out and hope for the best. In the present, as more spaces gingerly open their doors to limited socially distanced and masked patrons, gallery-goers are getting a second chance to see shuttered shows that have now been extended and some entirely new exhibitions.

To go to the galleries, you’re going to have to play by their rules. And if you’re not ready to do that, you can still take advantage of virtual viewing and online art-shopping opportunities to allay your fears of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Depending on how brave you are about stepping back into the gallery arena, here are some of your options.

A sections of wood totems by John Crandall. John Crandall

John Crandall and Kelly Cole, Totems

Urban Mud Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive

By appointment, 720-271-9601

At the clay and contemporary art showcase Urban Mud, owner Mary Mackey is inviting art-lovers to make appointments to tour Totems, a show that never officially opened though it’s been up since March. Wood sculptor John Crandall and ceramic artist Kelly Cole both go tall in this stunning duet; give Mackey a call and set up a time to view the show with her and up to three of your gallery-going friends.

Liz Miller, “Structural Malaise 02,” 2020, PVC pipe, assorted rope, zip ties, and other mixed media. Liz Miller, David B. Smith Gallery

Liz Miller, Structural Paradigms

Paolo Arao, Never Too Much

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

Open by appointment only, closing date TBD

David B. Smith Gallery artists Liz Miller and Paolo Arao mounted shows in March that have never been seen anywhere other than online (and you can still see Miller’s mixed-media fiber wall constructions and Arao’s sewn fiber works on the website if you choose). But the gallery is now at least open by appointment if you want a closeup look (email david@davidbsmithgallery.com).

Kahn + Selesnick, "Fool." Kahn + Selesnick, Robischon Gallery

Kahn + Selesnick, Madame Lulu's Book of Fate

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

Through May 30

Online or by appointment

Robischon Gallery has also had a fabulous show under wraps since April — a tour de force from the collaborative duo of Nicholas Kahn and Richard Selesnick that has been accessible virtually. The team blends carnivalesque staged photography, drawings, sculpture and painting in Madame Lulu's Book of Fate, a themed visual story about mummers and mystics in an absurdist tableau, and now you can view it in person, by appointment, during its final weekend (call 303-298-7788 or email mail@robischongallery.com). Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5.

Taiko Chandler, "Daybreak 1." Taiko Chandler, Space Gallery

Hard Pressed

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

Through May 30

Space Gallery reopens to the public with a held-over group show celebrating the 2020 Month of Printmaking that now ends on May 30. Gallery artists Sue Oehme, Patricia Aaron, Alicia McKim, Taiko Chandler, Wendy Kowynia, Charlie Wooldridge, Diane Cionni, Pattie Lee Becker and Sangeeta Reddy offer a gamut of well-executed printmaking styles. Hours are Wednesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also on the horizon at Space: A new e-commerce option debuts on on the gallery’s website on June 1, with an introductory 20 percent discount through the end of the month.

ILA Gallery presents collaborations by Julio Alejandro, Jack Estenssoro and Jillian FitzMaurice. Courtesy of ILA Gallery

Time Travel Makes My Stomach Hurt: Collaborations by Julio Alejandro, Jack Estenssoro and Jillian FitzMaurice

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12

Through June 10

ILA Gallery is offering several options for viewing its current show by artist collaborators Julio Alejandro, Jack Estenssoro and Jillian FitzMaurice, beginning with a timed-entry choice during gallery hours on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m. (reserve a time at the gallery website on the events page). No more than ten people, including two staff members on duty, will be allowed in the gallery at one time during each thirty-minute time slot; masks and proper social distancing are required. In addition, the show can be viewed by appointment or online.

And Then There Were Nine

Tenn Street Coffee & Books, 4418 Tennyson Street

Through June 8

Tenn Street gets around to honoring Month of Printmaking with And Then There Were Nine, another show that opened in March only to go on hiatus. Nine artists riffed on the number nine for the show, which you can now see in person at the coffee shop, which is back in business with social distancing limitations.

EXPAND Colleen Tully, "With Heart,” oil on canvas. Colleen Tully,

Colleen Tully, Oil & Water

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street

May 20 through June 14

Closing Reception: Saturday, June 13, 5 to 8:30 p.m.

As the title suggests, Colleen Tully’s new show at Valkarie juxtaposes opposite views: One is whimsical, the other is dark and noirish, and each body of work explores a different medium — oil painting versus water-based inks. Tully is opting to hold a formal reception at the end, rather than the beginning of the show’s run; get a head start and wear your mask to visit the gallery Wednesdays through Sundays during limited hours.

An exhibition view of Six Feet Apart at Michael Warren Contemporary. Michael Warren Contemporary

Six Feet Apart

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

Through June 13

Michael Warren Contemporary reopens artfully with a group show of works by gallery artists — each spaced six feet apart from one another, as a reminder to keep your distance from others as you wander the gallery wearing a mask. If you feel safer on the outside, MWC will also host an Art of the Day wall viewable without walking inside and featuring a different artist daily. Or go on line and check out MWC’s website, or go to the Instagram, Facebook or Artsy pages to see art virtually. Visit the gallery Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

EXPAND Jane Guthridge, "Light Forms 11." Jane Guthridge, Walker Fine Art

Power & Fragility

Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue #A

May 22 through August 1

Power and Fragility opened last weekend with a two-day, timed-entry reception and remains accessible by limited entry during regular gallery hours on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through August 1. The sextet of Tonia Bonnell, Pat Finley, Jane Guthridge, Allison Svoboda, Ana Zanic and Zelda Zinn explore the organic natural world in a wide variety of media; keep up with the gallery on the website and via social media for ongoing virtual events and viewing opportunities.

Sandra Kaplan, “Gauguin Cactus,” watercolor and acrylic. Sandra Kaplan, Sandra Phillips Gallery

Sandra Kaplan, A Thorn in My Side

Sandra Phillips Gallery, 47 West 11th Avenue

Through June 13

Sandra Phillips is open by appointment for a show of Sandra Kaplan’s gorgeous paintings of cacti and succulents, with selections from Kaplan’s personal ceramic cactus collection greeting patrons in the front window. Call 303-931-2991 or email sandraphillipsgallery@hotmail.com to arrange a visit.

EXPAND See new work by Tim McKay at Pirate: Contemporary Art. Tim McKay

Brian Cavanaugh, Show of Hands

Tim McKay, Color as Line

Pirate Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

May 29 through June 7

Pirate will join the nearby co-ops at the Art Hub in Lakewood by opening its doors for a second look at shows by members Brian Cavanaugh and Tim McKay, whose works first went on view on March 13. Cavanaugh’s installation Show of Hands pairs video projection and wire sculpture, while Tim McKay splashes color through the gallery in geometric forms; owing to the long break before reopening, there might be some new work to look at for the first time. Social distancing rules apply, and wear a mask; Pirate is open on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

EXPAND See what member artists are up to at Edge Gallery. Edge Gallery

Over the Edge

Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

May 29 through June 14

Edge at the Art Hub also reopens this weekend for limited hours on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. (or by appointment) with a group member show that’s also viewable online. There’s a six-person limit on occupancy, and masks are required; Edge will have some disposable masks at the door if you arrive without one.

Architecture of Form

Core New Art Space, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

May 29 through June 14

Opening Reception: Friday, June 5, 6 to 10 p.m.

Also at the Art Hub, Core gets a fresh start on Friday with Architecture of Form, a brand new group show of abstract geometric works curated by member Jude Barton, who also works with non-objective architectural shapes in her own practice. Core asks patrons to wear masks and follow social distancing rules, especially at the official reception on First Friday.

Robert Rauschenberg's "Ruby Climb." Museum of Outdoor Arts

Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations Exhibition Extension

Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Englewood Parkway

June 1 through March 20, 2021

Timed-Entry Tickets: $10 in advance

Here’s good news for Rauschenberg devotees, who might have missed the iconic artist’s big, print-heavy show that opened at MOA in February. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have lightened, the museum will reopen on June 1, and the blockbuster has been extended through next March, giving patrons who missed out initially plenty of time to catch up with the exhibition. Masks and social distancing will be enforced, and no more than ten people will be allowed to enter the exhibition at any given time.

