Kibbles 'N Bits Combines Laughs with Animal Rescue at Denver Comedy Underground

When comedian BK Sharad talks about animals, he lights up in a way that makes clear they're a central part of his life. He currently has three pets: one dog, Sméagol, and two cats, Sam and Kuma, and as he discusses each one, the timeline of his life unspools alongside them.
"I got Sam when I was 18, and I'm 34 now, so I've had him for a very long time,” he shares. “He’s lived at every apartment I've ever had since I moved out of my parents' house. He's been there since I did a lot of drugs. He's been there since I got sober. It's very weird — he's seen me at so many different points of my life."
His rescue dog, Sméagol, has been by his side for his comedy career. "I adopted him ten years ago in October," Sharad says. "When I started doing open mics, he used to be onstage with me. He's coming on the road with me this year. When I go to, like, Chicago, I'm just going to bring him with me and spend a week out there. But, yeah, it's been interesting because I started comedy, and he was there. My animals have kind of a big part in my comedy."
It’s that bond, and a lifelong love of animals, that sparked Sharad’s newest project: Kibbles ’N Bits, a comedy show designed to bring together standup and animal rescue. Launching Saturday, September 6, at the Denver Comedy Underground, Kibbles ’N Bits will take place on the first Saturday of every month at 4 p.m. and feature a rotating lineup of comics alongside adoptable animals from a different rescue organization.
The debut show is sponsored by A Friend of Jack, a Colorado foster-based nonprofit, and will include dogs available for adoption such as Carly, Charlotte, Ember, Hans and Alfie. Before the comedy kicks off, the club will open its doors at 3 p.m. for a dog meet-and-greet, giving audiences a chance to fall in love with potential new companions. Ticket sales will directly benefit the rescue, and Sharad hopes the event will make a tangible difference.
“The main goal is to get more animals adopted or fostered,” he says. “I also want to get some extra money for these organizations so they can get supplies and pay veterinary bills.”
"I had this idea for a really long time,” Sharad explains. “I love animals. All I do is comedy, so it’s the best way I can help with this one skill I have. When I came back home from Los Angeles, I thought, ‘This is something you’ve wanted to do for a long time. Stop talking yourself out of it. Just do it.’”
His existing relationship with the Denver Comedy Underground owner, Ben Bryant, made the venue a natural fit. It also fulfilled another of Sharad's wishes: allowing pets from the foster organization to attend the show.
"It kind of all came together," he says. "I love that we are going to be able to have dogs at this show, but it's not just going to be for dogs. A Friend of Jack only does dogs, so that's why I'm doing dogs for this show. I'll do cats, rats or whatever. If there’s a rescue that has any kind of animal, I'll do it."
“I had a couple alternative names. I had the Dawg Pounds and Kill Shelter Comedy, but here's the thing: I don't think normal people understand that 'killing' is a comedy term, and I think they would read that the wrong way,” he says. “So I was like, let's not. Evan Joe, a local comic, came up with Kibbles ‘N Bits. After a show, I was just like, 'Guys, I've done every other part of this. I just need a name,' and Evan delivered."
Kevin Fitzgerald as the premiere lineup's headliner.
“He couldn’t be a better fit,” Sharad notes. “It’s going to be such a good lineup. Everybody gets about ten minutes, except Dr. Kev, who will do twenty.” Beyond jokes and dogs, Sharad is keeping the show accessible and inviting. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 at the door, and admission includes free pizza and no drink minimum.
“I don’t care if I don’t make money from it,” Sharad continues. “I just want to help the shelter and make sure I can pay the comics. This is a passion project. It’s about testing the concept, seeing if it works and then building from there.”
Sharad sees this as the beginning of a national series, rather than a one-time event. "I want this show to grow beyond this," he says. "I’m trying to take it on the road. I would love to do this show in other cities where I can partner with a local animal rescue and do this show. I don't want this to be like a show now. I want this to be a bigger thing that, as I grow as a comic, I can continue to do."
As the first dogs arrive at Denver Comedy Underground on September 6, Sharad will be standing at the intersection of his two biggest passions: comedy and animal rescue. And whether audiences come for the laughs, the pizza or the chance to meet their new best friend, he hopes they’ll leave with something more.
“It’s about using a skill I have to do something good,” he says. “It's a way to give back. If we can get even one dog adopted, that’s a win, but I think it’s going to be much bigger than that.”
Kibbles 'N Bits, 4 p.m. Saturday, September 6, and the subsequent first Saturdays of the month at Denver Comedy Underground, 675 22nd Street. Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the door. Learn more at denvercomedyunderground.com.