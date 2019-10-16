 


4
Art Attack: Twelve of the Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver
Sandra Chevrier, Mirus Gallery

Art Attack: Twelve of the Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver

Susan Froyd | October 16, 2019 | 9:56am
AA

Sublime sculpture, street art on gallery walls, flashy neon, co-op fare, a witches market: Variety in art is the stuff of a gallery-lover’s dreams. Here are twelve ways to scratch your art itch this week:

Collin Parson, "Untitled" (from the Moire Series), 2019, laser cut acrylic and hardware.
Collin Parson, "Untitled" (from the Moire Series), 2019, laser cut acrylic and hardware.
Collin Parson, Michael Warren Contemporary

Collin Parson, Interference
Angela Faris Belt, Entropy
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Through November 23
Opening Reception: Friday, October 18, 5 to 8 p.m.
The new shows at Michael Warren should be dandy, beginning with an installation perception-bender: Collin Parson’s moiré-patterned sculptures that catch the light and mess with your head. On the photography front, Angela Faris Belt displays a show of fortuitous mistakes she mined for deeper meaning; the images, lost in a hard-drive crash, were rebuilt incorrectly by a recovery program, resulting in a whole new way of looking at the landscape.

Michael Holtby, "Cinco de Mayo, Denver."
Michael Holtby, "Cinco de Mayo, Denver."
Michael Holtby,

My Colorado
Denver International Airport, Concourse A, 8500 Peña Boulevard
October 17 through March 2020
Denver International Airport’s Concourse A just got dressed up with My Colorado, a photography exhibition of 35 beautiful Colorado-centric images culled from 4,000 entries representing the spirit of our state. Next spring, the show will be rehung in Concourses A and B for a second run, through 2021, allowing travelers more chances to come across the work.

Street Wise brings street art indoors at the Boulder Public Library.
Street Wise brings street art indoors at the Boulder Public Library.
Courtesy of Street Wise

Street Wise
Canyon Gallery, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue
October 14 through December 1
Opening Reception: Friday, October 18, 6 to 8 p.m.
A high point of Boulder’s Street Wise Mural Festival, Canyon Gallery’s exhibition Street Wise brings street art indoors for a different view. Some of the participating artists also painted new murals outdoors, throughout Boulder; find information and a mural map at the Street Wise website.

Scott Young, "Flame Hero."
Scott Young, "Flame Hero."
Scott Young

Scott Young, Light up My Life
Dairy Block, 1821 Blake Street
October 18 through November 16
Opening Reception: Friday, October 18, 7 to 11 p.m.
Artist Talk: Saturday, October 26, 4 to 6 p.m.
Neon artist Scott Young is over being lovesick. In a collaboration with curator Judy Latuda and the Dairy Block, he’ll do away with the romantic notions of older work with a series of bold, new neon compositions in hotter colors. Attend the reception and enjoy spins by DJ Hunter Leggit, food by Bruto and wine by Blanchard Family Wines. Several events are scheduled during the show’s run, including a couple of artist happy hours, a neon demo workshop with Young and a book-release party. Find info on these events and other fun stuff online.

Lewis Neeff throws a Tiny Tantrum art market with live music at Fort Greene.
Lewis Neeff throws a Tiny Tantrum art market with live music at Fort Greene.
Lewis Neeff

A Tiny Tantrum
Fort Greene Bar, 321 East 45th Avenue
Friday, October 18, 7:30 p.m. to close
Free admission
After throwing the biggest Tantrum of his life – last fall’s Temple Tantrum arts fest – artist/musician Lewis Neeff is back with a tiny one. It’s a streamlined, evening-long hissy fit pairing live music by Buddy Bravo, Ilind, Ginger Perry and Neeff’s self-named band with an art market featuring Mukee Designs, Bang Created, Chris Nugen, Chloe Ella Art and Remenace Vintage. Oh, and it’s free at the door. Hallelujah!

Pick up some affordable art at Access Gallery's 2019 99 Pieces of Art on the Wall fundraiser.
Pick up some affordable art at Access Gallery's 2019 99 Pieces of Art on the Wall fundraiser.
Josiah Lopez, Access Gallery

99 Pieces of Art on the Wall
Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive
Friday October 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $9.99
Access Gallery fuels its art-based services for young adults living with disabilities with an annual fundraising favorite: 99 Pieces of Art on the Wall, an affordable-art market of works by local and national artists, as well as talented members of the Access family. Once you’re inside, the $9.99 entrance fee gives you carte blanche to choose a work sensibly priced between $50 and $250. For a sneak peek at available artworks, visit Access Gallery’s Facebook page.

Terry Decker, Gems of the West, the Paint Mines, Calhan, Colorado
Lydia Riegle, Soulprint
D’Art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
October 17 through November 10
Opening reception: Friday, October 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Artist talks: Sunday, November 10, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The new co-op on the block D’art rolls out two new member shows by Terry Decker, whose color-enhanced photographic panoramas change the way we look at landscapes, and Lydia Riegle, who creates a world of her own in loose, colorfully abstracted paintings and prints.

Art Attack: Twelve of the Best Things for Gallery Lovers to Do in Denver
Sandra Chevrier, Mirus Gallery

Sandra Chevrier, Cages and the Fallen Flags
Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway
October 18 through November 16
Opening Reception: Friday, October 18, 7 to 10 p.m.
Free, RSVP at eventbrite.com
Mirus brings it with new works by Canadian pop-contemporary artist Sandra Chevrier, who riffs on gender politics and how comic-book narratives are taking over our worlds, both inner and outer.

Helene Strebel, "Passage," acrylic paint on canvas.
Helene Strebel, “Passage,” acrylic paint on canvas.
Helene Strebe

Helene Strebel and Phyllis Rider, new paintings
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
October 17 through November 9
Opening Reception: Friday, October 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sync Gallery artists Helene Strebel and Phyllis Rider explore techniques and mediums with a dual exhibition of abstract paintings and solarplate relief etching monoprints.

Us
Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive
October 18 through November 7
Opening Reception: Friday, October 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Bitfactory turns over the gallery to queer artists Carlos Flores, Jeremy Patlen, Clint Ramstetter, Kenzie Sitterud and Louis Trujillo for a free-reeling exhibition of views from the non-straight world that serves as an invitation to a place of mutual understanding.

2019 Park Hill Open Studio Tour
The Art Garage, 6100 East 23rd Avenue
Koko FitClub, 6231 East 14th Avenue
Saturday and Sunday, October 19 and 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
More than twenty artists based in the Park Hill neighborhood will host open houses this weekend, offering a chance to chat face to face and possibly buy some fresh work, straight from the studio. Pick up a map at the Art Garage or Koko FitClub or find one online at the Art Garage Facebook page. Happy hunting!

Find artsy gifts from the Witch Collective at the Samhain Mercantile.
Find artsy gifts from the Witch Collective at the Samhain Mercantile.
Katy Zimmerman

Samhain Mercantile
STEAM on the Platte, 1401 Zuni Street
Sunday, October 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nearly fifty handy crones and warlocks of the Witch Collective will bring out their best witchy works for the seasonal Samhain Mercantile, where wares might range from free-range poetry from busker Clarise Reichley to animal skulls and original celestial art by Katy Zimmerman – with so much to explore in between. It’s not your grandma’s craft market.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, find details in this week’s 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.

 
Susan Froyd started writing for Westword as the "Thrills" editor in 1992 and never quite left the fold. These days she still freelances for the paper in addition to walking her dogs, enjoying cheap ethnic food and reading voraciously. Sometimes she writes poetry.

