Scary stories are enough to give some people nightmares. But as you’ve seen in countless horror movies, others roll their eyes at local lore and go out looking for a fright.
Do you dare taunt spirits in a séance, explore an old meat-packing plant, climb into a coffin or wander eerie corn mazes in the dark? If you aren’t afraid of the boogeyman, test your fate on paranormal hikes and other eerie attractions, including the ten best haunted houses and experiences in Denver:
13th Floor Haunted House
3400 East 52nd Avenue
303-355-3327
Now in its seventeenth season, this infamous haunted house is full of gut-wrenching scenes and ghastly characters. Come across a twisted taxidermist that creates human-animal hybrids and run (or hide) from a flesh-hunting monster driven by the Blood Moon. Along with new hair-raising themes, visitors can look forward to the premiere of My FrightFilm. Who wouldn’t want a video compilation of themselves high-pitched shrieking?
After twenty to thirty minutes in hell, mellow out at one of several Halloween bars on-site and enjoy other spooky attractions like mini escape games and shooting zombies with jelly ball guns. 13th Floor lives up to the hype and tickets start at $26.49. Purchase yours before it closes on November 9.
The Empty Grave Haunted House
218 Kimbark Street, Longmont
949-257-2279
A banner reading “meat menagerie sale” would make some turn on their heels. But legend has it that Longmont residents in the ‘40s had a taste for cheap turkey. However, what if this retired plant were processing more than poultry? After all, turkeys don’t scream — but missing people do. Meet the ghosts of these ground-up victims at The Empty Grave Haunted House which operates through November 2. General admission is priced between $20 and $25 per person. Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens
2000 Elitch Circle
303-595-4386
Every weekend through November 3, Elitch Gardens welcomes thrill seekers into its annual Fright Fest. Families wander the spooky-ish sets by day but when the sun sets behind the foothills, more sinister spirits come out to play. With their evil antics, death-defying rides, a freaky séance attraction and two haunted houses, blood-curdling screams fill the night air — which are sure to drive the five people shut in coffins this weekend absolutely mad. Experience these horrors for yourself by purchasing tickets, which start at $49.99. The Frightmare Compound
10798 Yukon Street, Westminster
303-467-2273
The Frightmare Compound has spooked visitors for more than forty years. It’s said that this area was once involved in a secret government project that allowed scientists to study the decay of organic matter — and perhaps that of humans. A spike in missing persons cases and grave robbery reports put the project on pause, but legend has it one deranged researcher stuck around, patching together flesh and bone to form unnatural, gruesome creatures. They now occupy the compound, which includes more than a haunted house. Be buried alive in its coffin simulator and try to remain calm within mini escape rooms. These attractions are available through November 2 and general admission starts at $29.99. Haunted Field of Screams
10451 McKay Road, Thornton
While you won’t have to worry about claustrophobia in the forty-acre corn maze at Haunted Field of Screams, you’re bound to get lost. Even if you make all of the right turns, cult members dressed as scarecrows lie in wait, readying to make you their next human sacrifice. Other monsters wander in from Riverdale Road, which lies adjacent and is believed to be a paranormal hot spot. Dare to enter before closing day on November 2, with general admission priced at $29.99.
Haunted Junk Yard
6530 Brighton Boulevard, Commerce City
303-287-3075
“Real junkyard, real dangerous, real scary.” The Haunted Junk Yard's tagline is a fair assessment; \rusty chains, dusty tools and dozens of junk cars litter its lot, which, unfortunately for you, is far from vacant. As you tip-toe along this quarter-mile walk, boogeymen wait for the perfect moment to give you a blood-chilling fright. After your first jump scare, paranoia is sure to seep in. Navigate these twists and turns on weekends through Halloween night, and mention Westword for a discount on your ticket.
Horror Theater Haunted House
4504 South Independence Street
720-263-1178
As greedy trick-or-treaters, we all loved that one suburban home that seemingly bought all of Spirit Halloween’s inventory. Horror Theater Haunted House is exactly that, but better. Its Hollywood-quality sets are filled with custom props and characters like the Saw franchise’s Billy the Puppet and It’s Georgie in a blood-smeared yellow raincoat. Live actors add to this movie theater-themed attraction set within a residential garage. Entry is entirely free, though donations are welcome.
Reinke Brothers’ Haunted Mansion
5663 South Prince Street, Littleton
303-795-5006
Younger spooky season fans will love Reinke Brothers, which offers a more friendly ghost-type “boo” than anything overtly gorey. But this spot, which is part haunted house and part retail shop, is nightmare fuel for minimalists. Intricate sets, custom animatronics, masks, make-up kits and all manner of spooky props are stacked, shelved and quite literally hanging from the rafters. Marvel at the collection and purchase tickets to its haunted mansion, which start at $20 per and are available through November 3.
The Ritual Haunted House
301 Englewood Parkway, Englewood
720-837-3425
At The Ritual Haunted House, visitors enter a dark, morbid world of beasts, cannibals and their undead victims who were left to thrash in a terrifying swamp. No sanctimonious prayer can keep you safe here. Simply cross your fingers and hope to survive the spine-chilling experience which runs through November 2. General admission is priced at $25 per person. Terror in the Corn at Anderson Farms
6728 County Road 3 1/4, Erie
303-828-5210
With its petting zoo, pumpkin patch and 25-acre corn maze, Anderson Farms is a major family attraction this time of year. But come nightfall, the charm erodes into something far more sinister. As the story goes, two murderous twins carried out unspeakable torture here back when Erie was a coal mining town. The dreadful moans of the deceased drew a vile witch and other evil spirits which now lurk in the cornfields after dark. Encounter these monsters on a mile-long walk through the challenging maze, which remains open through November 2. Tickets to Terror in the Corn start at $40 per person.