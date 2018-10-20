Mile High Haunts: Frightmare Compound an Oldie but a Goodie

Now in its 35th season, the Frightmare Compound is one of the area’s longest-running attractions. Unlike most haunts that are set inside warehouses or outside in cornfields, this one is located on private property and twists and turns before leading you into a spooky farmhouse. (And yes, you’re going to the top where those red lights are!)

Meandering along the outdoor leg of the haunt was more sightseeing than fright. There was so much to look at: functioning water wheels, spinning machinery on old farm equipment, crashed airplanes and more. We even had to make a tight squeeze through an authentic mine and fend off undead mining zombies. Alas, there weren’t an overwhelming number of actors in this outdoor section, and the ones we did encounter gave us a quick scare (if we hadn't seen them coming, that is) and quickly returned to their hiding spots.