Get Outside: Ten Best Swimming Holes Near Denver

From river tubing to paddle sports, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat in Colorado. However, places to swim outdoors can be tough to find. Even in the peak of summer, alpine lakes are too frigid and only suitable for a quick cold plunge. Meanwhile, several local reservoirs prohibit swimming because of algae blooms — which can fluctuate and should be researched before entering any body of water.
But the destinations on this list are currently deemed safe, and many offer various forms of splashy fun. Make the most of summer’s end at these ten swimming holes near Denver:
Big Soda Lake
Lakewood
Big Soda Lake is just thirty minutes from downtown Denver (depending on traffic), set within Bear Creek Lake Park. Visit from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 2 to enjoy its dedicated swim area and lap swim lane, which spans the length of more than five Olympic-sized pools. Along its sandy shores, you’ll find two volleyball courts, a playground, picnic shelters and watercraft rentals. Few places to paddleboard are as close to Denver. Note that the park charges $10 for a vehicle day pass.
Boulder Creek
Boulder
Cool off at Eben G. Fine Park, a spacious green area along Boulder Creek. Located about forty minutes from the city, this waterway is one of the most popular tubing spots near Denver. Though it’s not suitable for swimming laps, there are several areas deep enough for a real dip. Spot them near the park and while heading west along Boulder Creek Path, a paved multi-use trail with plenty of shade and canyon views.
Boulder Reservoir
Boulder
There are only a few days left to access Boulder Reservoir’s swim beach this season, which will stop weekday operations on August 15, Labor Day excluded. Make the 45-minute commute on upcoming weekends through September 2 to enjoy its dedicated swim area, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Picnic tables and a concession stand are posted along the shore, and unlike Colorado state parks, this reservoir has lifeguards on duty. The standard daily entry fee is $12; Boulder residents are priced at $10 per.
Boyd Lake
Loveland
Boyd Lake State Park is just over an hour north of downtown and charges $10 for a daily vehicle pass. Within walking distance of its designated swim beach, you’ll find one of the best campsites near Denver and a full-service marina with paddle crafts, pontoons and wave runners for rent. Note that there are three no-wake areas on the water, which are ideal for open swimming. But technically, swimmers are permitted anywhere on Boyd Lake aside from 150 feet from structures and where otherwise marked.
Chatfield Reservoir
Littleton
Chatfield State Park is known as one of the state’s best boating destinations, but several wakeless areas are ideal for open-water swimming. However, be sure to stay within 75 feet of the shore when in the lake’s “power zones.” More relaxed afternoons can be spent at the swim beach, which is open from sunrise to sunset through September 2. The park is located half an hour from downtown Denver, and a daily vehicle pass costs $10.
Cherry Creek Reservoir
Aurora
Drive thirty minutes to Cherry Creek State Park and purchase an $11 one-day vehicle pass to access its swim beach, which is open through September 2. Along with ample parking, picnic tables and a playground, this area has a newly upgraded facility with showers, restrooms and an education center. Additionally, the reservoir is one of the city’s closest kayaking spots, with watercraft rentals and marina services on the northwest shoreline.
Horsetooth Reservoir
Fort Collins
Horsetooth Reservoir is massive, stretching six and a half miles along the Fort Collins foothills located ninety minutes from Denver. Purchase a $10 daily vehicle pass and head to the South Bay day-use area. It ranks as one of Colorado’s best mountain beaches, offering a sandy shore, paddleboard rentals, picnic tables and nearby campsites. On the northeast side of the reservoir, you’ll find another designated swimming spot close to the Sunrise day-use area. Keep in mind that it’s far more rocky and less developed, but also less busy on summer afternoons.
Guffey Gorge / Paradise Cove
Guffey
Wake up early to miss I-25 traffic and get down to Paradise Cove within a two-hour drive. This gem south of Florissant lies within the Guffey Gorge day-use area, which charges a $6 parking fee. From the lot, hike an easy half-mile to this deep, waterfall-fed swimming hole surrounded by granite walls, which many visitors cliff-jump from — but consider inherent dangers and proceed at your own risk. Also, be sure to wear proper shoes, as the trail back requires a short but steep ascent.
Jackson Reservoir
Orchard
Jackson Lake State Park lies just under ninety minutes from Denver, not far from Fort Morgan in the Eastern Plains. With a $10 daily vehicle pass, visitors can access its sandy swim beach, which is set among several campgrounds encompassing 251 tent and RV sites. A marina is also nearby, offering jet ski and boat rentals. It also sells bait and tackle, allowing you to test your luck at one of Colorado’s fishing destinations.
Wellington Lake
Bailey
Wellington Lake is privately owned and sees fewer crowds with a limited number of day-use passes, priced at $14 per adult and $6 per child ages six to fifteen. Enjoy swimming from sunrise to sunset anywhere on the water, without concern for motorboats’ wake. Only hand-launched watercraft are permitted, and rentals are available on site. Note that on this ninety-minute commute, some sections of the dirt road can get rough, but a high-clearance vehicle is not necessary.