13th Floor, Oddities and Curiosities and the Best Things to Do for Halloween in Denver

It's officially the season of the witch, and Denver has enough Halloween offerings to keep you in the spooky spirit through the month, until you wake up on November 1 with a candy (and then some) hangover.
Of course, the ghoulish happenings aren't limited to the city: There are ghost towns in Colorado to explore, hikes where you may encounter spirits with gruesome pasts and guaranteed scares at the annual Telluride Horror Show. Want to map out an adventure that hits all the spookiest spots? See our guide of haunted attractions in Denver and beyond.
The city itself has a bounty of haunted history, from the creepy beginnings of Cheesman Park to the house that inspired The Changeling. Denver was in the spotlight for the Netflix series 28 Days Haunted last year, with a segment on the Lumber Baron Inn, and the city will be seen on the small screen again: Wicker Manor, the two-door garage DIY haunted house in Central Park (formerly Stapleton), was recently selected by ABC to participate in a limited show called The Great Halloween Fright Fight, which will air October 22.
If you want to learn more specifics about the Mile High's paranormal history, try one of the spirited ghost tours in Denver. And because we're in Colorado, we've also highlighted several THC-friendly Halloween activities. There are multiple immersive art experiences themed to the season, as well, and movie theaters are joining the fun: Esquire Theater is offering screenings of horror classics every Tuesday of the month for $5, and Alamo Drafthouse has followed suit with a lineup of classics, including Hocus Pocus.
Yes, it's a monster mash all month long. Here are some of the best Halloween experiences in the city: Thirteenth Floor
3400 East 52nd Avenue
Through November 11
Enter if you dare! Arguably Denver's most famous haunted house experience, 13th Floor runs at select times through November 11. There are three new themes to explore this season: Fairytale Nightmare, the Deadlands and Repossessed, all of which promise to provide the screams, thrills and chills the haunt is known for. Thirteenth Floor has also created add-on experiences, including a tiki bar called the Sacred Skull: A Tiki Tarot Experience, a spot to shoot zombies and an experience called No Name's Clown Chaos. Ticket prices begin at $19.99, and you can always reserve your timed spot online to skip the lines. Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns
Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Through October 31
Presented by the haunted powerhouse 13th Floor, this is the third iteration of Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns at Hudson Gardens. Perfect for a family evening or a date night, Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns adds the glow of carved pumpkin displays to the Gardens; from nautical themes to dragons and monsters, each installation is unique and provides the perfect photo-op. Timed-entry tickets to Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns are available now at $14.99.
The Burton Bar
Through October 31
Denver Pavillions, 500 16th Street
An immersive experience filled with references to Tim Burton's beloved spooky films, the Burton Bar is returning to the Venue at Denver Pavillions after having sold out in 2022. A ticket to the 21+ speakeasy pop-up is $25 and includes one beverage; you'll have ninety minutes to take in all the activations and games, and can follow clues to go on quests. Just remember: Don't say "Beetlejuice" three times!
Fang Bang
Through October 28
Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway
Non Plus Ultra is getting in on the Halloween pop-up game, with its immersive Fang Bang vampire bar taking over the Sports Castle. The club is promising gothic, ’80s new-wave vibes as well as performances from drag and burlesque artists and, of course, vampires galore. Fang Bang will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, with performances at 8 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Spookadelia
Opens Saturday, October 7; closing date TBD
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
Spectra Art Space is a pioneer of Denver's growing immersive art scene, and each year it mounts a psychedelic, ghostly experience in Spookadelia, which won a 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Seasonal Immersive. Make your way through a labyrinth of immersive installations and rooms, and follow along the narrative storyline, which works like a puzzle with augmented reality and clues throughout the show. Because of its popularity, Spookadelia's run is inevitably extended each year; last year's show was up through this past March. Tickets are $12-$30.
Sliv Life Halloween Fashion Show
Friday, October 13, 7-11 p.m.
Ant Life, 2150 Market Street
When you're done getting your discount Friday the 13th tattoo, show it off at the second annual Sliv Life Halloween Fashion Show. "High costumes and high fashions" are encouraged, according to the organizer, which is fitting for Ant Life, a psychedelic lounge with even more psychedelic ant farms that opened in December. You'll see designs from Sliv Life, Real Go Gettas, Mike Couture, In the Light Studios and Celestial Oceanz. Tickets are $10-$30 and available at Eventbrite.
Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28
Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex
The Colorado Symphony is providing live music for the screening of Tim Burton's Halloween/Christmas classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Conductor Christopher Dragon will lead the symphony through Danny Elfman's famed score for the entire musical. Costumes are encouraged, so bring out your inner Jack Skellington and get in the spirit. Tickets are $15-$103.
Hallowmass
Friday, October 27; Saturday, October 28; Tuesday, October 31; Friday, November 3; Saturday, November 4; 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Hallowmass is an annual ritual for Denver's famed, sixty-member drum troupe itchy-O, and this year marks the ninth iteration of the immersive, experiential concert in its most intimate venue yet. Billed as a "Celebration of Impermanence," Hallowmass is more of a ceremony than an ordinary concert, steeped in philosophical lore to produce what itchy-O calls a "vehicle of ultimate transcendence." The group will play two sets each night, with one beginning at 6 p.m. and the next at 9 p.m. Tickets ($37) to the all-ages show are selling fast, with October 28 sold out.
Oddities and Curiosities
Reynard Social, 1616 Market Street
Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28
Located on the sixth floor of the Thompson Hotel, Reynard Social is transforming into an immersive haunted house complete with interactive experiences, live DJ sets and aura readings, as well as cocktails and canapes. The installation boasts a "haunted forest, terror-packed room of phobias, hair-raising cursed graveyard and namesake library of oddities and curiosities," according to the venue. Tickets are $60; VIP packages are $1,000 and include ten tickets and one bottle.
Pups on the Patio Howl-O-Ween Costume Party
Fire Restaurant and Lounge, 1201 Broadway
Saturday, October 28, 2 to 8 p.m.
Denver is filled with dog-lovers, and some may spend more time on their dog's costume than their own (especially if they call the dog their "fur baby"). Dog treats abound at this event, and there will be a photo booth to take pics with your pup, as well as games, a DJ set and more. Tickets are $15 and include a cocktail upon entrance; $5 of every ticket is donated to Harley's Hope Foundation, a nonprofit that supports pet medical needs. There is another ticket option for a cabana area; $50 from the $200 ticket will be donated.