Buffalo Exchange, Todd Colletti Sued Over Alleged Sexual and Physical Assaults

Arizona-based Buffalo Exchange and former Colorado franchise co-owner Patrick Todd Colletti are among those being sued by four former employees nearly ten months after dozens of accusations of sexual assault and harassment, verbal abuse, physical assault and workplace cocaine use surfaced on the Instagram account Buffalo in the Room in late July 2020.

The eleven claims in the lawsuit, filed in Denver on May 11 by Lowrey Parady Lebsack, LLC, include allegtions of sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, assault and battery, along with class-action violations of Colorado's anti-discrimination laws.

Shortly after the accusations against Colletti surfaced last summer, Buffalo Exchange's Arizona offices severed ties with the Colorado franchise stores in Boulder and Denver and stripped them of the right to use the brand name.

Three co-owners of the Denver and Boulder stores — Justin Van Houten, Victor Cortes and Katherine Plache — cut ties with Colletti and on August 4 laid off the shops' employees, closing Buffalo Exchange Colorado for good. In the wake of the accusations, one employee died by suicide.

The lawsuit also names Van Houten, Cortes and Plache, as well as companies owned by the trio, including Forgotten Works LLC, Tatanka Inc, Watermelon Sugar LLC and Scout Dry Goods Colorado LLC.

Scout, the second store in Omaha-entrepreneur Kelly Valentine's recycled fashion chain that took inspiration from Buffalo Exchange and opened in Denver in January, inherited the Buffalo Exchange Colorado inventory and also hired former Buffalo Exchange workers, including managers; it's co-owned by Van Houten, Cortes and Plache.

Valentine, who describes the trio as "silent partners," is not named as a defendant. Though she knows Plache and Van Houten, who has a not-so-silent role at Scout as chief financial officer, Valentine says she has never met Cortes and the other silent owners.

Speaking on their behalf as the head of Scout, Valentine notes that the co-owners have declined to comment on the case. But she has plenty to say.

Scout replaced Buffalo Exchange at 51 Broadway.

"I didn’t sign up to take on the sins of the past owners," she says. As for the suit, whose filing this morning came as a surprise, Valentine says, "I’m taken off-guard a little bit. I’m committed to a different culture, and we recently, just last Monday, did close down to have an HR training. It was all day...

"All decisions are my final decision," she continues. "I’m really committed to having a new culture. It’s a new company. This is a new time frame. I don’t want it to be a Band-Aid. No, we're not going to do this again. We’re taking actions to make sure it’s a safe place for all employees."

The suit details accusations against Colletti that include sexually assaulting and harassing three of the plaintiffs and physically assaulting and verbally harassing all four. The filing claims that Buffalo Exchange Corporate and Colletti's co-owners failed to respond to accusations of rape, harassment and assault connected with the business.

While Colletti has not responded to a request for comment, Buffalo Exchange Corporate offered the following statement on the suit: "We cannot comment on a legal filing that we have not seen. The Colorado franchise stores were owned by Justin Van Houten, Kathy Plache and other investors. We did not have control over their business operations, hiring, employee documentation, or terminations, including access to employee records or paperwork such as exit interviews. We were not the employer of any of the individuals asserting claims."

The Denver Police Department investigated some of the complaints made public last summer and turned the results of their investigation over to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, whose office declined to prosecute anyone in connection with the accusations.

The attorneys who filed the complaint reached out to some of the people making accusations last summer, and ultimately heard from about twenty former employees of Buffalo Exchange Colorado.

"Speaking with all of these now-former employees, [Colletti] sexually assaulted a lot of people, and that's awful," says Ben Lebsack, an attorney with Lowrey Parady Lebsack. "And, you know, from what I just call rape to sexually assaulting people in the store by grabbing them and all of that. But even the folks who were not subject to that were still subjected to sexual, sexist, homophobic, racist, transphobic comments."

The result was the class-action claims in the suit; the class could include almost anyone employed by Buffalo Exchange's Colorado stores, Lebsack explains.

"I think nearly every employee who worked at that store was subject to a hostile work environment," Lebsack says. "The most common phrase we heard speaking with our clients and the witnesses early on was — and they would tell you — 'That's just Todd being Todd.'"

That phrase, which has been shared with Westword by many of Colletti's former employees and longtime friends, defined the workplace culture, they say. According to Lebsack, "That really seems to be how the other owners and how Buffalo Exchange views the situation: 'It's just Todd being Todd. It's not going to come back on us. So let's not do anything.'"

Many of the assaults were alleged to have taken place at parties in a basement bar that Colletti built at the shop at 51 Broadway. While co-owners expressed their concern and even shut down the parties for short periods of time, they eventually knowingly allowed them to continue, the lawsuit claims, adding that although they were made aware of Colletti's assaults and harassing behavior, they chose not to take action against him until their franchise agreement was at risk. And they had been aware of accusations against Colletti long before the Instagram account went live in July.

The complaint cites a January 2020 email from co-owner Cortes to the other owners and managers, in which he openly admits to knowing about issues of underage drinking and drugs and the dangers of the parties. His ultimate concern: Would those misdeeds tank the business?

"I continue to feel that events and parties in the basement are just asking for trouble," Cortes wrote. "Issues like under age [sic] drinking, drugs, employee issues, fires, permit or occupancy limits, etc. could really take us down. Don't think it's worth it. In the past you just shut down the bar and limited any access for parties but now I understand that it's happening again with regularity. What are your thoughts? Is this something that you think should continue? If so, what precautions can we put into place to protect us - both in terms of liability (like insurance) but also with the Buffalo and our franchise agreement. I know you've been worried about this and it seems that any more employee incidents could put them over the edge. Interested in your thought[s] and potential solutions."

Lebsack says that he's proud of the people who shared their experiences on Instagram and with his team. "The employees who came forward and the non-employee women who came forward — that took a lot of bravery to do, because they had seen over the years that you complain and nothing happens," Lebsack notes. "Todd gets [your] name if you complained.

"And despite that, these people put together the Instagram account, knowing there could be serious repercussions both related to their work at Buffalo Exchange, their ability to get other jobs in Denver, [and] to be able to work in this community, the South Broadway community. You know how many friends he has?" Lebsack continues. "That took a lot of guts, and I'm proud of our clients for coming forward, and I'm proud of all the people who came forward.

"It really signals a change from seven or eight years ago, before the Me Too movement," he concludes. "I think the more people who come forward...the more that other people say: 'No, I don't have to accept this. I can do something about this.'"

Update: An earlier version of this story stated Kelly Valentine had not met Katherine Plache; Valentine has clarified that they have met. The story has also been updated with a comment from Buffalo Exchange Corporate.