 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Crime |

Denver DA Won't File Charges Against Todd Colletti, Buffalo Exchange Co-Founder

Kyle Harris | December 2, 2020 | 8:21am
Buffalo Exchange Colorado co-owner Todd Colletti will not be charged by the Denver District Attorney's office.
Buffalo Exchange Colorado co-owner Todd Colletti will not be charged by the Denver District Attorney's office.
Kyle Harris
AA

Months have passed since dozens of people posted on the Buffalo in the Room Instagram account, accusing Buffalo Exchange Colorado founder and co-owner Patrick Todd Colletti of various misdeeds ranging from rape and sexual harassment to drugging minors. The allegations stretched back over the twenty-some years that Colletti ran the resale fashion franchise he'd founded in the '90s.

After the accusations went public, his co-owners quickly severed ties with Colletti. Buffalo Exchange Corporate separated itself from the disgraced Colorado company and the local stores were closed, leaving already traumatized workers without jobs. One employee died by suicide amid the scandal. Many commenters demanded that Colletti go to jail, and Denver Police Department launched a criminal investigation. 

Yet Colletti has not been arrested, and after reviewing the findings of the DPD's Sexual Assault Unit, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann's office will not be charging him.

Related Stories

"I can now confirm that we refused this case because we did not believe we could prove it beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury," said Carolyn Tyler, communications director for the DA, in an email. The office declined to comment further on the investigation.

The DPD's Sexual Assault Unit pursued the case for months, but had trouble persuading accusers to come forward. Several former employees who told Westword that they'd been raped by Colletti said that they would not speak with the police because they were skeptical the criminal justice system would take their accusations seriously. They also said they feared being retraumatized if they shared their experiences with law enforcement and in court.

Others said they were hesitant to interact with a police department in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, and after the DPD's response to racial-justice protests.

Still, the door remains open at the DPD. "There was not an arrest and the case is closed, but can be reopened should evidence be made available," according to a Denver police spokesperson.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

In the months since the accusations surfaced, Colletti's former co-owners opened another store, Forgotten Works, in the former Buffalo Exchange shop at 51 Broadway. In January, a branch of the Omaha-based resale shop Scout will move into the space, with the backing of the former co-owners.

Scout founder Kelley Valentine says she's prioritizing hiring former Buffalo Exchange employees, and trying to help heal the community.

"It’s a new owner, an absolutely new culture, and we’re going to have absolutely zero tolerance for sexual harassment and those things that happened prior," she explains. "I want this to get back to being a safe space. I think this community needs healing, and local art will be a part of that."

And in the meantime, Colletti — who has never responded to Westword's requests for comment — walks free. 

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.