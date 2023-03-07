Architecture of Form Presents a Collective Portfolio of Modernism in the Denver Arts Community

When Kazimir Malevich painted his famous "Black Square" in 1913, he set an iconic precedent for modern artists of the twentieth century to question whether art has to be about anything outside of itself. More than a century later, in 2019, a group of eight original artists in Denver found themselves all addressing that question in their own work, albeit through a wide range of styles, mediums and methods.
Core Art Space's annual group show, Architecture of Form, was born out of that group, and the artists' desire to exhibit a diverse collective portfolio of what modernism can look like. In its fourth year running, the show has grown to include nineteen local artists, led and curated by Core Art Space member Jude Barton. Architecture of Form IV will open with a reception on Friday, March 10, and run through March 26.
“The non-objective nature of our work is primary to the show,” says Barton, “It’s not based on any object that we see — it is what it is. It’s not about anything outside of itself; it doesn’t change with culture.”
“I love the idea of a group, because it transcends the artists’ ego,” says Denise Demby, owner and founder of 931 Gallery and one of the artists in Architecture of Form. “It’s more about the art. ... I like being a part of something where we’re trying to say something about what art is right now, what art can be. We’re trying to be part of moving it forward, as well.”
Demby works with steel and glass to create minimalist sculptural forms; one of her pieces in this exhibit will be suspended from the ceiling, utilizing color, light and shadow to interact with its surroundings. Alongside her sculptures is an impressively wide variety from her fellow exhibiting artists to portray their own interpretations of modern art.
Roger Rapp, another artist in the show, adds, “For me, all art is exploratory, and I see modernism as a way of understanding using a structured investigation. ... Some of the works I will present are based upon the geometry of ancient Egypt and a biblical source. My painting "Rosetta I" is part of that series.”
Tom Mazzullo, 3D-printed vessels by Judy Gardner, neon light installations by Stephen Shugart, watercolors exploring layering and transparency by John Kjos, geometric jewelry by Deborah Abbott, technical work in plastic, steel and wood by Craig Robb, graphic design and paintings by Craig Rouse, ceramics by Jean Smith, minimalist geometric works by Barton and many more.
“This is moving forward into new materials, new processes, new ideas. While we all have this ethos of form follows function, architecture, non-objective, there is such a wide range in this form,” says Barton, reflecting on her peers. “Roger Rapp is more organic, Stephen Shugart and Craig Robb are more technical, Denise Demby is a little more emotive. Tim McKay’s work — this is a person who does grids and lines, and every year it looks different. I don’t know what to say about Leo Franco, but we all kind of worship him,” she says with a laugh.
It's clear that the like-minded community created by this group of artists is equally as important as the exhibit itself. “I can’t even tell you how grateful I am to all of the artists and how much their participation means to me — as friends, too,” says Barton. “It really has become a community.”
The show will be held at Core Art Space, which, despite moving locations between the Art District on Santa Fe, Highland and now the 40West Arts District in Lakewood, has been a steadfast gallery for contemporary art from the Denver arts community. “We are so grateful,” says Barton. “The city of Lakewood is so committed to the arts…and they want to integrate us as a part of their community, as a part of the Lakewood identity.”
Barton knows this isn't a show to miss. “When people come in, I’m hoping that they recognize the individuality of each piece. Even though we have this cohesive body of work and this greater vision for all of us, I’m hoping that as they see the individual work, they’re moved in a different way each time — by Tim’s color, by Denise’s more subtle work, by the complexity of Roger’s work," she concludes. "Each one of us, we’re different, and yet we still have the same goal. And you’ll see my little black square up in the corner.”
Architecture of Form, opening reception from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 10; run continues through March 26 at Core Art Space, 6501 West Colfax Avenue Suite C, Lakewood.