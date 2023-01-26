Art Attack: DAM's Untitled, RedLine's Resident Show and a Ruckus at Evans School

The end of January brings a barrage of new shows that signal how galleries are positioning for a big year. A couple of spots are hosting closing receptions, with Robischon Gallery drawing the curtains on part one of its spectacular 45+ gallery-artist review and Understudy doing the same with a closing party for The Drying West at Stout Street Social. The most notable opening is RedLine’s annual resident artists show, Gravitropic, but don’t discount any of the others.
Untitled returns to the Denver Art Museum, too, after a day-long Western art symposium. Here’s where to corral more fine-art action:
Madi Brunetti and Joseph Gendill Translucid: Create Award Residency
Through January 13
River Smith, Mirror Works
Through February 26
Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden Street
Opening Reception: Thursday, January 26, 6 to 9 p.m.
It’s time for Art Gym to show off the culminating bodies of work by two lucky artists — Madi Brunetti and Joseph Gendill — who’ve completed the facility’s six-month Create Award Residency for recent graduates of arts-related programs. For Translucid, Brunetti faces her own experience with an eating disorder in paintings wrought with pain, while Gendill explores his art as a way of communicating directly without using bruising words. In the member gallery, River Smith presents Mirror Works, a collection of charcoal drawings focusing closely on emotions while mirroring the subject’s inner life.
Jerrie Hurd: Beyond the Male Gaze
BMoCA @ Macky Gallery, Macky Auditorium, University of Colorado Boulder, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder
Through May 26
Opening Reception: Thursday, January 26, 5 to 7 p.m.
BMoCA’s gallery space at CU Boulder’s Macky Auditorium gives space to photographer Jerrie Hurd’s take on the male gaze, a practice inspired by Anne Brigman, a photographer from the turn of the last century who shot nude women in naturalistic poses aimed at addressing beauty without sexualization. Hurd uses props — clothing, veils and masks — as well as surrealistic special effects to cover the female body without hiding the living force of form. The show is guest-curated by Joan Markowitz, a former director and curator at BMoCA and a force in the Boulder arts community.
Bill Adams: One Man Show
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
Thursday, January 26, through March 19
Opening Reception: Thursday, February 9, 5 to 7 p.m.
CU Denver’s Emmanuel Gallery pays tribute to one of the College of Arts & Media’s own — performative photographer Bill Adams, who inserts his own image into inspired storytelling photo-collage works mounted on cardboard, which he then rephotographs. The pictures instill viewers with a sense of peeping in on the action, some of it woozily digitized, turning them into inside participants, too. The show is a lot of fun, which is good for folks who could use some comic relief while considering dozens of Month of Photography exhibitions.
Petrie Institute of Western American Art's 17th Annual Symposium: Near East to Far West: A Closer Look
Sharp Auditorium, Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, and Online
Friday, January 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism, a show highlighting the influence of French Orientalism on artists who depicted the American West, opens March 5 at the Denver Art Museum. But in the meantime, the museum has a way to get folks up to speed before setting foot in the exhibition. This year’s Petrie Symposium, a full day of presentations by art scholars, centers on the colonial connections between the French Empire and the rise of the West here in the U.S. In-person attendance comes with a light breakfast, lunch and culminating reception; or see it virtually for a lower price.
Way Out World
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
Saturday, January 28, through March 4
Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 6 to 8 p.m.
A new group exhibition at Rule Gallery rockets out of the stratosphere with a collection of works that defy earthly definition and easily earn a place under the show’s banner of Way Out World. Scottie Burgess, Joe Clower, John Fudge, Jillian FitzMaurice, Liz Langyher, Christine Nguyen and Noah Schneiderman contribute to the otherworldly glow of this show, offering respite from the endless barrage of billboards and television commercials that overcrowd our vision.
Untitled: Artist Takeover with Sofie Birkin and Melissa Ivey
Friday, January 27, 6 to 10 p.m.
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
The first Untitled of the year is devoted to recentering women and marginalized identities at the forefront of human enrichment through storytelling. The theme is "Comeback," taken from ideas found in Her Brush: Japanese Women Artists from the Fong-Johnstone Collection as well as the creative practices of illlustrator/muralist Sofie Birkin and musician/activist Melissa Ivey. Play with clay, no-sew quilting and share stories in Melissa Ivey’s Recording Womb; catch an Indigenous fashion show from Corn Maiden designs, honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives; check out pop-up artwork from Birkin inspired by the Daughters of the Atelier section of Her Brush. There will also be a variety show from Melissa Ivey and her community of creatives, as well as a classic carnival sideshow honoring uniquely abled bodies, presented by Ukulele Loki. Untitled is included with admission to the Denver Art Museum; find out more here.
Gravitropic: 2023 Annual Resident Artist Exhibition
RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2850 Arapahoe Street
Friday, January 27, through March 1
Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
RedLine’s resident-artist exhibitions take us all the way back to the art incubator’s origins, when it opened its doors in 2008 and offered two-year studio residencies for promising artists as well as community outreach programs. This one, curated by Christina Linden of the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University, also proved RedLine’s ability to weather a pandemic and keep on building for the future. The exhibition brings together exiting residents and brand-new ones in a time-traveling collection that displays the self-actualization driving Denver’s creative community.
Between Worlds: Jenny Day, Bob Knox, Laura Truitt
William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street
Friday, January 27, through March 11
Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 5 to 8 p.m.
A trio of painters are up at Havu Gallery: Santa Fe-based artist Jenny Day contributes paintings and clay sculpture immersed in the slowly crumbling worlds of the natural environment and human interaction, viewed with a helpless sense of sadness and often expressed by animals in compromising situations; Bob Knox paints abstracts in wide swashes of color and inbues other works with modernist composition inspired by Picasso, Mondrian, Leger and others; and Laura Truitt combines the forces of landscape and architecture in peaceful expressions of communion or at explosive odds with one another.
artmore 2023: Tara Kelley-Cruz, Alison Van Pelt and Carol Ann Waugh
Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, January 27, through March 4
Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
Artma, a local art-forward fundraising arm of the Morgan Adams Foundation, a nonprofit funding collaborative research for children’s cancer, throws a chic art auction every other year. Three donating artists from each biennial celebration are given an exhibition during in-between years; Tara Kelley-Cruz, Alison Van Pelt and Carol Ann Waugh were selected for this year’s show, called artmore, by Space Gallery director Michael Burnett. Ten percent of all sales will benefit the cause.
Bold: Rich Hall, Matt O’Neill, Vandal and Jeff Gillette
Rising Gallery, 4885 South Broadway, Englewood
Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 7 p.m.
Christian Millet’s Rising Gallery will display work by featured artists Rich Hall, Matt O’Neill, Vandal and Jeff Gillette, along with a private collection of name-brand works by Banksy, Obey, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and many more. Millet will no doubt have some of his own loopy art and wall sculpture out, too.
Noah Sodano, Ruins
Brett Matarazzo, Remnants as Memory
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, January 27, through February 12
Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 6 to 9 p.m.
Pirate grants space to the abstract collages and objects of Brett Matarazzo, a founder of the floating BRDG Project, while Noah Soldano uses his member slot for the sculpture show Ruins. Guest artist Brett Fox fills up the remaining space with his works incorporating photographic gel transfers and mixed-media.
Finely Crafted
Core New Art Space, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, January 27, through February 12
Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 5 to 10 p.m.
Core travels the road not taken with a local, open-call show of fine crafts in a large variety of mediums. You’ll find some Core regulars among the mix, and plenty of nice Valentine’s Day gifts for your favorite acquirer of beautiful things.
Dan Drossman, Betraying Our Ghosts
Lisa Lee Adams, Introspective
Next Gallery, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, January 27, through February 12
Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 5 to 10 p.m.
Dan Drossman reflects on a life of pain for Betraying Our Ghosts, driven by his lifelong search for an answer to chronic pain he's lived with from the time he was eleven. He sampled one therapy after another, had surgeries and still suffered, until following the mind-body path led him to a solution. He began delving into the secrets of his unconscious mind through art, writing and research, and now he’s showing the results. Lisa Lee Adams follows another route — painting whatever comes to her as she creates a piece from scratch.
Aurora Public Schools Art Educators Exhibition
Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA), 1405 Florence Street, Aurora
Friday, January 27, through March 4
Opening Reception on Friday, January 27, 4 to 7 p.m.
Art teachers have the power to set young artists on their way, instilling their budding practices with the basics while stirring up the creative powers within. They are unsung heroes in that respect, and often don’t have time to promote their own work. DAVA shines the spotlight on some of Aurora’s faithful art educators while its youth programs get going on spring projects.
Davíd Mejia and Tricia Waddell, A Spiral Is Linear
Friend of a Friend Gallery, Evans School, 1115 Acoma Street, Suite 321
Saturday, January 28, 7 to 10 p.m.
Davíd Mejia and Tricia Waddell share the art of working with dyes to create work imbued with the characteristics of protection, spirituality and healing, with wildly different results. Waddell shapes dyed and painted textiles into twisted doll-like figures, while Mejia paints and colors sawdust with dyes, which he sprinkles in contoured designs on tiles. In tandem with the exhibition at Friend of a Friend, other artist spaces on the third floor of the Evans School building are hosting early open studios from 6 to 8 p.m. For information, call 303-882-7597.
A Look Within | Mental Health Art Show
ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12
Saturday, January 28, 5 p.m.
Artist Owen Braley opens up a conversation on mental health with A Look Within, an installation of photography, video and interactive elements based on the personal mental health issues of eighteen Denver residents. A call to normalize such issues, the one-night show and event will also share talks by Bianca Mikahn, director of the youth mental health-based organization Check Your Head, and social worker Brianna Curtis. The event is free; RSVP here and GoFundMe donations accepted here.
Melanie Yazzie: Peace Walking
Freyer-Newman Center, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Sunday, January 29, through May 29
Artist Talk: Thursday, March 9, 5 to 7 p.m.
Native artist Melanie Yazzie, born in Arizona into the Salt Water and Bitter Water Diné (Navajo) clans, gets a solo showcase at the Denver Botanic Gardens. At once both contemporary and ancient in composition and meaning, the iconic prints, paintings and sculptures in Peace Walking picture animals, plant life, humans, the land and the sky living in harmony as if they were painted eons ago across a cave wall. Learn more about the Navajo culture that colors Yazzie’s work and the stories it tells when the artist give an artist talk at 6 p.m. March 9 in the Sturm Family Auditorium. Register for tickets, $10 to $15, here.
“Richert-Penrose”
H.R. Meininger Company, 499 Broadway
Sunday January 29, 6 to 8 p.m.
It’s not surprising to learn that the late Clark Richert, whose complex geometrical pattern paintings married elements of mathematics, science and futuristic design, also played a part in the development of the Zometool construction toy. Now Paul Hildebrandt of Zometool and a crew of twenty volunteers put their heads and hands together to recreate Richert’s painting “Phi Tesserae,” in 3-dimensional form using the toy. The finished model, named “Richert-Penrose” and comprising nearly 10,000 individual parts, is being permanently installed at the H.R. Meininger Company; see it during a Sunday reception.
