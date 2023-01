Art Attack: DAM's Untitled, RedLine's Resident Show and a Ruckus at Evans School

Jerrie Hurd, “Got My Red Dress On” (detail), 2022, photograph. Photo courtesy of the artist

click to enlarge Bill Adams, "Dead Eye." Bill Adams

click to enlarge Ernest Blumenschein, American, 1874–1960, “White Blanket and Blue Spruce,” 1922, oil on linen mounted on paperboard. Collection of Vaughn O. Vennerberg II, Dallas, Texas, and Gerald Cassidy, “Midday Sun, North Africa,” 1920s, oil paint on canvas, private collection. Blumenschein, courtesy Sotheby’s; Cassidy, courtesy Denver Art Museum

click to enlarge John Fudge, "Ars Brevis (It's Only a Movie)," 1983, oil on canvas John Fudge, courtesy of Rule Gallery

click to enlarge Jenny Day, "Alligator." Courtesy of William Havu Gallery

click to enlarge Tara Kelley-Cruz, "All Who Wander," mixed media on cradled panel. Tara Kelley-Cruz

click to enlarge See what's on the walls this week at Rising Gallery. Courtesy of Rising Gallery

click to enlarge Brett Matarazzo, ”Remains of an Untamed Humanity,” mixed media on reclaimed wood. Brett Matarazzo

click to enlarge Dan Drossman, "Betraying Our Ghosts." Dan Drossman

click to enlarge Works by Thad J. McCauley and other Aurora Public Schools art educators go on view at DAVA. Thad J. McCauley

click to enlarge Davíd Mejia, “All on the table,” 2022, acrylic on canvas. Davíd Mejia, courtesy of Friend of a Friend Gallery

click to enlarge "Heart Message" by Melanie Yazzie. Monotype, 2022. Melanie Yazzie

click to enlarge Paul Hildebrandt, "Richert-Penrose," model sculpture built using Zometool. Paul Hildebrandt, Zometool

The end of January brings a barrage of new shows that signal how galleries are positioning for a big year. A couple of spots are hosting closing receptions, with Robischon Gallery drawing the curtains on part one of its spectaculargallery-artist review and Understudy doing the same with a closing party for The Drying West at Stout Street Socia l. The most notable opening is RedLine’s annual resident artists show,, but don’t discount any of the others.Untitled returns to the Denver Art Museum, too, after a day-long Western art symposium. Here’s where to corral more fine-art action:It’s time for Art Gym to show off the culminating bodies of work by two lucky artists — Madi Brunetti and Joseph Gendill — who’ve completed the facility’s six-month Create Award Residency for recent graduates of arts-related programs. For, Brunetti faces her own experience with an eating disorder in paintings wrought with pain, while Gendill explores his art as a way of communicating directly without using bruising words. In the member gallery, River Smith presents, a collection of charcoal drawings focusing closely on emotions while mirroring the subject’s inner life.BMoCA’s gallery space at CU Boulder’s Macky Auditorium gives space to photographer Jerrie Hurd’s take on the male gaze, a practice inspired by Anne Brigman, a photographer from the turn of the last century who shot nude women in naturalistic poses aimed at addressing beauty without sexualization. Hurd uses props — clothing, veils and masks — as well as surrealistic special effects to cover the female body without hiding the living force of form. The show is guest-curated by Joan Markowitz, a former director and curator at BMoCA and a force in the Boulder arts community.CU Denver’s Emmanuel Gallery pays tribute to one of the College of Arts & Media’s own — performative photographer Bill Adams, who inserts his own image into inspired storytelling photo-collage works mounted on cardboard, which he then rephotographs. The pictures instill viewers with a sense of peeping in on the action, some of it woozily digitized, turning them into inside participants, too. The show is a lot of fun, which is good for folks who could use some comic relief while considering dozens of Month of Photography exhibitions., a show highlighting the influence of French Orientalism on artists who depicted the American West, opens March 5 at the Denver Art Museum. But in the meantime, the museum has a way to get folks up to speed before setting foot in the exhibition. This year’s Petrie Symposium, a full day of presentations by art scholars, centers on the colonial connections between the French Empire and the rise of the West here in the U.S. In-person attendance comes with a light breakfast, lunch and culminating reception; or see it virtually for a lower price A new group exhibition at Rule Gallery rockets out of the stratosphere with a collection of works that defy earthly definition and easily earn a place under the show’s banner of. Scottie Burgess, Joe Clower, John Fudge, Jillian FitzMaurice, Liz Langyher, Christine Nguyen and Noah Schneiderman contribute to the otherworldly glow of this show, offering respite from the endless barrage of billboards and television commercials that overcrowd our vision.The first Untitled of the year is devoted to recentering women and marginalized identities at the forefront of human enrichment through storytelling. The theme is "Comeback," taken from ideas found inas well as the creative practices of illlustrator/muralist Sofie Birkin and musician/activist Melissa Ivey. Play with clay, no-sew quilting and share stories in Melissa Ivey’s Recording Womb; catch an Indigenous fashion show from Corn Maiden designs, honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives; check out pop-up artwork from Birkin inspired by the Daughters of the Atelier section of. There will also be a variety show from Melissa Ivey and her community of creatives, as well as a classic carnival sideshow honoring uniquely abled bodies, presented by Ukulele Loki. Untitled is included with admission to the Denver Art Museum; find out more here RedLine’s resident-artist exhibitions take us all the way back to the art incubator’s origins, when it opened its doors in 2008 and offered two-year studio residencies for promising artists as well as community outreach programs. This one, curated by Christina Linden of the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University, also proved RedLine’s ability to weather a pandemic and keep on building for the future. The exhibition brings together exiting residents and brand-new ones in a time-traveling collection that displays the self-actualization driving Denver’s creative community.A trio of painters are up at Havu Gallery: Santa Fe-based artist Jenny Day contributes paintings and clay sculpture immersed in the slowly crumbling worlds of the natural environment and human interaction, viewed with a helpless sense of sadness and often expressed by animals in compromising situations; Bob Knox paints abstracts in wide swashes of color and inbues other works with modernist composition inspired by Picasso, Mondrian, Leger and others; and Laura Truitt combines the forces of landscape and architecture in peaceful expressions of communion or at explosive odds with one another.Artma, a local art-forward fundraising arm of the Morgan Adams Foundation, a nonprofit funding collaborative research for children’s cancer, throws a chic art auction every other year. Three donating artists from each biennial celebration are given an exhibition during in-between years; Tara Kelley-Cruz, Alison Van Pelt and Carol Ann Waugh were selected for this year’s show, called, by Space Gallery director Michael Burnett. Ten percent of all sales will benefit the cause.Christian Millet’s Rising Gallery will display work by featured artists Rich Hall, Matt O’Neill, Vandal and Jeff Gillette, along with a private collection of name-brand works by Banksy, Obey, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and many more. Millet will no doubt have some of his own loopy art and wall sculpture out, too.Pirate grants space to the abstract collages and objects of Brett Matarazzo, a founder of the floating BRDG Project, while Noah Soldano uses his member slot for the sculpture show. Guest artist Brett Fox fills up the remaining space with his works incorporating photographic gel transfers and mixed-media.Core travels the road not taken with a local, open-call show of fine crafts in a large variety of mediums. You’ll find some Core regulars among the mix, and plenty of nice Valentine’s Day gifts for your favorite acquirer of beautiful things.Dan Drossman reflects on a life of pain for, driven by his lifelong search for an answer to chronic pain he's lived with from the time he was eleven. He sampled one therapy after another, had surgeries and still suffered, until following the mind-body path led him to a solution. He began delving into the secrets of his unconscious mind through art, writing and research, and now he’s showing the results. Lisa Lee Adams follows another route — painting whatever comes to her as she creates a piece from scratch.Art teachers have the power to set young artists on their way, instilling their budding practices with the basics while stirring up the creative powers within. They are unsung heroes in that respect, and often don’t have time to promote their own work. DAVA shines the spotlight on some of Aurora’s faithful art educators while its youth programs get going on spring projects.Davíd Mejia and Tricia Waddell share the art of working with dyes to create work imbued with the characteristics of protection, spirituality and healing, with wildly different results. Waddell shapes dyed and painted textiles into twisted doll-like figures, while Mejia paints and colors sawdust with dyes, which he sprinkles in contoured designs on tiles. In tandem with the exhibition at Friend of a Friend, other artist spaces on the third floor of the Evans School building are hosting early open studios from 6 to 8 p.m. For information, call 303-882-7597.Artist Owen Braley opens up a conversation on mental health with, an installation of photography, video and interactive elements based on the personal mental health issues of eighteen Denver residents. A call to normalize such issues, the one-night show and event will also share talks by Bianca Mikahn, director of the youth mental health-based organization Check Your Head, and social worker Brianna Curtis. The event is free; RSVP here and GoFundMe donations accepted here.Native artist Melanie Yazzie, born in Arizona into the Salt Water and Bitter Water Diné (Navajo) clans, gets a solo showcase at the Denver Botanic Gardens. At once both contemporary and ancient in composition and meaning, the iconic prints, paintings and sculptures inpicture animals, plant life, humans, the land and the sky living in harmony as if they were painted eons ago across a cave wall. Learn more about the Navajo culture that colors Yazzie’s work and the stories it tells when the artist give an artist talk at 6 p.m. March 9 in the Sturm Family Auditorium. Register for tickets, $10 to $15, here It’s not surprising to learn that the late Clark Richert, whose complex geometrical pattern paintings married elements of mathematics, science and futuristic design, also played a part in the development of the Zometool construction toy. Now Paul Hildebrandt of Zometool and a crew of twenty volunteers put their heads and hands together to recreate Richert’s painting “Phi Tesserae,” in 3-dimensional form using the toy. The finished model, named “Richert-Penrose” and comprising nearly 10,000 individual parts, is being permanently installed at the H.R. Meininger Company; see it during a Sunday reception.