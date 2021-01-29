Art Attack: Eight New Art Shows and Events in Denver

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

This week’s grab bag of new shows uncovers the variety of Denver’s art scene, which veers from experimental to traditional representational work in the space of one weekend. Give thanks for our city’s artsy melting pot by checking out these eight stops.

EXPAND Tobias Fike, "Remembering the Winds Back Home.” Tobias Fike

Timely and Timeless: Fike and Fodness

Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus

Through March 1

Virtual Opening: Thursday, January 28, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom link

Denver artists Tobias Fike and Donald Fodness were granted free rein within the walls of Auraria’s Emmanuel Gallery to touch upon intertwined themes. What they came up with is deeply personal, both nostalgic and indicative of the present, and 100 percent original. Get a first look at the January 28 virtual opening via Zoom, or make an appointment to visit in person.

Nobody's home in Josh Davy's show Stories Upon Stories at Next Gallery. Josh Davy

Josh Davy, Stories Upon Stories

rePurpose

Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

January 29 through February 14

Next Gallery member artist Josh Davy returns with a continuation of his series of vacant clay buildings, dark with shadows and evocative of a livelier past, while the group exhibition rePurpose includes a mix of members and invited guests whose work relies on rearranged found objects.

Camille Pissarro, “The House in the Woods” (detail), 1872, oil. Photo by Wes Magyar

Enduring Impressions

Longmont Museum and Cultural Center, 400 Quail Road, Longmont

January 29 through March 31

Virtual Opening Reception: Thursday, January 28, 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live

Museum admission: $5 to $8 (free for members and children three and under), RSVP online to reserve timed-entry slot

Impressionists Edgar Degas, Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro, as well as printmaker George William Thornley, who worked with all three to produce lithographs, are the focus of Enduring Impressions, a show drawn from the private art stockpile of Denver collectors Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The crowd-pleaser comprises paintings, drawings and prints and shines a light on the collaborative process between artists and printmakers.

EXPAND Nancy Wylie, “Bear Creek Beauty,” watercolor. Nancy Wylie

Members' Show, January 29 through April 25

Power of Process: A Jeffco Student Exhibition, January 29 through April 4

Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden

Free, by reservation on FAC website

Once a year, FAC reserves its walls for artwork created expressly by gallery members, a talented Colorado crew working in a variety of styles and mediums. Reserve a time to visit in person, or stay at home and access the show online. Alongside the local adult masters, the gallery is also showcasing work by K-12 Jefferson County student artists, who are excelling while learning the ropes.

EXPAND Celebrate Year of the Ox at Grace Noel's online art auction. Grace Noel

Grace Noel Art Happy Chinese New Year *Online* Art Auction

Friday, January 29, 7 to 9 p.m.

Register and preview items in advance on Eventbrite

Artist Grace Noel, based in the Santa Fe Art District, is putting a trove of original artwork, prints and clothing items on the block for bidding, under a Chinese New Year theme celebrating the Year of the Metal Ox. Tune in Friday at Noel’s Facebook and Instagram channels.

See what member artists are up to at the Kanon Collective. Kanon Collective

Winter Members' Show

Kanon Collective, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Through February 5

Kanon’s annual Winter Members' Show showcases the co-op gallery’s stable, keeping the walls hopping until the annual Valentine’s show, Dark Heart 2021, opens on February 12.

Raafi Rivero, Unarmed

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

January 30 through February 27

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 30, 5 to 10 p.m.

RSVP online for timed-entry slot to reception

Social justice warrior, filmmaker and artist Raafi Rivero mounts an exhibition based on his powerful "Unarmed" series of sports jerseys commemorating Black victims of police violence. In addition to the full series of thirteen shirt designs, Rivero beefs up the show with installation work, a video documentary and a participatory Elijah McClain memorial.

EXPAND Yana Beylinson, "Pink and Mauve." Yana Beylinson, Abend Gallery

Yana Beylinson, Memento Viviere

Online only

January 30 through February 27

Uzbek artist Yana Beylinson paints lush florals in broad, impastoed strokes, with a light-embraced nod to the Dutch still-life tradition bringing the hope of spring to Abend’s online gallery.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.