Art Attack: Eight New Art Shows and Events in Denver

This week’s grab bag of new shows uncovers the variety of Denver’s art scene, which veers from experimental to traditional representational work in the space of one weekend. Give thanks for our city’s artsy melting pot by checking out these eight stops.
Timely and Timeless: Fike and Fodness
Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
Through March 1
Virtual Opening: Thursday, January 28, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom link
Denver artists Tobias Fike and Donald Fodness were granted free rein within the walls of Auraria’s Emmanuel Gallery to touch upon intertwined themes. What they came up with is deeply personal, both nostalgic and indicative of the present, and 100 percent original. Get a first look at the January 28 virtual opening via Zoom, or make an appointment to visit in person.
Josh Davy, Stories Upon Stories
rePurpose
Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
January 29 through February 14
Next Gallery member artist Josh Davy returns with a continuation of his series of vacant clay buildings, dark with shadows and evocative of a livelier past, while the group exhibition rePurpose includes a mix of members and invited guests whose work relies on rearranged found objects.
Enduring Impressions
Longmont Museum and Cultural Center, 400 Quail Road, Longmont
January 29 through March 31
Virtual Opening Reception: Thursday, January 28, 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live
Museum admission: $5 to $8 (free for members and children three and under), RSVP online to reserve timed-entry slot
Impressionists Edgar Degas, Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro, as well as printmaker George William Thornley, who worked with all three to produce lithographs, are the focus of Enduring Impressions, a show drawn from the private art stockpile of Denver collectors Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The crowd-pleaser comprises paintings, drawings and prints and shines a light on the collaborative process between artists and printmakers.
Members' Show, January 29 through April 25
Power of Process: A Jeffco Student Exhibition, January 29 through April 4
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
Free, by reservation on FAC website
Once a year, FAC reserves its walls for artwork created expressly by gallery members, a talented Colorado crew working in a variety of styles and mediums. Reserve a time to visit in person, or stay at home and access the show online. Alongside the local adult masters, the gallery is also showcasing work by K-12 Jefferson County student artists, who are excelling while learning the ropes.
Grace Noel Art Happy Chinese New Year *Online* Art Auction
Friday, January 29, 7 to 9 p.m.
Register and preview items in advance on Eventbrite
Artist Grace Noel, based in the Santa Fe Art District, is putting a trove of original artwork, prints and clothing items on the block for bidding, under a Chinese New Year theme celebrating the Year of the Metal Ox. Tune in Friday at Noel’s Facebook and Instagram channels.
Winter Members' Show
Kanon Collective, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Through February 5
Kanon’s annual Winter Members' Show showcases the co-op gallery’s stable, keeping the walls hopping until the annual Valentine’s show, Dark Heart 2021, opens on February 12.
Raafi Rivero, Unarmed
Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue
January 30 through February 27
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 30, 5 to 10 p.m.
RSVP online for timed-entry slot to reception
Social justice warrior, filmmaker and artist Raafi Rivero mounts an exhibition based on his powerful "Unarmed" series of sports jerseys commemorating Black victims of police violence. In addition to the full series of thirteen shirt designs, Rivero beefs up the show with installation work, a video documentary and a participatory Elijah McClain memorial.
Yana Beylinson, Memento Viviere
Online only
January 30 through February 27
Uzbek artist Yana Beylinson paints lush florals in broad, impastoed strokes, with a light-embraced nod to the Dutch still-life tradition bringing the hope of spring to Abend’s online gallery.
