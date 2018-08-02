Fifteen Things for Art Lovers to Do and See on First Friday Weekend

First Friday in August is shaping up to be one big party wherever you go, and if that’s not always conducive to art appreciation, there’s still plenty to celebrate in galleries all over town: The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council will show off its new space on the south end of the Art District on Santa Fe, while the Center for Visual Arts anchors the north end with a Party in the Lot (The art district will also be hosting the migrating Truck Stop Food Truck Rally that night). Former Denver favorite Bill Amundson will be back in town with new drawings in tow, and emerging artist Julio Alejandro wins it all with work in a trifecta of new shows. Here’s more info, plus a myriad of other artsy things to do.

Nathan Hall, Visby

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

August 3 through 29

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

Denver contemporary composer Nathan Hall takes control of the Denver Theatre District’s Understudy project space in August with Visby, a sonic multimedia installation inspired by his time on the small island of Visby, Sweden, a place where ancient history and scenery prevail. Hall pays homage to the the island’s old cathedral, winds and rocky coastline with a motorized wind-chime sculpture, harpsichord surround-sound and video landscapes. Get lost in another world at the opening, where there will be goodies and drink, or visit between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Understudy is located at the Colorado Convention Center light rail stop near 14th and Stout streets. Look for the B-Cycle station next to the light rail tracks.

The Faux Pas Factory

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

August 2 through September 8

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 2, 6 to 8 p.m.

Once a year, the PlatteForum art-mentorship program for youth lets its high-school-aged ArtLab interns lead the way by curating a show of work by the professionals. This time around, selected artists with studios at the Temple (which also houses PlatteForum) offer failed projects that never left the studio, which symbolize the ongoing learning process every artist pursues.

CHAC Gallery

First Friday Grand Re-opening: Art Is Art

Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, 222 Santa Fe Drive

August 3 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, August 3, 5 to 9 p.m.

When the news came down this past spring that the Chicano Humanities and Art Council was facing the loss of its well-entrenched Santa Fe Drive twin spaces of more than twenty years to encroaching development, the cultural hub’s leadership didn’t think too long about what to do. CHAC executive director Lucille Ruibal Rivera announced that the Denver treasure was looking for new digs, which turned out to be in a building only five blocks south of the old location. After closing in June, CHAC members have been sprucing up the new (and larger) space, and the gallery is set to re-open on First Friday in August, in hopes of luring art-walkers down to the less-populated end of the art district with an opening ceremony by the Aztec dancer troupe Huitzilopochtli, spins by DJ Big Moe and a fresh new show, Art is Art, showcasing CHAC favorites, old and new.

Bill Amundson, “Trump Tower,” graphite & color pencil on paper. Bill Amundson, William Havu Gallery

The Big Draw

William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street

August 3 through September 15

Opening Reception: Friday, August 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Havu Gallery’s late-summer drawing show brings together a fivesome of artists who know their way around a pencil and paper, including Denver expat Bill Amundson, whose frantic and satirical works poke fun at suburbia, politics and capitalism gone awry. Lui Ferreyra, Tony Ortega, Doug Russell and Shelby Shadwell round out the quintet for an exhibit abounding in simple virtuosity and skill. Think of these artworks as the roots music of the art world, and stand back in awe.

EXPAND Julio Alejandro, “Lost Weekend." Julio Alejandro

Julio Alejandro, Fridge Art

Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street

Opening Reception: Friday, August 3

Julio Alejandro’s canvases sling together text, doodles, dream imagery, cartoon figures and pop-cultural references in surreal, two-dimensional landscapes that spring from his consciousness in pleasing arrangements. Like comic books or cartoons we affix to the fridge with magnets, this batch might cue memories, represent the slow turning of personal evolution or just make us chuckle at a familiar old joke. Fridge Art will also include works on paper drawn by Alejandro and colored by Jack Fitzmaurice and Beatrice Presswalla.

Mark/Build/Mark

JuiceBox, 3006A Larimer Street

August 3 through September 15

3006A Larimer Street

While scoping out Dateline, make sure to drop in next door at JuiceBox, where Julio Alejandro joins Drew Austin, Derek Blancey, Jillian FitzMaurice, Dalton Frizzell, Thomas Scharfenberg and Lucas Thomas in a new group exhibit that’s all about the foundational processes – mark-making, shape-blocking, pushing paint in new directions – of making art in any genre or medium. For this show, JuiceBox curators Aaron Mulligan and Lucía Rodríguez asked a handful Denver art professionals they look up to to recommend “artists who have not gotten many chances to show, are reigniting their practice or are young in their career.” Mark/Build/Mark represents the launch of what they’re calling the Open Box program.

La Vida Manca

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

August 3 through September 1

Opening Reception: Friday, August 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

Alejandro also makes an appearance in a new trio at Alto Gallery, where he’ll bring the street indoors with Denver graffiti artists Jack “Voice” Avila and Leo Rivera.

A sneak peek from Image Breaking at Odessa Denver. Mauro C. Martinez

Image Breaking: New Works by Mauro C. Martinez

Odessa Denver at Collective SML/k, 430 Santa Fe Drive

August 3 through September 14

Opening Reception: Friday, August 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Odessa Denver brings artist Mauro C. Martinez to Denver from Laredo, Texas, where he covers large canvases with floating hazy visions of blurred photographic faces and body parts in repose, sometimes splashed with color, reflecting how we are all unknowable on the surface. Says Martinez: “This exhibition uses painting as a vehicle for inquiry, where artist, viewer, subject and material all square off in a relentless search for meaning.” There will be a second reception on the First Friday in September.

Artwork by Tiffany Matheson. Image: Scotty Burgess

Robert Green and Tiffany Matheson

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

August 3 through 19

Opening Reception: Friday, August 3, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pirate member Robert Green and associate member Tiffany Matheson both make materials-conscious work in counterpoint: Green makes sculpture from disparate, found parts, while Matheson turns to fabric, sequins, resin and plastics for a more tactile experience. Together, they make a great tag team for an August show.

A fiber painting by Emma Balder. Emma Balder

Emma Balder

Balefire Goods, 7417 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

August 3 through 31

Opening Reception: Friday, August 3, 6 to 8 p.m.

Emma Balder “paints” with fiber and stitches together fabric collages to create textured works with a natural feel. She’ll be guesting through August at Jamie Hollier’s Olde Town Arvada artisan jewelry shop Balefire, which opens its doors on first Fridays along with fellow businesses dotting the charming business district.

Chris Haven's Pyramid People take over Lowbrow. Chris Haven

Chris Haven, Stick ‘Em Up!

Lowbrow Denver, 38 Broadway

August 3 through September 3

Opening Reception: Friday, August 3, 7 to 10 p.m.

Denver street muralist Chris Haven, known for his large-scale building-scapes and pyramid people characters, goes small-scale for August at Lowbrow with affordable canvases, merch and stickers of pyramidal folks photo-bombing political and safety slogans. Whatever isn’t grabbed on opening night will remain on display for a month – or you can show up on August 4 from 3 to 7 p.m., when fantasy, sci-fi and horror illustrator Skinner will also be in the house to sign copies of his new Necronomicon Pop Up Book! from Poposition Press, a must for H.P. Lovecraft lovers.

The Dairy Block's interactive art alley. Courtesy of the Dairy Block

Meet the Artists of the Dairy Block

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

Friday, August 3, 4 to 7 p.m.

LoDo’s newly fancied-up Dairy Block, now home to the Maven Hotel and an array of upscale eateries and shops, was planned with art in mind, inside and out. NINE dot ARTS curated the art part of the project, bringing together more than 700 works by Colorado artists placed throughout the building and in an “activated” pedestrian alleyway. This is your chance to meet some of those artists, buy their work and learn more about what they do at this free, self-guided art tour.

EXPAND Who is number 86? Clay Hawkley

Clay Hawkley, 86

808 Projects, 808 Santa Fe Drive

August 3 through 25

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Artist Walk-Through and Q & A: Friday, August 10, 7 p.m.

RedLiner Clay Hawkley imagines what’s left behind by customers banned by convenience stores for 86, creating an archive of scraps and minutiae locked up beyond the reach of the locked-out. Hawkley comments on the pervasive make-my-day attitude taken by people in power, using elements of found objects, collage, drawing and installation.

EXPAND Carlene Frances, K Contemporary

Carlene Frances, Seijaku

Michael Gadlin in the Project Space

K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street

August 4 through 25

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 4, 6 to 9 pm.

K Contemporary artist Carlene Frances suspends meditative coiled shapes against muted colors to create cool oil abstracts that reflect an Asian aesthetic and give special attention to the power of light in the darkness. Each canvas glows under layers of glaze for an effortless look that almost hides how much skill goes into every painting. Gadlin takes more of a paint-as-you-go approach in his non-objective paintings resulting in balanced compositions.

Shay Davis, "Pyramid and the Pompadour (South America)," 2018. Shay Davis, Abend Gallery

Shay Davis, Vision Quest

Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street

August 4 through August 25

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Abend, K Contemporary’s neighbor in the 1412 Wazee Street gallery complex, will fête fan favorite Shay Davis, who calls his fantastical representational style “futuristic surrealism.” Though they fly with lowbrow aficionados, Davis’s paintings are anything but: They’re skillfully executed dreamscapes, a little weird and a whole lot of fun. Also in the gallery this month: urban-landscape painter Jim Beckner.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.