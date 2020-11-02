Denver Arts Week(end) Arrives With a Slew of Virtual Events

Most performance spaces are dark, much of Denver Arts & Venues’ staff has been sent home until early 2021, and cultural institutions have seen such drastic capacity cuts that the Denver Art Museum is refunding many of the tickets for its blockbuster Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism show. Still, Denver’s cultural scene soldiers on through socially distant and virtual events, and there’s never been a more important time to support this city's artists and arts organizations — whether you experience their work online or masked up and in person.

To drive home the point that culture is as relevant as ever, Denver Arts Week — truncated and temporarily rebranded as Denver Arts Week(end) — is set for November 6 to 8. This annual event, sponsored by Visit Denver (two words that are currently being discouraged by Mayor Michael Hancock), encourages people to explore all the offerings of the metro area: neighborhoods teeming with murals and sculptures, galleries displaying art of all styles and prices, and other cultural attractions and events still happening, despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

In the mix are the Denver Film Festival, which runs through November 8 and includes both online and drive-in options; public art tours; and such blockbuster exhibitions as The Art of the Brick and Dogs! A Science Tail at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. There’s a November 6 art walk in Olde Town Arvada, as well as more walking tours around the metro area about everything from whiskey, history and outlaws to noise art and animals in public art. You can also listen to the songs of Brianna Straut at Denver’s newest outdoor venue, Number Thirty Eight, or experience Itchy-O’s Hallowmass and Offertory, which wraps up this weekend.

Those preferring to stay safe at home can tune in to an online performance from the University of Colorado Boulder chamber music program, enjoy poetry during a virtual Art From Ashes First Friday Performance or yuk it up with Dangerous Theatre’s presentation of Caroline's Epic Talent Comedy Showcase on November 6 and 7.

No matter what you do, this year’s Denver Arts Week(end) is a way to connect with our cultural community, gain a new (or renewed) appreciation for our homegrown talent, and finally immerse yourself in something other than the election or pandemic blues.

For more information, go to the Denver Arts Week(end) website.