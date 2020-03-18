Denver Cinco de Mayo Celebration Canceled

Colorado has banned all gatherings of fifty or more people for eight weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, so it's no surprise that Denver's big Cinco de Mayo celebration has been called off.

For 32 years, NEWSED has organized this annual event, celebrating the Mexican Army's victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla. But this year, the organization has called a halt to the festivities in order to do its part to stop the spread of the virus.

Still, the decision comes at an enormous economic cost, says NEWSED CEO Andrea Barela: "The cancellation of the event will certainly have an immense ripple effect on everyone involved with bringing to life one of the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the country: the many vendors and partners that exhibit and sell food and merchandise; the individuals who work tirelessly to staff the event, and supply portos, fencing, tents etc.; the musicians that provide entertainment; and certainly our organization, NEWSED Community Development Corporation, which has put in countless hours to prepare for a great event and depends on the funds raised to support our annual operating budget. We do not take lightly the potential hardship created by this decision and share in your disappointment."

Instead of congregating in public, Barela encourages people to celebrate the holiday in their own homes: "We look forward to seeing you in May 2021 when we will all celebrate together again."

