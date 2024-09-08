 Denver Date Started With Drink, Ended With Private Investigator | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dateless in Denver: He Was Not Her Typical Man, but He Was Wanted...Very Wanted

The last time she saw her date, he was running down Colfax.
September 8, 2024
fire and broken heart over skyline
Kim Salas
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

At the start of the summer, in anticipation of all those hot times ahead, we shared a string of articles about dating in Denver, including a cover piece that explored "Why Dating in Denver Is a Dumpster Fire." We also hosted an essay contest asking readers to share their best bad-date story.

Now, because misery loves company, we've introduced "Dateless in Denver," a series of reader essays on the realities of dating in Denver — the good, the bad and the ugly — that kicked off with Jess's story of a date who sharted on her lawn, and followed with R.M.'s tale of a bad first date on First Friday, Mer's tale of a bacon-loving boy and Mia's report on a bad date but a good burger.

Now read Hannah's short-but-not-sweet account:

I have the worst dating story in Denver. I got divorced, and after 1.5 years, I got back out on the dating scene in August 2023. My first date was with a guy who was not my typical man. But since my typical guy hadn’t worked for me, I thought, what the hell? He was nice enough, and I decided to go for date number two.

We met at a bar on Colfax. The bartender was making our drinks, and a private investigator came up to my date and confronted him for sexually assaulting multiple women in several states.

My last memory of him was running out of the bar and down Colfax.

At least I got a free drink out of it? Dating sucks here.

Have a dating story — good or bad — that you'd like to share? We'll be running another installment of "Dateless in Denver" next weekend. Send your submission to [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Hannah
Hannah
Reader: "Dateless in Denver" Is Like Being Foodless in King Soopers

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: "Dateless in Denver" Is Like Being Foodless in King Soopers

By Westword Readers
Tarantula Tourism Has Put La Junta on the Map

Animals

Tarantula Tourism Has Put La Junta on the Map

By Abigail Bliss
Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) Today

Events

Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) Today

By Westword Staff
More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Events

More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation