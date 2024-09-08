Dateless in Denver: He Was Not Her Typical Man, but He Was Wanted...Very Wanted

At the start of the summer, in anticipation of all those hot times ahead, we shared a string of articles about dating in Denver, including a cover piece that explored "Why Dating in Denver Is a Dumpster Fire." We also hosted an essay contest asking readers to share their best bad-date story.
Now, because misery loves company, we've introduced "Dateless in Denver," a series of reader essays on the realities of dating in Denver — the good, the bad and the ugly — that kicked off with Jess's story of a date who sharted on her lawn, and followed with R.M.'s tale of a bad first date on First Friday, Mer's tale of a bacon-loving boy and Mia's report on a bad date but a good burger.
Now read Hannah's short-but-not-sweet account:
I have the worst dating story in Denver. I got divorced, and after 1.5 years, I got back out on the dating scene in August 2023. My first date was with a guy who was not my typical man. But since my typical guy hadn’t worked for me, I thought, what the hell? He was nice enough, and I decided to go for date number two.
We met at a bar on Colfax. The bartender was making our drinks, and a private investigator came up to my date and confronted him for sexually assaulting multiple women in several states.
My last memory of him was running out of the bar and down Colfax.
At least I got a free drink out of it? Dating sucks here.
Have a dating story — good or bad — that you'd like to share? We'll be running another installment of "Dateless in Denver" next weekend. Send your submission to [email protected].