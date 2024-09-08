Dateless in Denver: He Was Not Her Typical Man, but He Was Wanted...Very Wanted

I have the worst dating story in Denver. I got divorced, and after 1.5 years, I got back out on the dating scene in August 2023. My first date was with a guy who was not my typical man. But since my typical guy hadn’t worked for me, I thought, what the hell? He was nice enough, and I decided to go for date number two.We met at a bar on Colfax. The bartender was making our drinks, and a private investigator came up to my date and confronted him for sexually assaulting multiple women in several states.My last memory of him was running out of the bar and down Colfax.At least I got a free drink out of it? Dating sucks here.