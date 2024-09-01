Dating in Denver: Over a Barrel With a Great Burger but a Lousy Date

At the start of the summer, in anticipation of all those hot times ahead, we shared a string of articles about dating in Denver, including a cover piece that explored "Why Dating in Denver Is a Dumpster Fire." We also hosted an essay contest asking readers to share their best bad-date story.
Now, because misery loves company, we've introduced "Dateless in Denver," a series of reader essays on the realities of dating in Denver — the good, the bad and the ugly
Our date was at Monkey Barrel because my date told me they had a really great $9 burger and beer special. Anyway, I am a prompt person, so I got there with five minutes to spare because you never know what the parking situation will be. He had texted me a few minutes before, letting me know he was already at the bar.
Once I got there, he had already ordered his beer, no biggie. However, I didn't realize this meant he had also ordered his burger. Once I sat down to order, his burger was already on its way out, and he began to eat while I was sitting there and chatting. I ordered my burger, and the bartender asked if I wanted to start a tab. I paused for a moment to see if my date would spare the $9 for my burger and beer, but alas, he stayed silent.
After one hour (down to the minute), we got our bills, mine a whopping $9, and he proceeded to invite me to ice cream, which I politely declined because anyone in that bar could confirm that the date was not going well.
Bad date, yes. Great burger? I would recommend the burger but not the guy.
