Art Attack: Spring Forward With a Fantastic First Friday in Denver

Abby Gregg, "Home Feeder," oil on canvas.

Xi Zhang, "The Ghost Town," 2020, acrylic on canvas.

Mark Bueno, "First Blush," 2019.

Jason Garcia, "Inga & Julia," 2023, pigment print on silk.

Colleen Tully, "When Day is Done," oil on wood.

Flor y Cantos opens its petals at CHAC Gallery on First Friday.

Angel Estrada, "San Isabel #3, 2022, reduction linocut.

Bradley Klem, "Bag to Table Set."

Resident artist Maki Teshima worked together to create artwork with students at Access Gallery.

Michele Messenger, "Elephant Birds," encaustic.

Catch I is an other before it leaves Lane Meyer Projects.

It’s a fine and full First Friday in April, with lots of variety, spring vibes and art in a human-versus-animal theme. Xi Zhang, a former Denverite with unending buzz, brings a sensitive solo exhibition to the Ent Center in Colorado Springs, schools trot out year-end student showcases and the Art District on Santa Fe is busy this month.Bring your grown-up eyes and look for the best in art from Denver’s young talent, newbies and electric phenoms.Abby Gregg’s installationshould be right at home in the immersive wilds of Meow Wolf’s. Gregg’s site-specific work comprises a combination of paintings and sculpture with an enhancing soundscape, all drawing viewers into a microscopic, musical, underwater world.In 2004, the extraordinary painter Xi Zhang landed in Denver from Kaifeng, China, to continue his art studies at the Rocky Mountain School of Art & Design. It wasn’t long long before Zhang, drawn to Colorado by its romantic association with the Beat poets, became a force on the Front Range as an artist to watch. After earning an MFA at the University of Colorado Boulder, Ivar Zeile of Plus Gallery swept him up under his wing, and the rest is history. Though Zhang no longer lives in Colorado, he’s still a guy who’s whispered about in these parts. See why when he returns with a big solo exhibition at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs of work from his ongoing painting series. The show,, curated by Zeile, displays a deep pathos for the loneliness of being human, using broad color, metaphor and oblique storytelling to comment on contemporary life.Zhang will give a Visiting Artists and Critics Series lecture during the opening reception on April 6 (space is limited and an RSVP is required here for the free event). Zeile, who knows Zhang’s work better than anyone, will also give a free gallery talk on the show on Saturday, June 17, from 4 to 5 p.m.Two solo shows debut at Art Gym, beginning in the main gallery withfrom Brandon Vargas, whose paintings of animals communing reveal the contrast of how human connections are held in check by an overarching conscience. In Art Gym’s Leyden Jar space, member Nam Nghiem hosts, comprising new abstract works of found images altered by inkjet printing and digital processes, removing all function from the remaining forms. The final product, mass-produced silkscreen prints of the abstract imagery point to the larger proliferation of information in society. Both exhibitions run through May 7.The Arvada Center fetes Jeffco Schools high school artists and graduates with a triple-whammy of shows, including Jeffco students and graduates Mark Bueno and Wendy Kownia, both now professional artists in the community.Denver muralist Jason Garcia borrows ideas from his super-sized murals for smaller paintings using the Indigenous symbol of a woven Ojos de Dios (God’s Eye); he uses patterns that reference yet alter the symbol’s shape and meaning for individual viewers. What you see can be as singular as a snowflake.Valkarie member Coleen Tully and guest artist Alexandrea Pangburn debut exhibitions on First Friday, where gallery-goers will see a combination of Tully’s romantic gothic figures, who dissolve into dark landscapes and monotone florals, and Pangburn’s lifelike paeans to the wild nature of animals.CHAC pays homage to the mesoamerican festival of, meaning flower and song. The festival is about communing with nature, inspiration, sacred poetry, music and dance. It’s a perfect welcome to spring, so expect bright, colorful imagery from ancient lore and contemporary life, along with special performances by storytellers, musicians and poets to honor CHAC artist Rita Flores-Wallace, who is a traditional folk artist, dancer and choreographer.BuCu West honors Westwood muralists Felipe Dominguez, Julio Mendoza and Mark Romero, who’ve brightened Morrison Road with murals and decorated electrical boxes, while also teaching art to neighborhood children. The trio will be showing original paintings, prints and other artforms.Denver artist, printmaker and art educator Angel Estrada hangs a print show of Colorado-specific landscapes that simplify our state’s natural beauty into a celebration of color and shapes or black-and-white textures, using uncomplicated monotype and linocut processes, as well as watercolor and ink. Estrada will also teach a monotype workshop on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon; it’s open to adults and children ages ten and up with a caregiver.The Art Students League of Denver’s biennial fundraiser and showis back, with its emphasis on handmade functional ceramic works for the table and kitchen. This year’s exhibition begins with a ticketed reception and first opportunity to see and buy the clay treasures, and then runs through May 21. Check out the array of 89 pieces by almost seventy artists online in advance.The artists of Urban Mud saw the light, and, an exhibition of functional ceramic lamps, was born. The membership-based ceramic studio serves more than forty clay artists working in a variety of genres, and that will show in the assortment of lamps available, which might be pinched, coiled, wheel-thrown or slab-built.A BFA Thesis show is a telling moment for a young artist-in-training. It’s a real-world moment — often the students’ first chance to exhibit the full fruits of learning in a cohesive body that hints at the future. And it’s First Friday! If you’re in the Art District on Santa Fe, drop in and see how they’re doing. Ten years from now, remember their names.Access’s artist-in-residence program is making waves in furthering the gallery’s mission of offering arts-based educational and vocational training to young people with disabilities. Two such residencies are showcased this weekend with the opening a pair of shows. For, resident Maki Teshima worked with students last fall on textile dyeing techniques on natural materials. The students then created koi-fish banners similar to those hung in Japan to celebrate Children’s Day . Stitched Access employed teaching artists Karli Beedle and Jackie Drummond in facilitating a student fashion project, which also offers a sneak peek of Access Gallery’s fashion show planned for the fall.FoolProof falls somewhere between a cooperative and commercial gallery, adding selected member artists who go through a formal application process, and offering gallery services in return for a $60 monthly fee. It works well enough to have lasted five years, in spite of the pandemic and a changing local art scene, and that’s a reason to celebrate. You’re invited to the First Friday celebration party; leave room for dessert.Niza Knoll celebrates the elephant with a diverse new juried show opening Friday. Knoll selected more than twenty artists into the exhibition with art in all styles and mediums that will hang around the centerpiece: a giant papier-mâché elephant — created by Knoll, with extra elephant-power provided by Georgianne Rollman and Kristy Melodia.Here’s a last chance to see this duet at Lane Meyer Projects, a showcase of Gualtieri’s loose, color-blocked abstracted landscapes and portraits and O’Neill’s maze-like abstract compositions with a modernist edge. I is an other officially closes Sunday.