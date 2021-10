Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Stanley Marketplace will be crawling this weekend! Neighborhood Music

As October draws to a close, calendars are overloaded for the spooky weekend ahead, as well as all the Day of the Dead events that will follow. But first, you can find food for thought at free programs all over town...and online.Don't miss our list of El Día de los Muertos events , as well as a special family-friendly Halloween roster . Now keep reading for ten of the best free events in town:Issues surrounding climate change seem insurmountable, but here’s help from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in understanding a small piece: the interrelationship between agriculture and migration and how changing conditions can create chaos for farms here in Colorado. This third session of Everything on the Table, a continuing virtual education series, brings together a panel of scientists and immigration experts to break down how current happenings in Central America can reverberate here on the Front Range. Learn more and register here for the free event Seventy-five years after charges were brought against individuals for their actions in World War II, crimes against humanity are still part of the world in which we live. Join Active Minds for a look back at the Nuremberg Trials and their impact on the world, including the creation of the International Criminal Court; discussion will include how this legacy applies to events in the modern world as well as the current challenges of implementing this area of international law. Find out more here For the month of October, the TC Science and Nature Book Club is reading and discussing, by Robin Wall Kimmerer, at the McGregor Square location. Only fifteen ticketed spots are available; sign up for yours here Explore breaking space news with space scientists and hear the latest updates on missions exploring the solar system, rocket launches, cutting-edge astronomy and more. Hosted by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science; sign up here Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods and Denver Police Department District 6 station invite kids younger than twelve to visit for a safe, not-too-scary Halloween experience.The fun doesn’t stop with trick-or-treating: Kids can also meet the K-9 bomb sniffers and police horses, take selfies with all manner of emergency vehicles and SWAT officers, and climb aboard the haunted Boo Bus. Find info here The wandering art gallery of the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council has landed at the Arvada Library, among other spots, with a Día de Los Muertos show of works by a group of CHAC artists young and old that will be up through November 4. The partnership with CHAC includes a family celebration on October 26, with food, music, art, dance and a candlelight procession to honor the dead. Find out more here The first Tummy Tales book for children,, compiled by Renee Fajardo and Carl Ruby and illustrated by Chicana artist Arlette Lucero, was published more than twenty years ago, with others to follow in a multicultural series that shares family stories about a universal subject: food. The seventh book,, will be celebrated at this release party, where you can pick up a copy, meet some of the authors and get it signed. Find details about the free event here Costume up and head for the Aurora Town Center’s Boo & Brew, a family-friendly trunk-or-treating event with both candy and non-candy designations. For the parents, there’ll be a fall market, and anyone can enter a 1 p.m. costume contest; kids can also register in advance here for free street hockey sticks and balls from the Colorado Avalanche (first-come, first served). Register here for the costume contest The children’s Halloween Trail at Barr Lake is not specifically haunted, but employees at the state park can’t take responsibility if an owl decides to hoot in the wild. Little ones hiking a small stretch of the park’s Niedrach Trail will be too busy bagging treats along the way to notice, anyway, and at the end of the walk, they’ll find hot drinks, snacks, face painters and craft projects to look forward to. Admission is free, but a state parks pass or $9 one-time fee is required at the gate; register in advance (kids ages three to fifteen only) here , and learn more here . Spaces are going fast!Stanley Marketplace tenant Neighborhood Music is hosting a Halloween Zombie Crawl on Sunday, and to entertain the non-flesh-eating crowds, it will create a dancing flash mob. Would-be flash mobbers will rehearse their moves on Saturday morning and at 1 p.m. Sunday in the field behind the Stanley before taking over the indoor common area at 2 for a performance. It’s free to play, but pre-registration is required here . No registration is required to enjoy the free fun, just show up.