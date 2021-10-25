Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Don't miss our list of El Día de los Muertos events, as well as a special family-friendly Halloween roster. Now keep reading for ten of the best free events in town:
Reimagining Global-to-Local Food Systems: Climate Change, Changing Livelihoods
Tuesday, October 26, noon to 1:30 p.m., online via Zoom
Issues surrounding climate change seem insurmountable, but here’s help from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in understanding a small piece: the interrelationship between agriculture and migration and how changing conditions can create chaos for farms here in Colorado. This third session of Everything on the Table, a continuing virtual education series, brings together a panel of scientists and immigration experts to break down how current happenings in Central America can reverberate here on the Front Range. Learn more and register here for the free event.
The Nuremberg Trials
Tuesday, October 26, 5 p.m.
Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
Seventy-five years after charges were brought against individuals for their actions in World War II, crimes against humanity are still part of the world in which we live. Join Active Minds for a look back at the Nuremberg Trials and their impact on the world, including the creation of the International Criminal Court; discussion will include how this legacy applies to events in the modern world as well as the current challenges of implementing this area of international law. Find out more here.
Science & Nature Book Club
Tuesday, October 26, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover, McGregor Square
For the month of October, the TC Science and Nature Book Club is reading and discussing Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Wall Kimmerer, at the McGregor Square location. Only fifteen ticketed spots are available; sign up for yours here.
Sixty Minutes in Space
Wednesday, October 27, 7 p.m., online
Explore breaking space news with space scientists and hear the latest updates on missions exploring the solar system, rocket launches, cutting-edge astronomy and more. Hosted by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science; sign up here.
DPD District 6 Trick or Treat Lane Halloween Event
Friday, October 29, 4 to 7 p.m.
District 6 station, 1566 Washington Street
Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods and Denver Police Department District 6 station invite kids younger than twelve to visit for a safe, not-too-scary Halloween experience.The fun doesn’t stop with trick-or-treating: Kids can also meet the K-9 bomb sniffers and police horses, take selfies with all manner of emergency vehicles and SWAT officers, and climb aboard the haunted Boo Bus. Find info here.
Día de los Muertos Community Celebration
Friday, October 29, 5 to 8 p.m.
Arvada Library, 7525 West 57th Avenue, Arvada
The wandering art gallery of the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council has landed at the Arvada Library, among other spots, with a Día de Los Muertos show of works by a group of CHAC artists young and old that will be up through November 4. The partnership with CHAC includes a family celebration on October 26, with food, music, art, dance and a candlelight procession to honor the dead. Find out more here.
Tummy Tales Book Reception
Saturday, October 30, 2 to 4 p.m.
Rodolfo Corky Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving Street
The first Tummy Tales book for children, Holy Molé Guacamole & Other Tummy Tales, compiled by Renee Fajardo and Carl Ruby and illustrated by Chicana artist Arlette Lucero, was published more than twenty years ago, with others to follow in a multicultural series that shares family stories about a universal subject: food. The seventh book, No Pepperonis! Just Chicharrones! & Other Tummy Tales, will be celebrated at this release party, where you can pick up a copy, meet some of the authors and get it signed. Find details about the free event here.
Boo & Brew
Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aurora Town Center, 14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora
Costume up and head for the Aurora Town Center’s Boo & Brew, a family-friendly trunk-or-treating event with both candy and non-candy designations. For the parents, there’ll be a fall market, and anyone can enter a 1 p.m. costume contest; kids can also register in advance here for free street hockey sticks and balls from the Colorado Avalanche (first-come, first served). Register here for the costume contest.
Halloween Trail
Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
Saturday, October 30, 6 to 9 p.m.
The children’s Halloween Trail at Barr Lake is not specifically haunted, but employees at the state park can’t take responsibility if an owl decides to hoot in the wild. Little ones hiking a small stretch of the park’s Niedrach Trail will be too busy bagging treats along the way to notice, anyway, and at the end of the walk, they’ll find hot drinks, snacks, face painters and craft projects to look forward to. Admission is free, but a state parks pass or $9 one-time fee is required at the gate; register in advance (kids ages three to fifteen only) here, and learn more here. Spaces are going fast!
Halloween Zombie Crawl and Flash Mob
Flash Mob Performance and Rehearsal
Saturday, October 30, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Factory Five Five, 10255 East 25th Avenue, Aurora
Halloween Zombie Crawl
Sunday, October 31, 2 to 6 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Stanley Marketplace tenant Neighborhood Music is hosting a Halloween Zombie Crawl on Sunday, and to entertain the non-flesh-eating crowds, it will create a dancing flash mob. Would-be flash mobbers will rehearse their moves on Saturday morning and at 1 p.m. Sunday in the field behind the Stanley before taking over the indoor common area at 2 for a performance. It’s free to play, but pre-registration is required here. No registration is required to enjoy the free fun, just show up.
Know of a great free event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]