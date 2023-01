It's Friday the 13th! Five Denver Tattoo Shops With Flash Deals

Friday the 13th is seen as an unlucky day by many, but it's definitely a lucky one for tattoo fans. Whether you have one tattoo or you're covered, you know that today is the day to get discount ink. Many shops are offering deals; we're highlighting five below.Before you venture out to get your next tattoo, though, remember to check whether the shop only takes cash and to account for a hefty tip. Then, while you wait in line, read up on the ever- intriguing history of Denver tattooing From noon to 8 p.m. today, Landmark is offering cash-only flash specials for arms and legs; prices vary, and it's first come, first served. The designs come from the shop's all-star tattoo artists, including legendary Denver artist Danny Boy, as well as Ben Chase Thompson's American traditional flash and Ashley Uriona's detailed, stippled designs.This collective of tattoo artists is offering an array of flash sheets from noon to 10 p.m, first come, first served. Flash outlines start at $100; shading and color will be extra. Take a sneak peak at the options on the shop's Facebook page From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ritual artists Billy Crandall, Danny Hickle, Whitney Wells, Charlie Douglas, Savannah Hall, Andie Thayer and Francis Logan will be offering their flash, starting at $100 (color and shading is extra).There's a whole lot of variety at this spot, with four sheets comprising hundreds of flash choices. Want a Pickle Rick from Rick & Morty, or a classic gravestone marked with the number thirteen? Thick as Thieves is only taking cash today, so be prepared! Flash costs $31 to $130 (color will cost an extra $20), first come, first served, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.Four artists at Tribe are offering discount flash art today, first come, first served, from noon to 8 p.m. Artist Graham's flash (black ink only, $113) includes a wizard frog steering a shoe by its laces; Randi has some thin-line roses and zebra-print designs (black ink only, $130); Genevieve is showcasing the number 13 in several unique designs ($130, color is extra); and Dom has several American traditional style flash for $130 in black and gray.