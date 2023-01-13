It's Friday the 13th! Five Denver Tattoo Shops With Flash Deals

Friday the 13th is seen as an unlucky day by many, but it's definitely a lucky one for tattoo fans. Whether you have one tattoo or you're covered, you know that today is the day to get discount ink. Many shops are offering deals; we're highlighting five below.
Before you venture out to get your next tattoo, though, remember to check whether the shop only takes cash and to account for a hefty tip. Then, while you wait in line, read up on the ever-intriguing history of Denver tattooing.
Landmark Tattooing
609 East 13th Avenue
303-955-4531
From noon to 8 p.m. today, Landmark is offering cash-only flash specials for arms and legs; prices vary, and it's first come, first served. The designs come from the shop's all-star tattoo artists, including legendary Denver artist Danny Boy, as well as Ben Chase Thompson's American traditional flash and Ashley Uriona's detailed, stippled designs.
Lumenati Tattoo
3839 Jackson Street
303-214-4297
This collective of tattoo artists is offering an array of flash sheets from noon to 10 p.m, first come, first served. Flash outlines start at $100; shading and color will be extra. Take a sneak peak at the options on the shop's Facebook page.
Ritual Tattoo & Gallery
84 South Broadway
303-455-1558
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ritual artists Billy Crandall, Danny Hickle, Whitney Wells, Charlie Douglas, Savannah Hall, Andie Thayer and Francis Logan will be offering their flash, starting at $100 (color and shading is extra).
Thick as Thieves
4610 East Colfax Avenue
303-321-8442
There's a whole lot of variety at this spot, with four sheets comprising hundreds of flash choices. Want a Pickle Rick from Rick & Morty, or a classic gravestone marked with the number thirteen? Thick as Thieves is only taking cash today, so be prepared! Flash costs $31 to $130 (color will cost an extra $20), first come, first served, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tribe Tattoo
698 Santa Fe Drive
720-904-8904
Four artists at Tribe are offering discount flash art today, first come, first served, from noon to 8 p.m. Artist Graham's flash (black ink only, $113) includes a wizard frog steering a shoe by its laces; Randi has some thin-line roses and zebra-print designs (black ink only, $130); Genevieve is showcasing the number 13 in several unique designs ($130, color is extra); and Dom has several American traditional style flash for $130 in black and gray.