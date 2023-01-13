Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Art News

It's Friday the 13th! Five Denver Tattoo Shops With Flash Deals

January 13, 2023 10:59AM

Tribe Tattoo is one of many shops offering Friday the 13th tattoo deals in Denver.
Tribe Tattoo is one of many shops offering Friday the 13th tattoo deals in Denver. Tribe Tattoo Facebook
Friday the 13th is seen as an unlucky day by many, but it's definitely a lucky one for tattoo fans. Whether you have one tattoo or you're covered, you know that today is the day to get discount ink. Many shops are offering deals; we're highlighting five below.

Before you venture out to get your next tattoo, though, remember to check whether the shop only takes cash and to account for a hefty tip. Then, while you wait in line, read up on the ever-intriguing history of Denver tattooing.

Landmark Tattooing
609 East 13th Avenue
 303-955-4531
From noon to 8 p.m. today, Landmark is offering cash-only flash specials for arms and legs; prices vary, and it's first come, first served. The designs come from the shop's all-star tattoo artists, including legendary Denver artist Danny Boy, as well as Ben Chase Thompson's American traditional flash and Ashley Uriona's detailed, stippled designs.

Lumenati Tattoo
3839 Jackson Street
303-214-4297
This collective of tattoo artists is offering an array of flash sheets from noon to 10 p.m, first come, first served. Flash outlines start at $100; shading and color will be extra. Take a sneak peak at the options on the shop's Facebook page.

Ritual Tattoo & Gallery
84 South Broadway
303-455-1558
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ritual artists Billy Crandall, Danny Hickle, Whitney Wells, Charlie Douglas, Savannah Hall, Andie Thayer and Francis Logan will be offering their flash, starting at $100 (color and shading is extra).

Thick as Thieves
4610 East Colfax Avenue
303-321-8442
There's a whole lot of variety at this spot, with four sheets comprising hundreds of flash choices. Want a Pickle Rick from Rick & Morty, or a classic gravestone marked with the number thirteen? Thick as Thieves is only taking cash today, so be prepared! Flash costs $31 to $130 (color will cost an extra $20), first come, first served, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tribe Tattoo
698 Santa Fe Drive
720-904-8904
Four artists at Tribe are offering discount flash art today, first come, first served, from noon to 8 p.m. Artist Graham's flash (black ink only, $113) includes a wizard frog steering a shoe by its laces; Randi has some thin-line roses and zebra-print designs (black ink only, $130); Genevieve is showcasing the number 13 in several unique designs ($130, color is extra); and Dom has several American traditional style flash for $130 in black and gray.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation