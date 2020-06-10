Art Attack: Eleven Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Weekend

Shawn Huckins, "The Wood-Boat: Like Duh," 2016, acrylic on canvas, and "Marshall Cottrell: Two Stepping, Fighting, And Grinding On Randoms," 2015, acrylic on canvas.

Things are returning to a new normal in local galleries—some have returned to regular or limited hours, others are open by appointment only and some are still just exhibiting virtually, but however you access it, art is there for the seeing, if you know the rules. That includes continuing social-distancing protocols and respectful mask-wearing.

The best news this week is that Lavender Mist at the McNichols Building, a show that brings the contributions of gay artists throughout history out of the closet, will soon be open to small groups by appointment. Learn more about that—and ten other ways to access art in Denver and Colorado.

EXPAND Mario Acevedo examines life during the pandemic in Cats in Quarantine. Mario Acevedo

Mario Acevedo, Cats In Quarantine

Indefinitely

Denverite Mario Acevedo is a creative guy. As a writer, he invented vampire detective Felix Gomez, an Iraq war vet who battles zombies, aliens and nymphomaniacs, and as an artist, he paints charming old-Denver cityscapes. When challenged by life during a pandemic, Acevedo began to express his feelings about it in a daily cartoon he calls Cats In Quarantine. You know—cats behaving like humans, only they’re cats. Follow Cats in Quarantine on Instagram for as long as Acevedo feels like drawing it.

EXPAND Alexandrea Pangburn, “Spirit of the West,” 2020, acrylic paint on wood panel. Alexandrea Pangburn

Alexandrea Pangburn, Women of the West

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place

Through June 28

Western painter Alexandrea Pangburn helps wake up Ironton Distillery as it reopens its doors for in-house dining, with a show dedicated to working Western cowgirls doing what they do out on the ranch. Giddyup and make an appointment to see it with the artist by emailing Pangburn at alexandrea.pangburn@gmail.com.

Plinth Gallery

Gallery Artists Exhibition

Plinth Gallery, 3520 Brighton Boulevard

Through July

Also reopening in RiNo, at least for limited viewing, is Jonathan Kaplan’s Plinth Gallery, a showcase for contemporary ceramic art. A group exhibition by gallery artists is open Thursdays through Saturdays by appointment only at 303-295-0717; only ten people wearing masks will be allowed in the space at one time. Kaplan hopes to return to a regular exhibit schedule in August.

EXPAND Peter Burega, “Chasing Rain Orient – Bay No. 2,” oil on panel. Peter Burega

Peter Burega

SmithKlein Gallery, 1116 Pearl Street, Boulder

June 10 through 30

Opening: Wednesday, June 10, noon to 4 p.m.

Boulder’s SmithKlein Gallery opens with a show of Peter Burega’s airy abstracted seascapes, which take their inspiration from the play of light and water in nature. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays; masks are required, as they are everywhere along the Pearl Street Mall.

Mad Tatters, 7Twenty Boardshop Inspirational Live Art

7Twenty Boardshop, 135 S. Broadway

Thursday, June 11, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

7Twenty Boardshop on South Broadway is gearing up for summer skateboarders and open daily with a mask requirement and social distancing rules in place—but you can enjoy this live-art display without stepping indoors. Join Denver artists Mad Tatters as they transform the front of the shop in conjunction with Windows of Inspiration, and snap a pic to share to share on social media with the tags @windowsofinspiration and @7twentyboardshop; the first twelve folks to do so will win a $25 gift card. And even if you don’t win, you can still grab a slice of pizza—while supplies last.

Craig Robb, Missing Data

Tom Mazzullo, Study Room

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

Informal Opening: Friday, June 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

Meet and Greet Reception: Saturday, June 20, noon to 5 p.m.

Closing: Sunday, June 28, noon to 5 p.m.

Pirate gets back into the swing of new member shows with sculptor Craig Robb and metalpoint draftsman Tom Mazzullo on three dates in June; along with limited hours, the gallery will be practicing social distancing and masks are required. As an alternative, you can also view both shows by virtual video walk-through at Pirate’s website.

EXPAND Zachary Carlisle Davidson, “Stolen Lives,” drypoint etching, monoprint. Zachary Carlisle Davidson

Scratched and Corroded

Processus, 955 24th Street

June 12 through 20

Friday, June 12, 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday June 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

By appointment at 303-526-8064, or email processusartlife@gmail.com

Processus will make up for lost time by finally opening its Month of Photography exhibition Scratched and Corroded, which focuses on etching and intaglio processes in work by Grant R. Williams, Tonia Bonnell, Gail Boyd, Zachary Carlisle Davidson and Viviane Le Courtois. Wear a mask and be ready to practice social distancing on any of three available dates (or by appointment), and while you’re there, help Le Courtois and Chris Perez say farewell to their current shared-work space. They’ll be moving on from the space with a new focus at the end of June.

EXPAND Kate Petley, “And Then Remain,” archival print and acrylic on canvas. Kate Petley, Robischon Gallery

Kate Petley, Since Then

Adapt (iteration 1)

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

Opens June 13

Robischon Gallery kicks off the summer season with a Kate Petley solo and and Adapt, an “evolving” group showcase focusing on abstraction. Petley’s works meld photographic print imagery and acrylic paint united on the canvas by lush monochromatic color schemes, giving the illusion of folded surfaces in space; Adapt brings together a changing selection of new work by Marcelyn McNeil, Deborah Zlotsky, Ted Larsen, Lloyd Martin and Wendi Harford. View the artwork online or in person by appointment (call 303.298.7788 or send email to mail@robischongallery.com).

Paul Jacobsen, “Joshua Tree,” pastel on rag board. Paul Jacobsen, David B. Smith Gallery

Paul Jacobsen, Spiritual Surveillance

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

June 13 through July 18

In-person visits by appointment: June 15 through July 18

David B. Smith Gallery artist Paul Jacobsen returns with a new set of work sourced from the natural world, but overlaid with a near-photographic sheen though fully rendered in oil or pastels. The gallery remains open only by appointment, so in lieu of a formal opening reception, patrons are invited to instead join the gallery staff in anti-racist protests; actual viewing will be available online or by appointment, beginning June 15. Call 303-893-4234.

Jason T. Graves and Remington Robinson painted this mural for the 2019 Crush Walls Mural Festival. Jason T. Graves and Remington Robinson

Vail Art in Public Places Summer Installations

Ladies Fancywork Society

Vail Public Library, 292 West Meadow Drive

Public Art Installation: Saturday, June 13

Jason T. Graves and Remington Robinson

Town of Vail Parking Structures

Live Mural Painting: Beginning Monday, June 15

New art will be free to see as you walk through the Town of Vail, beginning with the live installation of a new public art piece at the library—something involving eyeballs and bubble clouds—by the yarnbombing Ladies Fancywork Society. On Monday, the mural-painting team of Jason T. Graves and Remington Robinson will begin work on site-specific street art on the walls of Vail Parking Structures. As summer in Vail goes full-strength, the town’s Art in Public Places program will begin hosting free Wednesday art walks on July 1, and continuing weekly at 11 a.m., through August 26. Learn more online.

EXPAND Tom Linker, "Treasures of The Nile," acrylic and oil pastel. Tom Linker, Sandra Phillips Gallery

Lavender Mist: Gay Men in Contemporary Art in Colorado

Queer City of the Plains: An Artistic Look at Denver’s LGBTQ History

McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue

Through August 30

Limited timed entry by appointment beginning Monday, June 15

Happily, Lavender Mist and Queer City of the Plains will both be open to small groups of up to eight people by timed-entry appointments, beginning Monday, June 15. Two-hour slots are offered at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. daily; reserve online. The exhibitions would have been a focal point of Denver’s annual Pride Fest in Civic Center Park, and now it still can be—on a smaller scale. A date hasn’t been set yet, but there is talk of a formal opening reception in August that should be memorable. As Lavender Mist co-curator Michael Paglia remarks, “Just think of the outfits at the opening!”

