The Ten Best Halloween Events for Adults Today

Here are ten of the best things to do in and around town today:
Spookadelia 4: The Curse of Novo Ita
Sunday, October 131, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
Spookadelia is back at Spectra Art Space. The Curse of Novo Ita is the immersive, introspective fourth installment of the Spookadelia Series from the artists, makers and mover-shakers who brought you Novo Ita and Spookadelia 1,2 and 3, along with some new surprise artists making their Spookadelia debut.
"Guests who are brave enough to help lift the curse of Novo Ita will have to learn the art of rift walking and reassemble the artifact needed to save the city," organizers promise. "They will face many trials as they travel into the home of lost souls known as the Dimension of Mirrors, surpass the allure of power and wealth on the Plane of Fallen Kings, and come face to face with the darkest realms of themselves in the Miasma of Inner Monsters. Once they have assembled the artifact, they will use their newfound magic to lift the curse of Novo Ita." Okay, then! The show will repeat November 3, and tickets are $30 ($12 kids); book your time here.
Fright Fest
Sunday, October 31, noon to 10 p.m.
Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle
Enjoy hair-raising shenanigans every Saturday this month at Fright Fest, but fair warning: While costumes are encouraged, no fake weapons and no costume masks are allowed for those over ten. From noon to 5 p.m., the family-friendly spot includes a trick-or-treat trail and themed activities. After KiddieLand closes at 6 p.m., get ready to howl in fright as creatures go bump in the night — with three haunted attractions for those twelve and up and adult rides. Tickets start at $44.99, which includes an all-day pass to the amusement park. Get yours here.
Kaidan+: Something Strange and Spectral
Sunday, October 31, 2 p.m.
University Theatre, University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado Boulder
Just in time for Halloween, CU Boulder’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents Kaidan+, a multicultural round robin of seven globe-trotting ghost stories performed Kabuki-style against otherworldly sets. See the next generation of actors practice their skills in this elegantly spooky student production; get the show schedule through November 7 and tickets, $22, here.
Monster to Midnight
Sunday, October 31, 6 p.m. to midnight
Denver Pavilions, 500 16th Street Mall
See creepy creations, interact with characters and have a ghoulish good time at this downtown creep-fest. The show features Distortions Unlimited's "Monster Makers," and many of the beasts showcased are from popular movies and television shows. Buy a family four-pack for $99, or individual tickets starting at $35, $27 for kids six to eleven, and free for those under six; get yours here.
Halloween Movie at Ironton
Through Sunday, October 31, dusk
Ironton Distillery and Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place
You’re not the partying type, but you’d still like to put on a costume and have an evening out? Ironton’s got you covered with a spooky film screening outdoors in a heated tent. For a good night’s sleep with no bad dreams afterward, try Beetlejuice on October 31. No ticket needed, but seating is first come, first served. Find info here.
13th Floor Haunted House
Sunday, October 31, 6 to 10 p.m.
3400 East 52nd Avenue
This spooky spot is best for kids twelve and up, since there are a lot of dark spots, flashing lights and werewolves and vampires roaming about. Tickets start at $19.99, but there are so many things to add on that a savvy Halloween celebration will want the platinum VIP pass for $109, which covers not only the three-part haunted house, but ax-throwing, escape rooms and the Blitz Bowl. Plus, you can skip the line, which gets longer and longer the closer we get to Halloween; purchase tickets online.
Hallow-Tiki Dance Party
Sunday, October 31, 7 p.m. to midnight
Adrift, 218 South Broadway
This second annual dance party will kick off a DJ bumping tropical house music from 7 to 10 p.m.; MC Gee will take over for karaoke until midnight. Other festivities include a costume contest, specialty cocktails, pizza and a Bacardi/Santa Teresa grab bag with swag and a special gift. Tickets are $20 and limited; get yours here.
Lizzie
Sunday, October 31, 7:30 p.m.
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Before dismissing Lizzie as a good old true-story melodrama about the woman who notoriously gave her mother and father forty whacks each with an ax in 1892, think again. The musical with a rock score turns out to be fronted by a six-piece band led by four angry women. Will there be murders? Absolutely, but there will be plenty of musical backup, too. Forge Light Theatreworks closes out the run with a final Borden soirée after Sunday's show; get tickets, $35, here.
Your Mom's Halloween Costume Contest and Boogie Bash
Sunday, October 31, 8 p.m.
Your Mom's House, 608 East 13th Avenue
Trance DJ Hypno Army, trap DJ W3RK and DJ Daddy and Bae Be Kyle perform at this Halloween bash. Prizes for the costume contest include guest list and a plus-one for all 2022 Your Mom's House shows (first place), $300 cash prize (second place), $100 cash prize (third place) and $100 bar tab (fourth place). Tickets are $15 plus fees; get them here.
Broadway Bazaar Halloween Spooktacular
Sunday, October 31, 9 p.m.
Bar Standard/Milk Bar, 1037 Broadway
A Grave Affair
Sunday, October 31, 9 p.m.
Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway
The Broadway Bazaar lineup ($10 plus fees) includes CHKLZ (featuring Dread Ned and Zed Ned of Okilly Dokilly) and DJ Reubot on the main stage, DJ Rascer in the Polka Dot Room, DJ Teaze in the Dark Room, and Gregg Ziemba's Acid Jazz Jam Spooky Edition in the Red Room. Across the street at Club Vinyl, A Grave Affair ($10 plus fees) features resident DJ Slave1 spinning goth, industrial and darkwave, with special guest Tommy Secosky, a resident at Los Angeles's Bar Sinister. There's also a costume contest with a $500 first prize.