Theater of the Mind, and More Immersive Art to See in Denver

It's been a summer of immersion, and although several installations are set to close in early September, the immersive event of the year is finally here: David Byrne's long-awaited Theater of the Mind is now at York Street Yards.
Other immersive events will continue their runs, and there are still more to look forward to. Grande Experiences, which was behind the immersive exhibit Van Gogh Alive (not to be confused with Lighthouse Art Space's Immersive Van Gogh), has announced it is opening a permanent immersive exhibition on popular surrealist artist Salvador Dali at Stanley Marketplace. Dali Alive debuts at The Lume on October 21; tickets are available now. And tickets are also on sale for Denver Immersive Gathering DIG 2022, a major confab for immersive artists and fans that will run from November 4 to 6. Get more information on here.
In the meantime, here are ten ways to immerse yourself in art right now:
Theater of the Mind
Through December 18
York Street Yards, 3887 Steele Street
David Byrne, of Talking Heads fame, and writer Mala Gaonkar co-created this neuroscience-inspired immersive show, which has been much anticipated since its original dates were postponed because of COVID. The 15,000-square-foot installation will interact with every one of your senses as you follow a Guide, who "will question how beliefs, memories and even our identities are less fixed than we think," according to the website. Prepare for a mind-bending experience, as it also warns: "Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time. You may not be who you think you are. But we’re all in it together." Tickets are $55 and up. Immersive Van Gogh
Through November
Lighthouse Art Space, 3900 Elati Street
This Lighthouse Immersive show that premiered last October has been so successful that it's been extended, now for the second time, through November. See Vincent van Gogh's most famous works pixelated and splashed across the walls to music composed specifically for the exhibit. The whole show is designed by David Korins, who is best-known for his stage sets for Broadway hits such as Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. Tickets start at $39.99. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light
Through November
Lighthouse Art Space, 3900 Elati Street
We can't help but notice that Lighthouse Immersive has a thing for showcasing dead people who can't comment on its exhibitions. But this time, the subject isn't an artist: Amateur Egyptologists will be pleased to see that the experience focuses on King Tut. The visuals in this show showcase the Amduat, a religious funerary papyrus also known as the Book of the Hidden Chamber, which is considered the oldest illustrated text. Follow King Tut's passage through the afterlife as he journeys to bring his people "eternal light and prosperity." Tickets are $29.99 to $35.
Novo Ita: The Festival of Spirit
Through September 30
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
Spectra Art Space's narrative-driven, immersive exhibit brings visitors into the world of Novo Ita, a city lush with psychedelic and botanical-inspired art. Filling several rooms, Spectra has enlisted local artists whose work can also be seen in Meow Wolf's Convergence Station, as well as guest artist Marina Fini, whose work can be seen in Meow Wolf's Santa Fe and Las Vegas locations. Showcasing tactile puzzles as well as augmented reality experiences, visitors will uncover the story behind the solar-punk-inspired city. As the gallery says, "This is so much more than a selfie museum." Tickets are $20.Jurassic World: The Exhibition
Through September 5
Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive
Inspired by the blockbuster film Jurassic World, this immersive exhibition takes visitors through a 20,000-square-foot jungle of dinosaurs. Learn about different species and their evolution while you dive into the world's pre-human era. "Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to roam among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with baby dinosaurs, including 'Bumpy,' from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous," says an announcement for the show, which opened March 2. This exhibit is perfect for kids or anyone else who loves dinosaurs. Tickets run from $19.50 to $94.50.
The Dr. Seuss Experience
Now through September 5
Centennial Promenade, 9555 East County Line Road, Centennial
This Dr. Seuss-themed show is another kid-friendly immersive experience. Kilburn Live has partnered with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to provide a "multisensory experience [that] will transport guests into the pages of the beloved stories and allow them to interact with their favorite characters," according to an announcement. "Visitors will step inside the narratives of treasured Dr. Seuss books like The Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who! and The Lorax, as well as several other timeless classics." Tickets start at $28, and other runs have sold out.
Lumonics Immersed
Saturdays, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue
The Lumonics art collective started offering immersive experiences decades ago, long before the immersive concept was exploited by companies that realized it was the perfect way to capitalize on iPhone-wielding influencers. Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, which is devoted to the light sculptures of the late Mel and Dorothy Tanner, now offers weekly editions of Lumonics Immersed, an event designed to provide healing while the sculptures' glowing lights pulsate to ethereal music produced by Dorothy and composer Marc Billard, the Lumonics studio's creative director. "Dorothy used to call it a vacation from yourself," Barry Raphael, the gallery's archivist, told Westword last year. Tickets are $20.
Electric Gamebox
Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
825 Albion Street
An immersive gaming experience awaits at Electric Gamebox. With reservations, up to six people can play "hypnotic games (created by its in-house game studio) in interactive digital smart rooms or 'Gamebox' gaming pods. You can travel to Mars and play trivia with aliens, hunt spies in the Psychedelic Mansion, or test your memory in the Tip-Tap Memory Challenge," according to its press release. Electric Gamebox has also partnered with Rovio Entertainment to bring an immersive version of Angry Birds to its gaming rooms, where you'll be able to experience the popular mobile game like never before. Players wear motion tracking sensors and use touch screens that turn Angry Birds into a collaborative, friendly competition. General admission tickets are $24.99 for thirty minutes' play and $34.99 for sixty minutes; junior (eleven and under) tickets run $19.99 and $29.99.
The Friends Experience: "The One in Denver"
Through September 5
Cherry Creek West, 2500 East First Avenue
Immerse yourself in nostalgia for your favorite ’90s sitcom at The Friends Experience, which opened on June 16 and runs through September 5. Created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television Group and Superfly X, the installation includes twelve rooms brimming with nostalgia, such as the theme-song fountain and Monica's kitchen. Tickets are $42.50, with discounts for students, seniors and children.