All the Immersive Art to See in Denver This Fall

Denver continues to be immersed in immersive arts experiences, with more to come.
Opening at Spectra Art Space on Saturday, October 8, is Spookadelia: The Wakening, a narrative-driven, immersive masterpiece with performance artists from Elevated Circus and immersive installations by artists including Spectra veteran Marina Fini. This is the fifth part of Spectra Art Space's Spookadelia series; according to the gallery, The Wakening dives into "the human condition and our relationship with self while providing a fresh take on art consumption and the haunted experience." Tickets start at $12.
Lighthouse Art Space is adding more immersive shows to its repertoire, with Immersive Monet & The Impressionists opening November 18 and closing January 2; tickets are available now. Lighthouse will also present Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle from November 19 through December 31. The projections will depict scenes of the ballet to Tchaikovsky's score; tickets are available.
Grande Experiences, the entity behind the immersive exhibit Van Gogh Alive (not to be confused with Lighthouse's Immersive Van Gogh), has announced that it's opening a permanent immersive exhibition on popular surrealist artist Salvador Dalí at Stanley Marketplace. Dalí Alive debuts at The Lume at the Stanley on October 21; tickets are available now.
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is the event of the year for fans of the popular Netflix series, as well as immersive aficionados. Starting October 30, you can wear your best for your high-society debut at The Brighton, which has been transformed into Bridgerton paradise, as you interact with actors, drink cocktails and take photos in rooms recognizable from the show. Tickets are available now.
Tickets are also on sale for Denver Immersive Gathering DIG 2022, a major confab for immersive artists and fans that will run from November 4 to November 6. Get more information on that event here.
Theater of the Mind
Through December 18
York Street Yards, 3887 Steele Street
David Byrne, of Talking Heads fame, and writer Mala Gaonkar co-created this neuroscience-inspired immersive show, which has been much anticipated since its original dates were postponed because of COVID. The 15,000-square-foot installation will interact with every one of your senses as you follow a Guide, who "will question how beliefs, memories and even our identities are less fixed than we think," according to the website. Prepare for a mind-bending experience, as that site also warns: "Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time. You may not be who you think you are. But we’re all in it together." Tickets are $55 and up. Immersive Van Gogh
Through November
Lighthouse Art Space, 3900 Elati Street
This Lighthouse Immersive show that premiered last October has been so successful that it's been extended, now for the second time, through November. See Vincent van Gogh's most famous works pixelated and splashed across the walls to music composed specifically for the exhibit. The whole show is designed by David Korins, best known for his stage sets for Broadway hits such as Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. Tickets start at $39.99. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light
Through November
Lighthouse Art Space, 3900 Elati Street
We can't help but notice that Lighthouse Immersive has a thing for showcasing dead people who can't comment on its exhibitions. But this time, the subject isn't an artist: Amateur Egyptologists will be pleased to see that the experience focuses on King Tut. The visuals showcase the Amduat, a religious funerary papyrus also known as the Book of the Hidden Chamber, which is considered the oldest illustrated text. Follow King Tut's passage through the afterlife as he journeys to bring his people "eternal light and prosperity." Tickets are $29.99 to $35.
Lumonics Immersed
Saturdays, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue
The Lumonics art collective started offering immersive experiences decades ago, long before the immersive concept was exploited by companies that realized it was the perfect way to capitalize on iPhone-wielding influencers. Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, which is devoted to the light sculptures of the late Mel and Dorothy Tanner, now offers weekly editions of Lumonics Immersed, an event designed to provide healing while the sculptures' glowing lights pulsate to ethereal music produced by Dorothy and composer Marc Billard, the Lumonics studio's creative director. "Dorothy used to call it a vacation from yourself," Barry Raphael, the gallery's archivist, told Westword last year. Tickets are $20.
Meow Wolf Adulti-Verse
First and last Wednesday of the month, through December 7; 5 to 10 p.m.
Convergence Station, 1338 First Street
Want to experience Convergence Station without whining kids? Here's your chance! The Adulti-Verse includes music and beverages to enjoy while you explore the dazzling, immersive worlds of Meow Wolf. Just be sure not to miss out on these spots while you're there. Tickets are $49.
Electric Gamebox
Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
825 Albion Street
An immersive gaming experience awaits at Electric Gamebox. With reservations, up to six people can play "hypnotic games (created by its in-house game studio) in interactive digital smart rooms or 'Gamebox' gaming pods. You can travel to Mars and play trivia with aliens, hunt spies in the Psychedelic Mansion, or test your memory in the Tip-Tap Memory Challenge," according to its press release. Electric Gamebox has also partnered with Rovio Entertainment to bring an immersive version of Angry Birds to its gaming rooms, where you'll be able to experience the popular mobile game like never before. Players wear motion tracking sensors and use touch screens that turn Angry Birds into a collaborative, friendly competition. General admission tickets are $24.99 for thirty minutes' play and $34.99 for sixty minutes; junior (eleven and under) tickets run $19.99 and $29.99.