Theater of the Mind Extends Its Stay in Denver, and More Immersive Art to See

Denver continues to be immersed in immersive arts experiences, with more to come. And some are even staying around longer than planned: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar's Theater of the Mind, which was slated to close December 18, has extended its stay at York Street Yards through January 22 due to popular demand.
Lighthouse Art Space is adding more immersive shows to its repertoire, with Immersive Monet & The Impressionists opening November 18; tickets are available now. Lighthouse will also present Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle from November 19 through December 31. The projections will depict scenes of the ballet to Tchaikovsky's score; tickets are available.
But there are plenty of immersive art experiences that have already opened. Here's a starter set:
Spookadelia: The Wakening
Through January
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
This narrative-driven, immersive masterpiece showcases a spooky scavenger hunt, performance artists from Elevated Circus and immersive installations by artists such as Spectra veteran Marina Fini. This is the fifth installment in Spectra Art Space's Spookadelia series, and owner Sadie Young says she created this iteration's narrative around Jungian philosophy and dreams. Read more about her concept here. Tickets start at $12.
Dalí Alive
Through January 29
The Lume, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Grande Experiences, the entity behind the immersive exhibit Van Gogh Alive (not to be confused with Lighthouse's Immersive Van Gogh), has opened an immersive exhibition on popular surrealist artist Salvador Dalí at Stanley Marketplace. Trip through the mind of one of history's most trippy painters. Tickets are $47.35 and up.
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Through December 18
The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Boulevard
This is the event of the year for fans of the popular Netflix series, as well as immersive aficionados. Wear your best for your high-society debut at The Brighton, which has been transformed into Bridgerton paradise, as you interact with actors, drink cocktails and take photos in rooms that re-create sets. "This show, in particular, is a level above anything else that we’ve done," Non Plus Ultra founder Jordan Langer told us ahead of its opening; tickets are $39 to $134.
Theater of the Mind
Through January 22
York Street Yards, 3887 Steele Street
David Byrne, of Talking Heads fame, and writer Mala Gaonkar co-created this neuroscience-inspired immersive show, which has been much anticipated since its original dates were postponed because of COVID. The 15,000-square-foot installation will interact with every one of your senses as you follow a Guide, who "will question how beliefs, memories and even our identities are less fixed than we think," according to the website. Prepare for a mind-bending experience, as that site also warns: "Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time. You may not be who you think you are. But we’re all in it together." Tickets are $55 and up. Immersive Van Gogh
Through January
Lighthouse Art Space, 3900 Elati Street
This Lighthouse Immersive show that premiered last October has been so successful that it's been extended, now for the third time. See Vincent van Gogh's most famous works pixelated and splashed across the walls to music composed specifically for the exhibit. The whole show is designed by David Korins, best known for his stage sets for Broadway hits such as Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. Tickets start at $39.99. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light
Through November 30
Lighthouse Art Space, 3900 Elati Street
We can't help but notice that Lighthouse Immersive has a thing for showcasing dead people who can't comment on its exhibitions. But this time, the subject isn't an artist: Amateur Egyptologists will be pleased to see that the experience focuses on King Tut. The visuals showcase the Amduat, a religious funerary papyrus also known as the Book of the Hidden Chamber, which is considered the oldest illustrated text. Follow King Tut's passage through the afterlife as he journeys to bring his people "eternal light and prosperity." Tickets are $29.99 to $35.
Lumonics Immersed
Saturdays, 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue
The Lumonics art collective started offering immersive experiences decades ago, long before the immersive concept was exploited by companies that realized it was the perfect way to capitalize on iPhone-wielding influencers. Lumonics Light and Sound Gallery, which is devoted to the light sculptures of the late Mel and Dorothy Tanner, now offers weekly editions of Lumonics Immersed, an event designed to provide healing while the sculptures' glowing lights pulsate to ethereal music produced by Dorothy and composer Marc Billard, the Lumonics studio's creative director. "Dorothy used to call it a vacation from yourself," Barry Raphael, the gallery's archivist, told Westword last year. Tickets are $20.
Meow Wolf Adulti-Verse
First and last Wednesday of the month, through December 7:15 to 10 p.m.
Convergence Station, 1338 First Street
Want to experience Convergence Station without whining kids? Here's your chance! The Adulti-Verse includes music and beverages to enjoy while you explore the dazzling, immersive worlds of Meow Wolf. Just be sure not to miss out on these spots while you're there. Tickets are $49.
Immersive Gamebox
Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
825 Albion Street
With reservations, up to six people can play "hypnotic games (created by its in-house game studio) in interactive digital smart rooms or 'Gamebox' gaming pods. You can travel to Mars and play trivia with aliens, hunt spies in the Psychedelic Mansion, or test your memory in the Tip-Tap Memory Challenge," according to its press release. Immersive Gamebox has also partnered with Rovio Entertainment to bring an immersive version of Angry Birds to its gaming rooms, where you'll be able to experience the popular mobile game like never before. Players wear motion tracking sensors and use touch screens that turn Angry Birds into a collaborative, friendly competition. General admission tickets are $24.99 for thirty minutes' play and $34.99 for sixty minutes; junior (eleven and under) tickets run $19.99 and $29.99.