Venezuelan Comic Rebeca Trejo Presents Spanish Standup Acts in ¡Me Meo! Comedy Series



"It's a place where Latino comedians can practice a routine in their native tongue," she says. "When you do comedy in your own language, we're all in on the joke together. It kind of feels like we're laughing together and serving as a mirror for the immigrant experience in the United States."







"All of the ¡Me Meo! takes its name from a common Latin American phrase that translates to "I'm pissing myself." Trejo has hosted two installations of the series so far, and she hopes to keep it going as a way to create "a local Spanish comedy circuit for Denver," she says."All of the standup comedy that's being consumed by Latinos here, it's coming from acts that are traveling across the United States," Trejo notes. "It's nothing local, because there's not a local scene. That's basically what I'm trying to create."

The third installment of ¡Me Meo! is slated for Thursday, August 8, at the Denver Comedy Lounge, with local comedians Daniel Martinez, Miriam Moreno, G Joe McKenna and Israel Avila, who all have connections to Spanish-speaking countries such as Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. While they each have a different style, they can all joke about their experience coming to the United States, learning English and looking for work here.



"It's people from all over Latin America who have moved here in hopes of pursuing a better life," Trejo says. "It's a growing market. Standup in Spanish is going to be a monster in a couple of years in the United States because there's such a huge migration of Hispanics, of Latinos into the United States right now. We're beginning to sell out comedy clubs. We're beginning to headline iconic places."



Trejo will also perform. In May, she was one of eight Latinas on the bill at the Netflix Is a Joke festival, and she's done gigs at local venues like the Denver Improv and Comedy Works . She says her jokes relate to her experience of being a mom and an immigrant.

"I come from Venezuela, from Communism, from a third-world country. This is nonexistent there," she says. "If you say your opinion about something that goes against the government, you literally go to prison."

During her performances, Trejo often addresses the crisis in Venezuela and migration from that country. Since the last show, the Venezuela elections created tension not only in that country, but here in Colorado, too.

Trejo still has family in Venezuela, including dozens of cousins that she worries about every day, she says. Most Latin American immigrants to the United States have left relatives behind, and she hopes that ¡Me Meo! brings them together in a new kind of family.