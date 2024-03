The Yuk Stops Here: Why Is Comedy Booming in Denver?

"I think Denver has always been great for comedy because it's a smart city but it's not an industry town," says comedian Adam Cayton-Holland , a Denver native and formerstaffer known for his work with the comedy trio the Grawlix and its web TV series, Those Who Can't , as well as for his solo efforts and founding the High Plains Comedy Festival . "So no one is at shows because they might see a famous person, or some huge drop-in from a massive comic, or the next person to make; they're just there to see funny comedy. So they're an incredibly honest barometer of whether a joke works or not. Denver crowds are some of the best in the country, because they're ready to laugh, but they're discerning. I think that's why Denver churns out so many good comics and punches above its weight."

Cayton-Holland is proud of the indie comedy scene that he and his friends, including Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl , kicked off in Denver. Because they had yet to earn regular stage time at Comedy Works, the ambitious group started doing its own shows."Alt-comedy in the 2000s is a well-documented phenomenon, and I was cognizant of it and wanted to emulate things I had seen or heard about in NYC — Luna Lounge [and] Invite Them Up are two shows that come to mind — so we started doing a show called Los Comicos Super Hilariosos at the Old Curtis Street Bar (now Wide Right) and quickly moved on from there to an art gallery/warehouse space called Orange Cat Studios, which is now the bar Matchbox," Cayton-Holland recalls. "That's when things really started to pop. We had an insanely sold-out monthly show, national headliners would pop in — it became a sort of hub for indie, intelligent, outside-of-the-mainstream comedy in Denver."It wasn't just standup, though that was the crux of it, but we would do sketches as well, live and video. We would do a news segment, we would have bands and musicians on the show — lots of left-of-center stuff," he continues. "That led to the Grawlix, which led to our TV show,. ... I helped kick-start an alternative comedy scene in Denver, outside of the clubs — while always playing the clubs, as well. Of that, I'm quite proud. Denver now has one of the more robust indie comedy scenes in the country, with showcase shows all over the city every night of the week, as well as many other alternative comedy clubs, in addition to Comedy Works. Comedy Works paved the way for everything by making Denver this comedy-savvy city and being one of the best comedy clubs in the country, so the appetite for comedy was there."