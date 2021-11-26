Where to Shop Local on Small Business Saturday Weekend

If you love to shop — and even if you just have to shop — this is your time to pay back the small businesses that keep Denver hipper and more eclectic, in spite of creeping development and incoming cookie-cutter stores. Shopping on Small Business Saturday is a mutual love-fest, when the money you spend doesn’t leave your community and shop owners greet you like an old friend.
All you have to do on Small Business Saturday is walk into your favorite locally owned boutique, bookstore, toy shop, pet supply or any other neighborhood retailer you love and buy something. Or go big and hit any one of the holiday markets and hometown shopping celebrations listed below, many of which actually start today, November 26:
Small Business Saturday Weekend
Pearl Street Mall, between Eighth and 20th streets, Boulder
Friday, November 26, through Sunday, November 28
The Pearl Street Mall might have toned up over the last twenty years, but the Downtown Boulder retail corridor can still claim more than 100 locally owned shops in the mix, which amounts to more than 70 percent of retailers along the thoroughfare. Let’s keep them there: Skip Black Friday and save your buying power for the little guys who make shopping friendlier, more interesting, personalized and local-centric. Find a map of businesses joining in the Saturday deals here.
Small Business Weekend, Cherry Creek North
University to Steele Street, between First and Third avenues
Friday, November 26, though Sunday, November 28
Cherry Creek North is a compact space stuffed with what seems like miles of retail paradise. There are 175 small-business boutiques, gift shops, galleries, eateries, fair-trade emporiums and home-decor establishments packed into a walkable sixteen-block area, many of which will be offering giveaways and deals over the weekend. And if that's not enough, the Cherry Creek Holiday Market is open for business at Fillmore Plaza. Go to the website for a listing and map of businesses to visit.
Beaver Creek Holiday Market
Beaver Creek Village, Beaver Creek
Friday, November 26, through Sunday, November 28, 1 to 5 p.m.
You’re up I-70? No worries. You can shop small over Small Business Saturday weekend at Beaver Creek, where a hand-picked selection of vendors will be peddling in the afternoons. Santa will also be standing by for photo ops.
SoSu Artist Collective Holiday Studio Sale
Streets at Southglenn, 6851 South Vine Street, Centennial
Friday, November 26, through Sunday, November 28
The South Suburban Artist Collective lends an artsy vibe to SouthGlenn’s homegrown retail mix, offering original art from seven members, as well as $29 pre-packaged art-box care packages with a focus on creativity. Visit this weekend and next for holiday deals.
The Zone Marketplace
725 Santa Fe Drive
Black Friday: November 26, noon to 6 p.m.
Small Business Saturday: November 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Zone Marketplace, a retail incubator in the Lincoln/La Alma Park neighborhood, gives small businesses a leg up by offering inexpensive storefront space. Currently, six businesses selling handmade soaps, beard care products and apparel are ready to welcome shoppers in person at the shop or take orders online at the website.
American Field Après Ski Holiday Market
Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street
Friday, November 26, through Sunday, November 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
American Field is setting up its Après Ski Holiday Market again this year in the Dairy Block Alley, to run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 26 through December 19. You’ll find a mixture of Colorado and national retailers selling clothing, home goods and other delights while being entertained by the Jingle Belles carolers, visited by Santa and snarfing food and drink specials. That’s holiday spirit!
Olde Town Arvada Holiday Makers Market
Olde Town Square, 5700 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Friday, November 26, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Small Business Saturday Kickoff: Saturday, November 27, 10:30 a.m.
Olde Town Arvada Tree Lighting: Saturday, November 27, 5 to 7 p.m.
Now that Olde Town Square has been reimagined as a pedestrian mall, with street closures, outdoor activities and open-container ordinances in effect, a new full-blown makers market will bloom there for the holiday shopping season, from the day after Thanksgiving until December 18. On Small Business Saturday, get revved up for the market before the gate opens with free coffee and breakfast tacos for the first 100 shoppers to show up; after the market closes, switch gears for Olde Town’s Christmas Tree Lighting celebration, which begins at 5 p.m. with a parade through the streets led by marching band Guerrilla Fanfare. It all ends at the square for the tree lighting and hot cocoa warm-up beside new fire pits, a mini-golf course and a curling rink. Curling? Drop by and find out.
Christmas in the Rockies
Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Friday, November 26; Saturday, November 27; and Sunday, November 28, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Metro Denver Farmers’ Markets' Christmas in the Rockies craft show is coming to Aspen Grove this season, with a down-to-earth selection of vendors selling locally sourced prepared foods and goodies, children’s books and games, toys, holiday decor, jewelry, dog treats and other giftables. Everything’s indoors, so you won’t need to bundle up. The market continues weekends through December 23 (and daily December 20-23).
Cheerful Vintage Holiday Pop-Up Shop
BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street
Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At the BRDG Project gallery on Platte Street, one group of shows will be ending this weekend to make way for new ones opening on First Friday in December. But first, artist and apron collector EllynAnne Geisel’s Cheerful Vintage Pop-Up, an eclectic market of old books and magazines, used decor, linens and aprons, will give clues about her upcoming Tie One On exhibition. Peruse Geisel’s vintage and goods through December 29, but the best pickings are first come, first served.
Holiday POP! Gallery
1421 Pearl Street, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder
Friday, November 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (and continuing weekends through Christmas)
The Boulder visual-arts organization Open Studios takes advantage of temporary spaces on the market to mount pop-ups; this holiday season, you’ll find eighty or more member artists (and others living and/or working in Boulder County) selling original works in a vacant space handily located on the Pearl Street Mall. Kids will be well occupied with family-oriented make-and-take activities while you shop.
Bag of Colfax
colfaxave.com
Saturday, November 27, starting at midnight
The Colfax Ave Business Improvement District (BID) is making it easy to shop local this holiday season with the sale of its second annual Bag of Colfax, filled with items from the strip. Pay $60 for five-to-seven products, or $75 for a VIP bag that includes an upcycled tote bag made from vintage Colfax street banners. Find out more here.
Horseshoe Holiday Market Globeville
Former Salvation Army Headquarters, 4751 Broadway
Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Horseshoe remains quintessential in its non-glitzy approach to running a handmade market. What makes it all work is in the curation and the idea that quality merchandise and a pleasant atmosphere is really all you need to keep customers coming back. More than 100 vendors will show up this year at the Horseshoe’s newest location in Globeville (there’s a smaller market next weekend at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton), accompanied by food trucks, live music and a bar. Free, but a $5 donation is requested.
Eighth Annual Tennyson/Berkeley Small Business Holiday Passport Crawl
Tennyson Street businesses, between 35th and 46th avenues
Saturday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (return passports to Jolly Goods, 4020 Tennyson Street, by 6 p.m. December 4)
The annual Tennyson/Berkeley Small Business Holiday Passport Crawl is back for another year, offering a fun invitation to stroll the stretch, shopping and looking for special deals, while collecting at least five stamps on a passport you pick up at Jolly Goods, 4020 Tennyson Street. Turn it back in by December 4, and you could win a gift basket with an item from each of the fifteen participating businesses.
True Artisan Pop-up
True RiNo, 2621 Larimer Street
Saturday, November 27, noon to 6 p.m.
The newest True Boutique is hosting a last-minute pop-up market for Small Business Saturday, with all sorts of artsy stationery, cards, prints, flower pots and other sweet gift items by local makers.
RiNo Holiday Bazaar
Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Denver Bazaar is at Zeppelin Station in RiNo for Small Business Saturday weekend, with eighty or more artisans and makers on board, along with pop-up bars, live music and, of course, the location’s handy food hall right inside the building waiting for folks to get hungry from all that shopping. It’s free to shop, but as usual for the Bazaar, there are ticketed options, including drink tokens, Bottomless Bluegrass on Saturday (with or without alcohol) and Mixes & Mimosas with DJ Polyphoni on Sunday. Buy in advance at Eventbrite.
Small Business Saturdays
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Saturday, November 27
Because the local businesses and management at Stanley Marketplace love their shoppers, the newfangled food hall and shopping mall is extending Small Business Saturday-style perks and discounts every Saturday for four weeks, through December 18. Check Stanley’s Holiday Magic event schedule for more events happening throughout the holiday season.
Holiday Art Market
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28, noon to 5 p.m.
A dozen or more local artists and makers will be standing at the ready, waiting for walk-in buyers on Small Business Saturday and the lesser-known Artists Sunday at the Firehouse Art Center. Why? Because a gift of original art chosen for a special person can be a life-changer during a season when many folks turn morose rather than jolly. Firehouse also offers gift certificates for shoppers who feel less confident about choosing art for someone else; pick one up in the gallery shop or online. They are good not only for art purchases, but also class registrations.
Holiday Outdoor Market and Grand Opening
Park Hill Treasures, 6035 East Colfax Avenue
Saturday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., RSVP at Eventbrite
Denver Maker’s Market is bringing a mix of local artisans, crafters, farmers and other vendors to Park Hill Treasures, a brand-new Mayfair neighborhood antique emporium that’s hosting its grand opening the same day. Shop the pop-up outdoors and the new store indoors for a super-powered Small Business Saturday at one address.
Mercado Mistletoe Holiday Store
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Saturday, November 27, 2 to 9.30 p.m., Sunday, November 28, noon to 6 p.m.
The Mercado Mistletoe Holiday Store debuts on Small Business Saturday with a homey collection of multicultural indie makers and artisans whose vendor booths will then be open Wednesdays through Sundays through Christmas Eve.
Shop Small Saturday 2021
Curate: A Local Mercantile, 8242 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Saturday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Curate: A Local Mercantile takes the “small” part of Small Business Saturday seriously by dedicating its celebration to young entrepreneurs who are entering the retail business world. Six kid-run micro-businesses — Something Creative crochet and candles, Sewing With Smiles handmade bags, Little Sista Treats sweets, Soleil & Co. art sweatshirts, LightnerDesigns art and GatorTailz neck gators — will be showcased in their own pop-up shops. See the schedule online.
Small Business Saturday
Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue
Saturday, November 27, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The creative small businesses of Edgewater Public Market will be rising early for the market’s 9 a.m. opening time with big deals to share — and to give you a great start, Get Right's Bakery is hosting a bread and pastry pop-up from 9 a.m. to noon or sell-out.
Bella Luna’s Handmade Holiday Market
Bella Luna Gifts & Gallery, 2045 Downing Street
Opening Reception and Open House: Saturday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lovely Bella Luna, a gift shop just a stone’s throw from St. Joseph Hospital, is hosting a reception on Small Business Saturday for its Handmade Holiday Market, an array of local fine art, fair-trade crafts and ornaments, cards, handcrafted crosses and scads of jewelry. Beverages and holiday cookies will be served.
A Very Vintage Christmas Holiday Open House
Kitschy Witch Vintage, 3494 South Broadway, Englewood
Saturday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kitschy Witch is that store where you find little gems from Christmases past: flocked red reindeer, vintage greeting cards, a 1960s Ouija board, metal toys and holiday figurines like Grandma used to have, to name a few. They’ve been gussying up for the holidays all week for a Small Business Saturday open house chock-full of more of the same. Can’t make it? On Sunday, the shop is hosting a live sale on Instagram at @kitschywitchvintage.
Life-by-Hand Artisan Market
Larimer Lounge, 2719 Larimer Street
Saturday, November 27, noon to 6 p.m.
Life-by-Hand, a group that refers to itself as “a small collection of fine & funky life-by-hand’ers,” will be hosting a pair of cool artisan markets this season at the Larimer Lounge, the first happening on Small Business Saturday. Wares include repurposed clothing by Rivka, porcelain by Lauren Sievers, altered book art by Valerie Savarie, paintings by Nicole Korbe, ceramic animals by Naomi Nickerson and other beautiful handmade gifts, with a second round of merch coming to the Larimer on December 11.