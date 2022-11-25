Small Business Saturday (and Friday and Sunday) Markets for Keeping It Local

Maybe you feel like staying inside; maybe you’ve gotten used to shopping online. But consider this: Small Business Saturday and its artsy cousin, Artist Sunday, give you a wonderful reason to venture out and rediscover the joy of shopping IRL. Shopping local is an act of community that you can feel good about, a counter to the overwhelming automatic spending and greed let loose in the malls on Black Friday.
So climb out of your shell. Touch something beautiful. Wish a shop clerk a good morning. As this list demonstrates, this weekend is loaded with local and small shopping events to suit everyone’s needs.
Small Business Weekend, Cherry Creek North
Friday, November 25, through Sunday, November 27, during business hours
Cherry Creek North, University Boulevard to Steele Street between First and Third avenues
Cherry Creek North small businesses, 175 strong and counting, will be participating by offering hot new merchandise and special deals throughout the weekend to help fill your shopping bags to the brim. While shopping in the CCN neighborhood, save enough energy to check out the Cherry Creek Holiday Market at Fillmore Square (open until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and until 7 p.m. Sunday), and stick around after dark to enjoy the neighborhood’s Winter Wanderland holiday lighting.
Christmas in the Rockies
Friday, November 25, through Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aspen Grove Shopping Center, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
The big, warm indoor market Christmas in the Rockies returns for the season to Aspen Grove with gifts galore for everyone on your list. It all kicks off on Black Friday, so you might be finding great deals in Aspen Grove shops as well, but keep in mind that market vendors are the smallest of the small when it comes to small-business shopping. Happy hunting!
Shop Small, Support Big Holiday Market
Friday, November 25, through Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Spirit Halloween space, The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Boulevard
LoveLex Boutique hosts a holiday pop-up market over the weekend after Thanksgiving to lure big-box shoppers into something a little more small-business-friendly. Housed in a vacant space last used by Spirit Halloween, the three-day event specializes in affordable clothing, shoes, perfumes and accessories, as well as holiday treats.
D’art & Friends
Simply Small 4
Friday, November 25, noon to 9 p.m., and Saturday, November 26, 1 to 4 p.m.
Opening Reception and Holiday Open House: Friday, December 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
D’art Gallery in the Art District on Santa Fe is joining co-ops all around town in saving the last weeks of the year for small works and other holiday shows. D’art is launching two shows: D’art & Friends, a member show with a twist (invited outside artists showing side by side with each member) and an affordable gift show, Simply Small 4. This co-cop will keep it busy throughout the holiday season with artist talks on Saturdays and Sundays before Christmas, extra receptions and extended hours, a Winter Lights Festivus party and an afternoon shoppers’ finale on Christmas Eve.
Olde Town Arvada Holiday Makers Market
Friday, November 25, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 26, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Olde Town Square, 5700 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Olde Town Arvada brings back the Holiday Makers Market pop-up, a multi-weekend, European-style outdoor fair that cycles through different vendors each week. It's opening in tandem with Small Business Saturday, the annual American Express shopping promotion that shines a light on the independent retailers who rely on holiday sales to stay in the game year-round. This market, and others like it, are extra-important for one-person micro-businesses and cottage industries. Arvada’s market continues through the first three weekends in December.
American Field Après Ski Holiday Market
Friday, November 25, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street
Quality brand curator American Field brings back the Après Ski Holiday Market to the heated Dairy Block Alley for a third year of vending resort-friendly gear and clothing, home goods, snack items and other just-right gifts for glamorous ski bums. Shop-local opportunities are well represented, with a selection of Colorado-based vendors augmented by others from across the country. Opening weekend, which encompasses Black Friday and Small Business Saturday (and continues on Sunday), will be a big one, with merchandise as fresh as new powder, but if you miss it, the market runs through the first three weekends in December.
Horseshoe Holiday Market 2022
Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Boulevard
Free (optional $5 donation for Edison and Centennial elementary schools at the door); RSVP at Eventbrite to enter a $50 giveaway
The tried-and-true Horseshoe Holiday Market returns to its quirky old indoor home at the Highlands Masonic Temple, with all its charm intact — along with a fantastic mix of 120 artisans, vintage merchants, makers and micro businesses. If you’re an early bird, you might snag one of fifty Horseshoe holiday totes handed out to the first rush of folks at the door. The rest is pure shopping heaven.
Ninth Annual Tennyson/Berkeley Small Business Holiday Passport Crawl
Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tennyson Street businesses, between 35th and 46th avenues, and up to 50th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard
Holiday shopping’s just a little more fun in northwest Denver, where businesses in the Tennyson/Berkeley retail district team up for an annual passport crawl promotion that moves shoppers in and out of twenty participating independent stores, boutiques and breweries, taking advantage of special offers and deals. The fun begins with a passport card you pick up at any of those locations, to collect stamps from every shop you visit. When you’re done, turn the card in at Jolly Goods, 4020 Tennyson Street, by 6 p.m. December 3, and you’ll be entered in a drawing to win a gift basket of goodies from the combined businesses. And along the way, you’re sure to find plenty of gifts for everyone.
Small Business Saturday at The Bookies
Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Bookies, 4315 East Mississippi Avenue
Glendale-based book shop the Bookies is beloved by children, parents and teachers, with a legacy of more than fifty years in business; BookBar’s Nicole Sullivan took over the store a year ago after original owner Sue Lubeck passed away. The Bookies will be hopping on Small Business Saturday, with double loyalty points on purchases of in-store items, whether purchased in person or online, live game and toy demonstrations, and book signings with five great authors of children’s books every hour on the half-hour, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Candy Canes & Cocktails: A Holiday Open Market and Open House
Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bella Luna Gifts and Gallery, 2045 Downing Street
Bella Luna, Crystal O’Brien’s multi-purpose gallery, artist studio and gift shop with a transcendental leaning, is the perfect example of a local small business to support on Small Business Saturday. Not only that, but O’Brien is also working overtime to make her Holiday Open Market and Open House worth your while. Between the open studios, the readers and healers dishing deals, the shop’s mix of art and artisan works by both local and global fair-trade artists, herbs and incense, and sweet bites and beverages, you’ll be busy all afternoon.
Denver Makers Market Holiday Market: Park Hill
Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Park Hill Treasures, 6035 East Colfax Avenue
Denver Makers Market Holiday Market: Centennial
Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Design Repeats, 8200 South Colorado Boulevard, Centennial
Denver Makers Markets pop up in various Denver-area locations for the holidays, but only two land on Small Business Saturday weekend, at Park Hill Treasures in Denver on Saturday and Design Repeats in Centennial on Sunday. Both promise around seventy vendors, plus food trucks and a chance to win a grand prize giveaway, and the first fifty folks to arrive will get a VIP goodie bag. Admission is free, but an RSVP is required at Eventbrite to be registered for the giveaway.
RiNo Holiday Bazaar
Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
Free admission, with optional 5-Pack Drink Tokens $35 (and other ticketed options)
The Denver Bazaar operates holiday markets at several Denver-area locations in 2022, but only one of them lands on the official start of the retail shopping season. RiNo hosts a free, two-day Bazaar at Zeppelin Station on Small Business Saturday and Artist Sunday, offering eighty curated vendors, fashion trucks and pop-up bars (for an added fee). Along with the Bazaar’s top-notch vendors, Zeppelin Station’s indoor spaces and built-in food bar are additional incentives.
2022 Small Biz Saturday and Artist Sunday Holiday Market
Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
EBCA Arts Extravaganza
Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
380 Main Street, Longmont
Firehouse Art Center stands up for its name and purpose by championing artists — thirteen of them — on Small Business Saturday and Artist Sunday. Better yet, the Firehouse market coincides with East Boulder County Artists, which is throwing a similar sale with member artists and makers, just a few steps away in downtown Longmont. Great minds think alike? Shop the best art Longmont and East Boulder County have to offer.
2022 African Marketplace and Cultural Festival
Saturday, November 26, noon to 4 p.m.
Hillside Community Center, 925 South Institute Street, Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs has an early African Marketplace on Small Business Saturday, in anticipation of the beginning of Kwanzaa exactly a month from now. This one will be an all-out African Festival, with live performances by drummers, dancers, storytellers and spoken-word artists alongside a marketplace offering African-inspired cultural art, clothing and crafts. Get in the Kwanzaa game early!
Small Originals Group Show
Saturday, November 26, noon to 3 p.m.
The Crowd Collective, 4939 Broadway, #58, Boulder
North Boulder’s Crowd Collective combines studios, gallery space and an open-minded attitude about sharing artwork and a safe space with the community. Fourteen emerging and established artists working in many mediums are now residents of the building; along with some local invitees, they will all contribute small works to the gallery’s holiday-ready Small Originals Group Show. The show opens on Small Business Saturday and runs through December 17.
Holiday Sip & Shop Artisan Market
Saturday, November 26, 1 to 5 p.m.
Bonacquisti Wine Company, 4640 Pecos Street
Free, RSVP in advance
If shopping and sipping locally made wine sounds like your style, save the date for Bonacquisti Wine Company’s Holiday Sip & Shop Artisan Market, with ten or so Colorado vendors selling everything from jewelry and leatherwork to homemade soaps and vintage vinyl records. You might also be tempted to pick up a few bottles of wine.
Small Business Saturday Big HoliGay Bazaar
Saturday, November 26, 2 to 8 p.m.
Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake Street
Artist and event planner Christopher La Fleur turned on a dime after the Club Q shootings to turn his Small Business Saturday Big HoliGay Bazaar into a double-duty event: a fantastic market with queer artists, creators, clothiers, jewelers, writers and musicians, as well as a silent auction and live entertainment to benefit Club Q via the Colorado Healing Fund. State representative and Denver mayoral candidate Leslie Herod will kick off the evening with a healing speech. Look for additional HoliGay pop-ups throughout the holiday season.
Android Jones Holiday Sale and Art Auction
Saturday, November 26, 6 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday, November 27, noon to 4 p.m.
Threyda Gallery, 878 Santa Fe Drive, #2
Lyons-based digital-art phenom Android Jones, whose past includes training in fine art and animation at the Ringling School of Art and Design and an internship at Industrial Light and Magic, is known for his finely rendered psychedelic imagery, AR dome shows and projections. Threyda Gallery will host Jones over the weekend for a live art auction on Saturday night, followed on Sunday by a holiday sale.