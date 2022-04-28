Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

As April merges into May, entertainment action abounds around town. Markets — both farmers' and craft — are popping up all over, while new shows crop up at theaters and museums.
See our list of free things to do here and art openings here. Now keep reading for ten events this weekend that are all worth the price of admission:
Venardos Circus
Thursday, April 28, through May 8
Collision Brewing Company, 1436 Skyway Drive, Longmont
A Broadway-style musical circus featuring only human talent, Venardos Circus was created by former Ringling Bros. ringmaster Kevin Venardos. Tickets start at $16.50 for kids, $27 for adults, and they're going fast; an extra show was just added for May 1. See if you can snag one here.
Fireflies
Thursday, April 28, through May 28: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, times vary
Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street
Set in a highly segregated South during the early civil rights movement, playwright Donja R. Love’s Fireflies reflects on how Black folks marching on the front juggled both determination and hopelessness in their battle for equal rights. The character of Olivia, a pastor’s wife who writes his fire-and-brimstone speeches from the shadows of her homemaker’s life, epitomizes the weariness of being caught between the positive and the negative, while always dreaming of setting her children free. Previews start April 28, followed by opening night on April 30; learn more and find tickets, $20 to $50, here.
Untitled: Creative Fusions: Voices Breaking Down Borders
Friday, April 29, 6 to 10 p.m.
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Untitled brings the theme of "Voices Breaking Down Borders" to the Denver Art Museum under the leadership of musician/healer and artist Bianca Mikahn and muralist Danielle SeeWalker, a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The liberating evening will immerse visitors in American cultures of the displaced and underserved, through Indigenous rituals, food, comedy and documentation by film and imagery, as well as Black performance, music, therapies and visuals. It's all tied into the museum’s La Malinche exhibition and its themes of cultural reclamation. The program is included with museum admission; learn more here.
Nebula Ensemble, Sonic Images
Friday, April 29, 7 p.m.
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Colorado’s Nebula Ensemble, a modern experimental chamber group made up of musicians trained at the Lamont School of Music, offers exciting concerts that ultimately send audiences back outside with smiles on their faces. For Sonic Images, the Nebulas are mixing art with music at the People’s Building, including some work purely as visual accompaniment, and in the case of one piece — a watercolor work by artist Jamie Hansen — as the prize in a fundraising silent auction for the ensemble. Find tickets, only $10, online here.
Artma Denver
Saturday, April 30, 6 to 10 p.m.
Denver Design Center, 575 South Broadway
Artma raises funds for the Morgan Adams Foundation, a pediatric oncology-research nonprofit formed in 2001 in memory of six-year-old Morgan Adams, who passed away in 1998 after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor. The biennial benefit showcases the healing power of art by auctioning off more than 200 works by artists both local and national. Want to play, and do some good at the same time? Tickets start at $75 here; be ready to outbid your opponents at the event.
Alexander Foundation Queer Prom
Saturday, April 30, 7 to 11 p.m.
Denver Turnverein, 1570 Clarkson Street
It must be gala season. The Alexander Foundation, a nonprofit serving the LGBTQ+ community through assistance grants, programs and scholarships, is throwing one of its own — a prom, no less — at the Denver Turnverein. No need to dress up, either: In the name of inclusivity that they never experienced in high school, guests are invited to wear what is comfortable and just be themselves, regardless of preferred gender identity. Enjoy an open bar, dancing, appetizers and a silent auction, and just go with the flow. Admission starts at $60, reserve tickets online in advance here.
Psychedelic Club of Denver Comedy Show
Saturday, April 30, 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Join the Psychedelic Club for a comedy show hosted by Billie Jo Gillispie of Out House Comedy Productions, with four more comedians: Wes Williams, Harrison Garcia, Hayley Fisher and Dave Carpenter. Tickets are $15; get yours here.
Carla Fernández Casa de Moda: A Mexican Fashion Manifesto
Sunday, May 1, through September 5
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
The couture brand of Mexican artist and fashion designer Carla Fernández incorporates handmade Indigenous textiles into distinctly modern garb, going directly to the source in a traveling studio to work with master artisans. The exhibition Carla Fernández Casa de Moda examines the Fernández oeuvre from various themes, mapping out and introducing her textile sources and taking closer looks at her patterns, collaborations, collections and activism. Casa de Moda is included with museum admission, ranging from free to $18.
Stories on Stage: Good Day Sunshine
Sunday, May 1, 2 p.m.
Virtual Viewing: Starts Friday, May 6, 7 p.m.; available online indefinitely
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
"Good Day Sunshine" can only mean one thing: Stories on Stage is going bonkers for the Beatles with an all-Fab Four extravaganza of musical reminiscing through stories performed by SoS superstars Sam Gregory, GerRee Hinshaw and Allison Watrous. Be ready to sing like a Beatle yourself: Musical director Matt Bassano will conduct a sing-along to bring the event full circle. After one live performance at Su Teatro, virtual viewing kicks off on the following Friday; tickets are $22 either way. Learn more and reserve seats here.
Denver Record Collectors Expo
Sunday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Delta by Marriott, 10 East 120th Avenue, Northglenn
Some things never go out of style. The Denver Record Collectors Expo from Big K Productions, a 29-year Denver tradition for vinyl and memorabilia geeks, is back for its spring show. And what a show it is: forty dealers, 100 tables, every kind of music and format imaginable, deals (if you hunt) and the kind of communing you can only share with other record collectors. And it’s still $2 at the door, just as it was 29 years ago. Be there or be square.
Do you know of a great event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]