How and Where to Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Denver

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, has a strong following here, for good reason: A deep-rooted Chicano presence in the changing borderlands of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, as well as a newer influx of Mexican immigrants, brought old traditions to newer cities like Denver.The holiday is a loving remembrance of family members and friends who have passed but live closer in the ether for a day or two each year, at least in our minds. That’s why we leave offerings of food and flowers for them to enjoy, and paint our faces to look like skulls. But this is not Latino Halloween-o, and there are rules for celebrating. Have fun and own your sorrow while honoring your ancestors. Paint your face. Create an ofrenda to someone you loved and lost. Carry a candle to march in the dark with your neighbors, and share pan de muerto.Here's how to celebrate Día de los Muertos in and around Denver this year:The main celebration at the Denver Botanic Gardens is on November 6, a full day of ofrenda-making and other crafts, vendors, dancers and a nicho display. It’s also an opportunity to see the monumental fifteen-foot-tall papier-mâché alebrije, Xolotl, a colorful mythological beast from Aztec folklore created by artist Óscar Becerra. Xolotl is accompanied by three giant alebrije friends, all illuminated from inside, that will be on display at dusk during the first week of November. Included with timed-admission tickets.The wandering art gallery of the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council lands at the Arvada Library, among other spots, with a Día de Los Muertos show of works by a group of CHAC artists young and old up through November 4.Community altars and Gigantes (oversized papier-mâché body masks) displayed by downtown Longmont businesses for Día de los Muertos remain on view through First Friday in November, when you can expand your Longmont artwalk to include the seasonal exhibits. Find a list of participating locations online for the self-guided tour.Día de los Muertos Denver-style wouldn’t be complete without a stop in the Art District on Santa Fe, where the Museo de las Americas invites folks inside for a hot-chocolate warm-up with a bite of pan de muerto. Once fortified, you can admire artful altars, paint a sugar skull, enjoy dance and music performances or enter a Catrina costume contest (with separate events for adults and children). Museum admission is free on every First Friday, so this is also the perfect opportunity to catch up with the Museo’s new exhibition,Take a drive up I-70 to Silverthorne on the first Friday of November for Día de los Muertos festivities hosted by Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the Denver cultural group Tonos Latinos, including craft activities, live traditional dance and song, piñata bashing and a procession. Tonos Latinos also provided a community altar and a modern Día de los Muertos installation of work by eleven Latinx artists. The show runs through November 12; learn more here Muertos en Westwood is divided into two events: one that coincide with the final Domingos en Westwood Farmers’ Market of the season, and the other with the district’s First Friday festivities. On First Friday in November, you can peruse the wares of vendors, take a Pan de Muerto or flower-crown workshop, and walk in a traditional Día de los Muertos procession. More activities are still being planned; check here for developing information. Find out more here The Art District on Santa Fe is playing it safe by limiting its usual souped-up Día de los Muertos (and Denver Arts Week) November First Friday Art Walk to activities to be enjoyed outdoors or at home. Su Teatro, which normally would share community altars with the public inside, fave for at-home creative shrine-building, and a new tradition inaugurated in 2020 — wall projections of photos of loved ones who have passed submitted by community members — will reappear as projections on the Grace gallery on Santa Fe Drive.The well-entrenched co-op’s nearly forty-year relationship with the Day of the Dead really caught fire when Pirate moved to Navajo Street, in the heart of the Northside and just blocks from the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Pirate’s annual Día de los Muertos exhibition and celebration, never just an event for artists, survived its move to Lakewood a few years ago, still drawing in people from the neighborhood to participate. This year’s event will be a big comeback, in lockstep with the rest of the 40 West Art District, where First Friday will be all about honoring the dead with ofrendas, Day of the Dead-themed art, Aztec dancers, separate piñata parties for kids and adults and the icing: a solemn and beautiful candlelight procession. For the coda, Pirate is planning a memorial for one of its own, dynamic artist Bob Luna, who passed away in July.The rest of 40 West — and CHAC — are joining in with Pirate’s celebrated Day of the Dead observance on First Friday for a not-to-miss Art Crawl of Memories through the district along West Colfax. Ofrendas will abound, with a focus on work by local Latinx artists and creative elementary school students, and a community procession will inch its way past fire dancers, from the Teller Street Hub to the co-op community at Pasternack’s Art Hub.Here’s a big run-free-in-the-park, outside-inside Day of the Dead event for families, with all the right stuff: dancing, singing, food vendors, calavera-style face painting, an art market and a La Catrina costume contest.Breckenridge isn’t quite ski-ready, but the resort town is more than primed to celebrate el Día de los Muertos with anyone looking for a weekend immersion in the sacred Mexican ancestral remembrance holiday. Breck businesses hosted a self-guided walkabout around town to view community ofrenda displays honoring the dead; the main show at the Old Masonic Hall stays up through November 7.The Longmont Museum traditionally goes all out for Día de los Muertos, and earlier this month joined Firehouse Art Center and the City of Longmont for an amped-up celebration. Its annual Día de los Muertos art exhibition continues through November 7 with a display of community-made ofrendas and artwork by Longmont artist Mario Olvera, a muralist, painter, youth mentor and Aztec dancer.Thornton Arts and Culture slips in one last Día de los Muertos event on November 13: a pair of Día-themed films. The first,, is an animated movie about Day of the Dead and other cultural traditions of Mexico and Latin America (for ages seven and up), and the second,, is a 1960 supernatural tale from Mexico set on Day of the Dead eve. It received an Academy Award nomination — the first Mexican film to do so (for ages thirteen and up). Free, but register in advance.