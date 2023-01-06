Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver will live up to its dueling reputations as a cowtown and a cultural mecca this weekend, when the first First Friday of the year coincides with the start of the National Western Stock Show, a tradition dating back to 1906.
A few holiday traditions are wrapping up, too.
Frank Lloyd Wright Inside the Walls
Friday, January 6; Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, January 8, noon to 5 p.m.
Kirkland Museum, 1201 Bannock Street
If you haven't caught Frank Lloyd Wright Inside the Walls, this weekend is your last chance to see this exhibit devoted to eleven of the legendary architect's building projects, and how the chairs, dishes, windows and lamps from those buildings reflect the architectural whole. The exhibit is included with general admission. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors/students; get them here.
Blossoms of Light
Friday, January 6, and Saturday, January 7, 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Every holiday season, the Denver Botanic Gardens brings color back to its York Street location. Blossoms of Light has been a signature event for over three decades, drawing crowds with glowing displays. Strung on branches, along walkways, and as far as the eye can see, lights illuminate the venue through January 7. When you visit, warm up with hot chocolate and a charming “breakfast for dinner” menu. Admission is $24 for adults; make online reservations (if you're lucky) here.
Cultural First Friday: Manifesting and Predicting 2023
Friday, January 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
What are your hopes and dreams for the unfolding new year? Explore the future with artist Cal Duran, who will spend First Friday at the Museo, first facilitating a “limpia,” or flower cleanse, to clear any mental blocks, then offering readings with oracle and crystal cards for a fee. You can also take in the exhibition Luis Barragán: A Legacy. New Works Undressing the Mexican Soul. Admission is free; card readings are $10 to $20.
Performance Now Theatre Company: Little Women
Friday, January 6, through January 22
Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood
Victoria Holloway directs this Tony Award-winning musical based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel focusing on the lives of the four March sisters and their beloved Marmee during the Civil War. Performance Now Theatre is putting on what promises to be a complete contemporary version of a good, old-fashioned show. It opens tonight, and tickets start at $20; get more information here.
National Western Stock Show
Saturday, January 7, through Sunday, January 22
National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street
Yeehaw! The Stock Show is in town, with sixteen days of Western education and entertainment, ranging from the fiddle contest on opening day to rodeos and dog shows. Grounds admission for adults ranges from $17 to $25, $4 to $5 for kids depending on the day; rodeos and other special events are extra. Get the complete rundown here.
Religious Art Songs and Carols
Saturday, January 7, 7 p.m.
St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 South University Boulevard, Highlands Ranch
Art Song Colorado had to reschedule this show, and the result is a perfect capper to the Christmas season. Tickets are $20; get them here.
January Giallo: Scream Screen Double Feature
Saturday, January 7, 7:30 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
Horror aficionados hold the seminal Italian giallo film genre in high esteem, appreciating the films dripping with eroticism and wrapped in sophisticated psychological and supernatural themes. L.A.’s Cinematic Void and Denver’s own Scream Screen teamed up on this month-long January Giallo series at the Sie. Scream Screen starts the series off with a double feature of The Corruption of Chris Miller and Dario Argento’s Four Flies on Grey Velvet; it continues with Deadly Games on January 14, I Know Who Killed Me on January 21, and A Lizard in a Woman's Skin on January 28. Tickets are $17 for the kickoff and $14.95 thereafter; learn more here.
Elvis Burnin' Birthday Special
Sunday, January 8, 2 and 7 p.m.
Arvada 14, 5550 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Harkins Theatres is honoring the King on what would have been his 88th birthday with a special showing of Elvis, a big-screen spectacle directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler as the singer and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, who tells the story of Elvis's rise and fall. Tickets are $5; find out more here.
Zoo Lights
Daily through January 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo is a bright spot on the holiday schedule. Over one million lights are spread across 83 acres, decorating exhibits and forming the shapes of animated animals. Wildlife is a common theme for the ice sculptures on display, and if you’re lucky, you’ll spot a few actual elephants and tigers, too. Admission is $25 per adult, and several add-on packages are available; get hours and all the details here.
an online bonus:
Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum
Now through January 8, online
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is offering an online version of Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum, a traditional holiday show. Watch the 2021 version online anytime for just $5; get your ticket here.
The Dirty South: Kaneem Smith Artist Talk
Wednesday, January 11, 6 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany
Join exhibiting artist Kaneem Smith and Miranda Lash, MCA Denver Ellen Bruss senior curator, for a conversation in the galleries of The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse. Smith's thought-provoking installation, "The Past Is Perpetual/Weighted Fleet," investigates the nature of material to evoke dialogue. Smith and Lash will discuss Smith's practice, and how the South informs our understanding of American history. Tickets are $15 and include admission to the exhibit; find out more here.
