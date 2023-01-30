Six More Things to Do in Denver This Week

This week is off to a fast start, with a handful of can't-miss events as January moves into February. A fashion show offers a chic send-off to the Dalí Alive exhibit, which is closing on January 31. A new music-industry confab is coming to town on February 1, the same day that Meow Wolf is hosting another adults-only night. And there's more, lots more to do in Denver.
See our list of free things to do here, and keep reading for six events worth the price of admission over the next few days:
Digital Earth: Caves
Tuesday, January 31, 6:30 and 8 p.m.
Gates Planetarium, Denver Museum of Nature & Science
Because of very popular demand, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science has added a second presentation of this program, a year in the making. Cave and Karst Management Science Director Dr. Pat Seiser (National Cave and Karst Research Institute) joins Bob Raynolds, earth sciences research associate, and Ka Chun Yu, curator of space science, as they discuss the origins and evolution of massive limestone chambers in New Mexico. Through 360-degree panoramas, drone footage and immersive visualizations, you’ll get a “bat’s eye view” of stunning structures formed over millennia. Tickets are $12 members, $15 non-members; get them here.
Factory Fashion: Dalí-Inspired Fashion Show
Tuesday, January 31, 6 p.m., show at 7:15 p.m.
Dalí Alive Exhibit, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Skye Barker Maa's Fashion Factory has created a fashion show to go with the Dali Alive exhibit. Fifteen designers will show new collections: Rachel Marie Hurst, Tyne Hall, Menez to Society, SKYE|AIRE, Adobe Darko, MadVan Designs, Kate Major (from Meow Wolf, showing her own collection), Hott Pink Matter, Stratton Robe Co., Fashion Curator and more. Tickets include an after-party at Factory Fashion. Tickets are $35 to $100; get them here.
The Auditorium
Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Buell Public Media Center 2101 Arapahoe Street
The Auditorium, a new music business conference, will bring together performers, songwriters, producers, DJs, agents and other stakeholders for a confab focusing on discovery and development of music in Denver. Admission is donation-based; get all the details here.
Adulti-Verse: A Love Story
Wednesday, February 1, 5 to 10 p.m.
Meow Wolf, 1338 First Avenue
You asked for it, you got it: Meow Wolf Denver is occasionally an adults-only venue, and that includes the evening of February 1, when the Adulti-Verse will have a Valentine's theme. Ready for some cosmic romance? Admission (21+ only) is $49; get tickets here.
ConnectArte: Power, Politics and Primordial Landscapes in Aztec Solar-Year Rituals
Wednesday, February 1, 6 to 8 p.m.
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
In the sixteenth century, the Aztecs of central Mexico celebrated rituals tied to the solar calendar, such as the New Fire ceremony, which celebrated the dawn of a new era. At this discussion of the Aztec ceremonies that took place in the capital city of Tenochtitlan (modern-day Mexico City), Catherine DiCesare, associate professor of Art History at Colorado State University, will examine how and why sixteenth-century Aztec rituals evoked the mythical exploits of gods and ancient kings. Doors open at 6 for a reception, and the lecture will start at 6:30 p.m.; admission is $10 for non-members. Find out more here.
"All My Exes Live in Cap Hill"
Wednesday, February 1, 8 p.m.
Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th Street
DeadRoom Comedy is hosting “All My Exes Live in Cap Hill,” a comedy show about dating in Denver in which ten of the town's best comics highlight the highs and lows of the local dating scene. David Gborie (Conan, Comedy Central, Eric Andre Show) and Derrick Stroup (Drybar Comedy) head a lineup that includes Shanae Ross, Jeff Nelson, Jeff Stonic, Liv Carter, Nic Dean, Kelsey Wood, Kallan Reece, Austin Black, Thad B, Elliot Weber and team captain Joshua Emerson. This show is part of Comedy Works’ “Funny Final Four” competition, and tickets are $15. Find more info at DeadRoomComedy.com and tickets at comedyworks.com.
