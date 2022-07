Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Find something special at Vintage Market Days of Northern Colorado. Courtesy of Vintage Market Days of Northern Colorado

click to enlarge Enjoy the music at Blues & BBQ for Better Housing for only $10. Courtesy of Blues & BBQ for Better Housing

click to enlarge Boulder Burlesque will sizzle Saturday. Dark Light Imagery

Yes, there's another hot weekend ahead, full of concerts, markets and more.See our list of free things to do here , and art openings here . Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:It's not too early to start your holiday shopping! The Assistance League of Denver is holding its annual Christmas in July Sale at its thrift shop. Find Christmas items as well as clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, sporting goods, home decor and furniture. Find out more here Loosen your belt and bone up on your French pronunciation for A Taste of France — a four-day Francophile’s feast of events. The fest starts out with a day of free activities, and there will be other free events sprinkled through the weekend (including a waiter race and balloon-stomping for kids), but there will also be a $100 Brest Bistro Brunch with Chef Jen Jasinski at Bistro Vendôme on July 16, and a $75 Parisian pop-up bar at Corridor 44 the same day. See a complete schedule of events here , then get your tickets fast; they're going quickly.Boulder’s Square Product Theatre is jumping back on stage for what might be a definitive moment in the independent company’s long and often hilarious career under the watch of founder Emily K. Harrison. Gleason Bauer directs and Laura Ann Samuelson choreographs, while Harrison joins the cast in Square Product’s production of Clare Barron’s unexpurgated Pulitzer Prize finalist, the story of a gang of preteen girls caught up in heat and hormones at a dance-off contest. Prior sex education is probably a prerequisite for this show, which is not recommended for prim theater-goers. The run continues Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Monday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m. Get tickets, ranging from $12.50 for previews to $25 for the regular run, at Brown Paper Tickets Vintage Market Days of Northern Colorado serves a wider spread of shoppers than you’d think, from old-fashioned ladies who favor dried-flower arrangements, rustic antiques, old tin watering cans and cozy aphorism needlepoints to a younger crowd looking for vintage clothing, additions to their succulent collections, upcycled finds and architectural salvage items so old that they’re hip again. Have at it: Vintage Market Days hits the Boulder County Fairgrounds for three days full of all this and more, including food truck fare and live music. Admission is $ 15 for all three days and $10 for Saturday and Sunday only at Eventbrite ; children twelve and under get in free.Horrid Spirits, an occult conglomerate that includes a magazine, pop-up shops, and drag and burlesque shows with a dark side, also offers ritual making, oracle readings and more (sometimes all at the same time). So not surprisingly, Midsommar y’allternative is not your average bar entertainment; it will offer tarot readings, ritual bone jewelry and spell candles for sale, as well as two slightly Western-themed drag performances, plus other fun and games. Themed dress is encouraged. Admission is $15 (or $80 to reserve a table for four); get tickets and info at Eventbrite You can have your blues with or without a load of food, wine and craft beers in a private tent at Blues & BBQ for Better Housing, a fundraiser for affordable local housing projects and Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. Depending on the option you choose, you can spend $10 or $150. Either way, the live music by a big lineup of tribute bands is nonstop, so do the math and decide whether to bring your own seating and clear a spot near the stage, or hobnob over a feast with the VIP crowd. Learn more and find tickets here Catch a one-evening-only grown-up game of telephone presented by the nine choreographers associated with Life/Art Dance Ensemble, as well as nine musicians: Saint Somebody, Thunder Boogie, Nathaniel Roney, Moodlighting, Jonathan “Goody” Goodman and Jake Cacciatore, Mikhail Lantsov, Sophie Ernstrom and Gregory Furness, New Dawn String Quartet, Shoaler and Michael Linert. The July 16 performance will be followed by choose-your-own adventure events at the People's Building next month. Tickets are $25; find out more here This show will be hot! Summer is the season to reclaim sensuality, pleasure and splash back into the pool of desire, according to Boulder Burlesque, whose members are teasing out their own definitions of what sexuality means to them in this new production. Tickets are $25, $30 at the door and $75 VIP; get them here This was going to be the last weekend for From On High, the immersive show from Oddknock Productions that takes you inside an office stranger than anything on(read Emily Ferguson's take here ).But now it's been extended through July 31, so you've still got a chance to catch it. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Get tickets, $50, here