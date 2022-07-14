Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Yes, there's another hot weekend ahead, full of concerts, markets and more.
See our list of free things to do here, and art openings here. Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Christmas in July Sale
Thursday, July 14; Friday, July 15; Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Assistance League of Denver, 6265 East Evans Avenue
It's not too early to start your holiday shopping! The Assistance League of Denver is holding its annual Christmas in July Sale at its thrift shop. Find Christmas items as well as clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, sporting goods, home decor and furniture. Find out more here.
A Taste of France Food Festival
Thursday, July 14, 4:30 to 9 p.m., through Sunday, July 17
Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer Street
Loosen your belt and bone up on your French pronunciation for A Taste of France — a four-day Francophile’s feast of events. The fest starts out with a day of free activities, and there will be other free events sprinkled through the weekend (including a waiter race and balloon-stomping for kids), but there will also be a $100 Brest Bistro Brunch with Chef Jen Jasinski at Bistro Vendôme on July 16, and a $75 Parisian pop-up bar at Corridor 44 the same day. See a complete schedule of events here, then get your tickets fast; they're going quickly.
Square Product Theatre, Dance Nation
Thursday, July 14, 7:30 p.m., run through July 30
ATLAS Black Box Theater, 1125 18th Street, University of Colorado Boulder Campus, Boulder
Boulder’s Square Product Theatre is jumping back on stage for what might be a definitive moment in the independent company’s long and often hilarious career under the watch of founder Emily K. Harrison. Gleason Bauer directs and Laura Ann Samuelson choreographs, while Harrison joins the cast in Square Product’s production of Clare Barron’s unexpurgated Pulitzer Prize finalist Dance Nation, the story of a gang of preteen girls caught up in heat and hormones at a dance-off contest. Prior sex education is probably a prerequisite for this show, which is not recommended for prim theater-goers. The run continues Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Monday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m. Get tickets, ranging from $12.50 for previews to $25 for the regular run, at Brown Paper Tickets.
Vintage Market Days of Northern Colorado: Let the Good Things Grow
Friday, July 15; Saturday, July 16; Sunday, July 17; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont
Vintage Market Days of Northern Colorado serves a wider spread of shoppers than you’d think, from old-fashioned ladies who favor dried-flower arrangements, rustic antiques, old tin watering cans and cozy aphorism needlepoints to a younger crowd looking for vintage clothing, additions to their succulent collections, upcycled finds and architectural salvage items so old that they’re hip again. Have at it: Vintage Market Days hits the Boulder County Fairgrounds for three days full of all this and more, including food truck fare and live music. Admission is $15 for all three days and $10 for Saturday and Sunday only at Eventbrite; children twelve and under get in free.
Horrid Spirits Presents: Midsommar y’allternative
Friday, July 15, 6 to 11 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Horrid Spirits, an occult conglomerate that includes a magazine, pop-up shops, and drag and burlesque shows with a dark side, also offers ritual making, oracle readings and more (sometimes all at the same time). So not surprisingly, Midsommar y’allternative is not your average bar entertainment; it will offer tarot readings, ritual bone jewelry and spell candles for sale, as well as two slightly Western-themed drag performances, plus other fun and games. Themed dress is encouraged. Admission is $15 (or $80 to reserve a table for four); get tickets and info at Eventbrite.
25th Annual Blues & BBQ for Better Housing
Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Citizens Park Pavilion, 5560 West 24th Avenue, Edgewater
You can have your blues with or without a load of food, wine and craft beers in a private tent at Blues & BBQ for Better Housing, a fundraiser for affordable local housing projects and Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. Depending on the option you choose, you can spend $10 or $150. Either way, the live music by a big lineup of tribute bands is nonstop, so do the math and decide whether to bring your own seating and clear a spot near the stage, or hobnob over a feast with the VIP crowd. Learn more and find tickets here.
The Telephone Project
Saturday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.
Parsons Theatre, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn
Catch a one-evening-only grown-up game of telephone presented by the nine choreographers associated with Life/Art Dance Ensemble, as well as nine musicians: Saint Somebody, Thunder Boogie, Nathaniel Roney, Moodlighting, Jonathan “Goody” Goodman and Jake Cacciatore, Mikhail Lantsov, Sophie Ernstrom and Gregory Furness, New Dawn String Quartet, Shoaler and Michael Linert. The July 16 performance will be followed by choose-your-own adventure events at the People's Building next month. Tickets are $25; find out more here.
SexualiTEASE: A Sizzling Summer Burlesque Show
Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, 8 p.m.
The Spark, 4847 Pearl Street, B4, Boulder
This show will be hot! Summer is the season to reclaim sensuality, pleasure and splash back into the pool of desire, according to Boulder Burlesque, whose members are teasing out their own definitions of what sexuality means to them in this new production. Tickets are $25, $30 at the door and $75 VIP; get them here.
From On High
Through July 31
IMAC Building, 2550 Larimer Street
This was going to be the last weekend for From On High, the immersive show from Oddknock Productions that takes you inside an office stranger than anything on The Office (read Emily Ferguson's take here). But now it's been extended through July 31, so you've still got a chance to catch it. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Get tickets, $50, here.
Do you know of a great event in town? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]